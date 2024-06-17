Terray Therapeutics
Terray is a biotechnology company with the technology, data, and mindset to radically change the way we discover and develop small molecule therapeutics. We explore molecules and targets broadly and deeply with a sophisticated integration of ultra-high throughput experimentation, generative AI, biology, medicinal chemistry, automation, and nanotechnology. Everything the company does is grounded in an iterative approach, producing massive amounts of precise, purpose-built data that gets increasingly valuable with each cycle of design and experimentation. The company’s platform uniquely blends experimentation and computation to improve the cost, speed, and success rate of small molecule drug discovery and development.
750 Royal Oaks, Suite 100 Monrovia CA 91016 US
Terray Therapeutics and Calico Life Sciences struck a research and development collaboration focused on the development of small-molecule therapeutics for age-related diseases.
Kurma Partners earned €160 million in the first closing of its Growth Opportunities fund, and Atlas Venture raked in its largest round of funding yet to invest in new biotech firms.
Atlas Venture raised $450 million at the close of its thirteenth fundraising activity to support efforts to create and invest in new biotech firms that address many unmet patient needs.
Terray Therapeutics has generated $60 million from a Series A financing round just shortly after getting $20 million in seed funding for the AI drug discovery.
