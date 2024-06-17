CMIC Inc. located in Chicago, Illinois is a global CRO with over 30 years’ experience, the laboratory offers bioanalysis for non-clinical and clinical projects, both GLP and non-GLP within a state-of-the-art facility that has the capacity to accommodate quick turnaround for high-volume projects. CMIC’s skilled researchers provide deep expertise in small and large molecule bioanalysis, biomarker services and oligonucleotide bioanalysis expertise. Purpose built in 2010, CMIC Inc.’s contract bioanalytical and biomarker laboratory is located just 25 minutes West of Chicago O’Hare International and is one of four global contract laboratories in the CMIC Holdings group.