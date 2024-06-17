SUBSCRIBE
DNA Script is a leading company in manufacturing de novo synthetic nucleic acids using enzymatic DNA synthesis (EDS) technology. The company aims at accelerating innovation in life science and technology through the decentralization of rapid, on demand and high-quality DNA synthesis. DNA Script’s approach leverages nature’s billions of years of evolution in synthesizing DNA to set a new standard for customizing nucleic acid synthesis thus accelerating discovery in genetics, genomics, and synthetic biology. Discovery disciplines with profound impacts upon humanity such as biopharma, translational genetics and even molecular information storage all start with synthetic DNA. The company has recently initiated the commercialization of its first EDS powered platform, the SYNTAX system.

To date, DNA Script has raised over $315M of financing, with leading investors such as Coatue Management, Fidelity Management and Research, Catalio Capital Management, Casdin Capital, LSP, Bpifrance Large Ventures, Danaher, Illumina Ventures, Agilent, Merck Ventures, Sofinnova Partners, Kurma Partners, T Rowe Price, Baillie Gifford and Eurazeo.

DNA Script also partners on technology and product development with leading organizations such as DARPA, IARPA, Moderna Therapeutics, GE Research, Illumina, the Broad Institute, Harvard University, Institut Pasteur and the French Department of Defense.

DNA Script has its research and manufacturing facilities headquartered in Paris, France, and is in the process of expanding its commercial and development teams in South San Francisco.

Opportunity and Challenges

We are looking to assemble a team of best-in-class, innovative and passionately eager people. We want to gather their talents and skills to achieve one goal: unlock the power of “DNA-write.” We offer the opportunity of joining a dynamic, international, and highly skilled team in a pioneering startup. Our DNA On Demand platform not only has the potential to change the way the world makes and uses synthetic DNA, but also to accelerate the rate of discovery by delivering upon the promise of same-day results.

This is an opportunity to join a rapidly growing company and to have a large impact on developing a technology that will have far-reaching impacts across biological sciences.

French office: 67 avenue de Fontainebleau, 94 270 Le Kremlin-Bicêtre

US Headquarters: 2001 Junipero Serra Blvd. Suite 400, Daly City, CA 94014, USA

2001 Junipero Serra Blvd. Suite 400
Daly City, CA 94014
Tel: 650-457-0844
NEWS
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers: Singular Genomics, Marengo, Ventyx, Caribou and More
Life sciences and biopharma companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
May 12, 2022
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
BioMidwest
Money on the Move: December 29 – January 4
Here’s who rang in the New Year by joining the NASDAQ or raising private equity funds.
January 4, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Business
French Biotech Raises $200 Million Series C for DNA Printing Platform
DNA Script announced it secured a $200 million Series C financing, bringing the total amount raised by the biotech company to $315 million since its founding in 2014.
January 4, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alvin Clavines
Business
Money on the Move: October 20 – 26
While the volatility of the market has some shying away from going public, private investment dollars are still rolling in each week. Check out our top picks.
October 27, 2021
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Business
GE Research Picks DNA Script to Join On-Demand Vaccine Production Collaboration
GE Research selected DNA Script to join a collaboration working on a rapid response, mobile platform to develop on-demand production of nucleic acid-based vaccines and therapies related to biological threats.
March 3, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
BioSpace Global Roundup, July 30
Biopharma and life sciences companies from across the globe provide updates on their pipelines and businesses.
July 29, 2020
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Drug Development
How COVID-19 is Affecting Clinical Trials and Drug Supplies from Biotech Bay Companies
Check out this article for the impacts that Biotech Bay companies are experiencing due to COVID-19.
June 4, 2020
 · 
19 min read
 · 
Chelsea Weidman Burke, M.S.
IN THE PRESS
Biotech Bay
DNA Script to Unveil Industry’s Most Versatile On-site, On-Demand DNA Printer at the World’s Largest Synthetic Biology Conference
May 22, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Biotech Bay
DNA Script Extends Distributorships to Middle East to Expand Access to Same-day Enzymatic DNA Synthesis
October 12, 2022
 · 
3 min read
Biotech Bay
DNA Script Wins the Grand Prize Trophy at the 2022 French Future Unicorns Ceremony
September 16, 2022
 · 
3 min read
Biotech Bay
French Defense Innovation Agency Investigates the Use of DNA Script’s SYNTAX System to Synthesize Custom qPCR Probes for On-demand Detection of Biothreats
June 28, 2022
 · 
3 min read
Business
DNA Script Appoints Chris Barbazette as Chief Commercial Officer
May 10, 2022
 · 
3 min read
Biotech Bay
DNA Script Launches Early Access Program for Latest Advancements to the SYNTAX Platform and Enzymatic DNA Synthesis Technology
April 12, 2022
 · 
3 min read
Biotech Bay
DNA Script Partners with Asia-Pacific Distributors as Part of Global Expansion to Meet Demand for Same-day Enzymatic DNA Synthesis
April 5, 2022
 · 
3 min read
Biotech Bay
DNA Script Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies for 2022
March 8, 2022
 · 
5 min read
Biotech Bay
DNA Script Joins Wellcome Leap R3 Program to Advance RNA Products and Therapies
February 2, 2022
 · 
3 min read
Biotech Bay
DNA Script to Present at 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
January 5, 2022
 · 
1 min read
