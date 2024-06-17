SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

BioMidwest

Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio & Wisconsin

BioMidwest is home to manufacturing facilities, biotech, pharma and medical device companies—and BioSpace!—making the heartland a thriving hub for industry.

Major universities in the area, including the University of Chicago and Northwestern University, contribute to the industry’s success to create powerful pipelines of talent in this region.

BioMidwest is also home to state membership associations including iBIO, Indiana Health Industry Forum, IowaBio, MichBio, Missouri Biotechnology Association, Bio Nebraska, Ohio Life Sciences and BioForward Wisconsin.

NEWS FROM BIOMIDWEST
Eli Lilly's Biotechnology Center in California
Earnings
Lilly Beats Q2 Expectations as Tirzepatide Supply Stabilizes, Raises Full-Year Revenue Guidance by $3B
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Eli Lilly's world headquarters in Indianapolis
Drug shortages
Lilly’s Mounjaro and Zepbound No Longer on FDA Drug Shortage List
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Lilly's Institute for Genetic Medicine building in Boston
Cardiovascular disease
Lilly’s Tirzepatide Clears Phase III Cardiovascular Study on Heels of Novo
August 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
AbbVie's office in South San Francisco, California
Earnings
Despite Near 30% Drop in Humira Sales, AbbVie Beats Wall Street’s Q2 Revenue Expectations
July 25, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
FEATURED COMPANY
AbbVIe
LEARN MORE
See the latest job opportunities in BioMidwest
SEARCH JOBS
Illustration depicting a heart, a kidney, and GLP-1 agonist injection pens
GLP-1
Beyond Weight Loss: Novo and Lilly Look to Expand Their GLP-1 Pipelines
While type 2 diabetes and obesity are the primary conditions currently treated with blockbuster GLP-1 drugs, Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly aim to enter additional markets.

July 22, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Grant Playter
Lilly and injector pens
Weight loss
Will Eli Lilly Overtake Novo Nordisk in Weight-Loss Drug Race?  
July 16, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
AbbVie's office in South San Francisco, California
Business
AbbVie’s Humira Continues to Lose Market Share as Biosimilars Gain Ground: Report
July 12, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
MORE COMPANIES IN BIOMIDWEST
Eli Lilly and Company
Emergent BioSolutions
Lundbeck
Pictured: Man holding tablet computer with scienti
Job Trends
Life Sciences R&D, Manufacturing Talent Becoming More Difficult to Find: Report
June 6, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
BioMidwest
Top 5 Companies Hiring in Illinois
May 29, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Update: AbbVie headquarters building in California
Business
AbbVie Raises 2024 Profit Outlook, Reports Strong Q1 Sales for Skyrizi and Rinvoq
April 26, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Eli Lilly Campus in San Diego
Drug Development
Lilly’s Donanemab Data Energizes Alzheimer’s Sector, Safety Concerns Remain
May 4, 2023
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Load More
MORE COMPANIES IN BIOMIDWEST
Centerline Biomedical, Inc.
CMIC Inc
Cour Pharmaceuticals
DiaSorin Inc.
GoDX, INC
Imbed Biosciences
MAIA Biotechnology
MBX Biosciences, Inc.
Nimble Therapeutics
Nucleai
Ossium Health
Pace Labs
Panbela Therapeutics Inc.
POINT Biopharma
Rebiotix
Interested in appearing on the Hotbed Maps?
Find out how your organization can be featured!
LEARN MORE