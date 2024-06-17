Terray Therapeutics

Terray is a biotechnology company with the technology, data, and mindset to radically change the way we discover and develop small molecule therapeutics. We explore molecules and targets broadly and deeply with a sophisticated integration of ultra-high throughput experimentation, generative AI, biology, medicinal chemistry, automation, and nanotechnology. Everything the company does is grounded in an iterative approach, producing massive amounts of precise, purpose-built data that gets increasingly valuable with each cycle of design and experimentation. The company’s platform uniquely blends experimentation and computation to improve the cost, speed, and success rate of small molecule drug discovery and development.