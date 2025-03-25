Report: 2025 U.S. Life Sciences Salary Report

BioSpace’s 2025 Salary Report explores the average salaries and salary trends of life sciences professionals.

Despite market constraints and uncertainty in an election year, life sciences salaries grew in 2024 at a higher rate than in previous years.

This report examines:



Average annual salaries and bonuses



Average earnings by title and discipline



Pay inequities, including the Gender Pay Gap and the Racial Wage Gap



Regional averages



Benefits and paid time off



Download your free copy of BioSpace’s 2025 U.S. Life Sciences Salary Report below.