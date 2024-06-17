KlinEra Global Services Inc

Established in 2005, KlinEra provides innovative, customized clinical trial and research services to conduct ethical and efficient clinical trials that will accelerate the delivery of novel therapeutic treatments with faster patient access. As a global company, we have offices on every major continent, with our headquarters based in the heart of Silicon Valley. A significant asset is our 350 employees, reflecting our commitment to inclusivity and equity within the workplace.

KlinEra has extensive experience in a diverse number of therapeutic areas for the last two decades. A thorough understanding of specific therapeutic areas, including gastroenterology, oncology and neurology, ensures compliance and facilitates optimal delivery. Our unsurpassed network of key opinion leaders and established relationships with investigators enable expedited enrollment and quality results. To date, we’ve completed over 50 large-scale phase 1, 2 and 3 trials successfully by implementing complete clinical trial management, medical monitoring, data management and site management services, all utilizing high-quality protocols and Good Clinical Practices (GCP).

As a company, we strive to establish lasting values and principles, provide excellent working conditions, and give back to the community. Outside of primary business functions, KlinEra offers KlinEducate which contributes to educating the younger generation about the clinical research industry. KinEra also provides affordable medical care to over 1200 patients every month at a subsidized cost in India. KlinEra has always been committed to sustainable business practices, preserving its values, and helping the environment.