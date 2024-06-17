SUBSCRIBE
Inozyme Pharma

We are one energized Team, developing unique pathways to realize possibilities for patients without treatment options.

Rare Patients.

Rare Solutions.

321 Summer St Suite #400
Boston, MA 02210
NEWS
Biopharmaceutical executives on the steps of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, DC
Opinion
Congress Must Reauthorize FDA Program for Pediatric Rare Diseases
Why I advocated on Capitol Hill this month for the renewal of the FDA’s Priority Review Voucher program
July 15, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Matthew Winton
Business
Philanthropic Donations and Debt Financings Rake in Cash for Cancer, Alzheimer’s and Mental Health Research
Money on the Move: A weekly roundup of notable funding news across biopharma industry. See who raked in funds for which diseases
July 28, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Hannah Chudleigh
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: Prometheus, Algernon, Seelos, Inozyme and Takeda
Prometheus completed its Phase II trial in UC, Algernon announced its Phase II trial of IPF and chronic coffee, Seelos dosed the first patient of SLS-005 for patients with ALS.
July 22, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers: Third Harmonic, Inozyme, Athira, Aurion and More
Third Harmonic Bio, Akili Interactive, the Rare Disease Company Coalition, Inozyme, Athira, Cytovia and many more made major leadership decisions this week.
June 9, 2022
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Courtesy of Getty Images
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: AACR, AAN and COVID-19
It was a very busy week for clinical trial news, with much of it coming out of the American Association of Cancer Research Annual Meeting. Read on for details.
April 15, 2022
 · 
12 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Medical workers doing analysis in laboratory during corona virus outbreak- Science and healthcare concept
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: COVID-19, AAN, ACC
It was a very busy week for clinical trial news, in part because of presentations coming out of the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) meeting. Here’s a look.
April 8, 2022
 · 
12 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, March 11
Biopharma and life sciences organizations strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers
March 10, 2022
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
Genomenon Scores $1.7M SBIR Grant to Curate Genetic Drivers of Disease
The grant is the latest in a steady stream of company advances highlighted by the addition of a chief financial officer in January and several collaborative agreements in the past year.
February 15, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Gail Dutton
BioCapital
Clinical Catch-Up: November 15-19
With the last full week before the Thanksgiving week in the U.S., companies had a fair amount of clinical trial news. Here’s a look.
November 19, 2021
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
IN THE PRESS
Business
Inozyme Pharma Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Highlights
August 6, 2024
 · 
13 min read
Press Releases
Inozyme Pharma Publishes Preclinical Data Supporting INZ-701 as a Potential Therapy for a Broad Range of Serious Rare Diseases Impacting Bone Health and Blood Vessel Function
July 25, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Inozyme Pharma Announces FDA Fast Track Designation for INZ-701 in ABCC6 Deficiency
July 2, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Genetown
Inozyme Pharma to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
May 30, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Genetown
Inozyme Pharma to Present Recently Announced Data from Phase 1/2 Trials of INZ-701 in Adults with ENPP1 Deficiency and ABCC6 Deficiency (PXE) at Upcoming Medical Conferences
May 23, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Genetown
Inozyme Pharma to Participate at the Bank of America Securities 2024 Health Care Conference
May 8, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Deals
Inozyme Pharma Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - May 3, 2024
May 3, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Drug Development
Inozyme Pharma Announces Positive Topline Data from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Trials of INZ-701 in Adults with ABCC6 Deficiency (PXE) and ENPP1 Deficiency
April 8, 2024
 · 
16 min read
Genetown
Inozyme Pharma Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - April 05, 2024
April 5, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Genetown
Inozyme Pharma to Participate at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
April 2, 2024
 · 
1 min read
