DNA Script is a leading company in manufacturing de novo synthetic nucleic acids using enzymatic DNA synthesis (EDS) technology. The company aims at accelerating innovation in life science and technology through the decentralization of rapid, on demand and high-quality DNA synthesis. DNA Script’s approach leverages nature’s billions of years of evolution in synthesizing DNA to set a new standard for customizing nucleic acid synthesis thus accelerating discovery in genetics, genomics, and synthetic biology. Discovery disciplines with profound impacts upon humanity such as biopharma, translational genetics and even molecular information storage all start with synthetic DNA. The company has recently initiated the commercialization of its first EDS powered platform, the SYNTAX system.

To date, DNA Script has raised over $315M of financing, with leading investors such as Coatue Management, Fidelity Management and Research, Catalio Capital Management, Casdin Capital, LSP, Bpifrance Large Ventures, Danaher, Illumina Ventures, Agilent, Merck Ventures, Sofinnova Partners, Kurma Partners, T Rowe Price, Baillie Gifford and Eurazeo.

DNA Script also partners on technology and product development with leading organizations such as DARPA, IARPA, Moderna Therapeutics, GE Research, Illumina, the Broad Institute, Harvard University, Institut Pasteur and the French Department of Defense.

DNA Script has its research and manufacturing facilities headquartered in Paris, France, and is in the process of expanding its commercial and development teams in South San Francisco.

Opportunity and Challenges

We are looking to assemble a team of best-in-class, innovative and passionately eager people. We want to gather their talents and skills to achieve one goal: unlock the power of “DNA-write.” We offer the opportunity of joining a dynamic, international, and highly skilled team in a pioneering startup. Our DNA On Demand platform not only has the potential to change the way the world makes and uses synthetic DNA, but also to accelerate the rate of discovery by delivering upon the promise of same-day results.

This is an opportunity to join a rapidly growing company and to have a large impact on developing a technology that will have far-reaching impacts across biological sciences.

French office: 67 avenue de Fontainebleau, 94 270 Le Kremlin-Bicêtre

US Headquarters: 2001 Junipero Serra Blvd. Suite 400, Daly City, CA 94014, USA