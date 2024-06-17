BioMidwest is home to manufacturing facilities, biotech, pharma and medical device companies—and BioSpace!—making the heartland a thriving hub for industry.

Major universities in the area, including the University of Chicago and Northwestern University, contribute to the industry’s success to create powerful pipelines of talent in this region.

BioMidwest is also home to state membership associations including iBIO, Indiana Health Industry Forum, IowaBio, MichBio, Missouri Biotechnology Association, Bio Nebraska, Ohio Life Sciences and BioForward Wisconsin.