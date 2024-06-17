Syner-G BioPharma Group

Syner-G Bio Pharma Group is an organization with roots to the Greater Boston area started by industry leaders in 2007 who saw a niche in the pharmaceutical consulting space and leveraged their subject matter expertise and industry knowledge to grow an organization through hard work, trusted relationships, a collaborative approach, and delivering best in class client services, growing the company and geographical footprint across the globe to be an industry leader in integrated biopharma consulting services across the CMC, Regulatory Affairs and Medical Writing verticals supporting small molecule, biologics and medical device development and delivery. Key values of collaboration, a one-team mindset, and benevolence were not only the cornerstone of initial success, but also the culture that has been created since our founding, placing our people at the center of our company.

As an employee, you will experience us leading with our core mission, “To develop and inspire pharmaceutical consulting professionals”. We encourage open, two-way communication throughout the company and provide a supportive and encouraging working environment that allows employees to reach their greatest potential, celebrating those who live our values every day. We realize the vital role a positive work/life balance plays in establishing a rewarding, productive, and long-term career. As a result, a flexible, family-friendly work environment is a key element of our culture and is one of the reasons people want to work (and stay) here!

We offer an outstanding total rewards package, including a competitive base salary and annual incentive plan, robust benefit offerings, and ongoing recognition and career development opportunities. Employees also enjoy our generous unlimited paid time off program, 13 paid holidays, flexible working hours, and fully remote work options for most positions and the ability to work “almost anywhere”. However, if a physical work location is more for you, we have locations in Greater Boston, Raleigh, NC, Boulder, CO, and Chennai, India.