BioMidwest
Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio & Wisconsin
BioMidwest is home to manufacturing facilities, biotech, pharma and medical device companies—and BioSpace!—making the heartland a thriving hub for industry.
Major universities in the area, including the University of Chicago and Northwestern University, contribute to the industry’s success to create powerful pipelines of talent in this region.
BioMidwest is also home to state membership associations including iBIO, Indiana Health Industry Forum, IowaBio, MichBio, Missouri Biotechnology Association, Bio Nebraska, Ohio Life Sciences and BioForward Wisconsin.
NEWS FROM BIOMIDWEST
While type 2 diabetes and obesity are the primary conditions currently treated with blockbuster GLP-1 drugs, Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly aim to enter additional markets.
MORE COMPANIES IN BIOMIDWEST
MORE COMPANIES IN BIOMIDWEST
Find out how your organization can be featured!