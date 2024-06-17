Resilience
Resilience is a technology-focused biomanufacturing company dedicated to broadening access to complex medicines. Founded in 2020, the company is building a sustainable network of high-tech, end-to-end manufacturing solutions to ensure the treatments of today and tomorrow can be made quickly, safely, and at scale. Resilience seeks to free its partners to focus on the discoveries that improve patients’ lives by continuously advancing the science of biopharmaceutical manufacturing and development. For more information, visit www.Resilience.com
9310 Athena Circles La Jolla CA 92037 US
NEWS
Looking for a quality control job? Check out these nine companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
Looking for a biopharma job? Check out the BioSpace list of 12 top companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
Expansion across its network will mean hundreds of new employees in Cincinnati, increased ability to get complex medicines to patients and more.
Looking for quality assurance jobs in the biopharma industry? Check out these five top companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
In a recent BioSpace poll, more than half of employers indicated they planned to continue recruiting employees remotely. We highlight just some of those jobs here.
Despite the changing landscape in biopharma, many companies are still recruiting. If you’re looking to make a career change, here are 12 biopharma companies hiring on BioSpace now.
JOBS
IN THE PRESS