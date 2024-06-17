SUBSCRIBE
CMIC Inc

CMIC Inc. located in Chicago, Illinois is a global CRO with over 30 years’ experience, the laboratory offers bioanalysis for non-clinical and clinical projects, both GLP and non-GLP within a state-of-the-art facility that has the capacity to accommodate quick turnaround for high-volume projects. CMIC’s skilled researchers provide deep expertise in small and large molecule bioanalysis, biomarker services and oligonucleotide bioanalysis expertise. Purpose built in 2010, CMIC Inc.’s contract bioanalytical and biomarker laboratory is located just 25 minutes West of Chicago O’Hare International and is one of four global contract laboratories in the CMIC Holdings group.

2860 Forbs Ave
Hoffman Estates, IL 60192
Tel: 847-645-0407
Drug Development
Pilot Programs Prepare Decentralized Trials for Prime Time in EU and Japan
Speakers from Sanofi and CMIC discussed their respective experiences with DCT in Europe and Japan during Informa Connect’s Decentralized Clinical Trials hybrid meeting, held June 6-8.
June 16, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Gail Dutton
Business
Science 37® and CMIC Announce Partnership to Advance Decentralized Clinical Trials in Japan/APAC and Speed Drug Development
October 27, 2021
 · 
3 min read
CMIC Supports Clinical Trials for Digital Therapeutics Using SUSMED’s Trial Management System
November 15, 2020
 · 
4 min read
CMIC Group Supports Clinical Trials and Manufacturing of Influenza Antiviral Drug “Avigan® Tablet” and Contributes to Accelerating Provision for COVID-19 Patients
April 23, 2020
 · 
3 min read
Policy
CMIC Joins Align Clinical CRO to Help Develop Open Technology Standards That Streamline Clinical Trials
July 10, 2019
 · 
2 min read
Business
Aprecia and CMIC, a Leading CDMO in Japan, have established an agreement to bring 3DP pharmaceutical products to Japan
March 7, 2019
 · 
3 min read
Business
Median Technologies and CMIC HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. Announce Agreement to Provide Comprehensive Clinical Trial Services
February 27, 2018
 · 
4 min read
Drug Development
Rich Pharma Retains Contract Research Organization, CMIC, To Manage Upcoming Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial For Its Acute Myelocytic Leukemia (AML) And Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Drug In Thailand
April 4, 2016
 · 
2 min read
Deals
JSR Corporation And KBI BioPharma Agree To Acquisition; INCJ And CMIC Of Japan Also Participate
February 26, 2015
 · 
1 min read
Business
Aesica and CMIC Co., Ltd. Sign Collaborative Agreement for International Business Expansion Across European, Japanese and U.S. Markets
October 17, 2013
 · 
4 min read
Business
CMIC Co., Ltd. Selects Aris Global, LLC Pharmacovigilance Solution
March 4, 2013
 · 
1 min read
