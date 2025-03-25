Report: 2025 U.S. Life Sciences Salary Report

BioSpace’s 2025 Salary Report explores the average salaries and salary trends of life sciences professionals.
Despite market constraints and uncertainty in an election year, life sciences salaries grew in 2024 at a higher rate than in previous years.
This report examines:
- Average annual salaries and bonuses
- Average earnings by title and discipline
- Pay inequities, including the Gender Pay Gap and the Racial Wage Gap
- Regional averages
- Benefits and paid time off
Download your free copy of BioSpace’s 2025 U.S. Life Sciences Salary Report below.