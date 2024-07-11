SUBSCRIBE
Illustration depicting a heart, a kidney, and GLP-1 agonist injection pens
GLP-1
Beyond Weight Loss: Novo and Lilly Look to Expand Their GLP-1 Pipelines
While type 2 diabetes and obesity are the primary conditions currently treated with blockbuster GLP-1 drugs, Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly aim to enter additional markets.

July 22, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Grant Playter
Merck Research Laboratories headquarters building in Silicon Valley. An experimental covis-19 treatment pill called molnupiravir being developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics - South San Francisco, CA, USA - 2021
Drug Development
Merck Eyes Next-Generation Obesity Drugs That Offer Additional Benefits
Seeking to target the lucrative obesity market, Merck is focusing its R&D efforts on next-generation GLP-1 therapies that offer additional benefits beyond weight loss, according to company executives.
June 12, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Eli Lilly Campus in San Diego
Drug Development
Lilly’s Tirzepatide Improves Liver Fibrosis in Phase II MASH Trial
Lilly’s tirzepatide achieved an absence of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis without the worsening of fibrosis in more than 50% of patients in a mid-stage study, the company reported Saturday.
June 10, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Drug Development
MASH Clash Between Lilly and Boehringer-Zealand Takes Center Stage at EASL24
Both Eli Lilly and the partnered companies Boehringer Ingelheim and Zealand Pharma have mid-stage data readouts this week, fueling the race in metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.
June 7, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: Boehringer Ingelheim's office in California
Business
Boehringer, Ochre Bio Team in Potential $1B Deal to Develop Regenerative Liver Drugs
Boehringer Ingelheim is paying $35 million in upfront and near-term fees to work with Ochre Bio to identify and validate regenerative targets for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis and other chronic liver diseases.
April 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Pictured: Boehringer Ingelheim's office in California
Drug Development
Boehringer Ingelheim Aims to Bring 25 New Products to Market by 2030
The German biopharma company on Tuesday announced ambitious pipeline plans that include starting 10 new Phase II and III trials over the next 12 to 18 months.
April 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Human torso highlighting the liver with a liver cell background/Taylor Tieden for BioSpace
Drug Development
Opinion: Akero and Madrigal Face Off in the MASH Space
While Madrigal Pharmaceuticals secured the first FDA drug approval for metabolic dysfunction–associated steatohepatitis, Akero Therapeutics is developing what may serve as a viable alternative treatment for precirrhotic disease.
April 15, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Jia Jie Chen
Pictured: A collage containing a fatty liver over blood vessels
Drug Development
5 Promising MASH Therapies That Could Follow Madrigal’s Rezdiffra
Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis experts welcomed Madrigal’s Rezdiffra as an “important first,” but there are more mid- to late-stage therapies showing promising results.
April 10, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Drug Development
Historic Approval for MASH, CAR-Ts in the Spotlight
The FDA took center stage last week as it approved the first-ever MASH therapy and considered additional approvals for CAR-T therapies, whose safety the agency has been investigating since last year.
March 19, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin, Heather McKenzie, Tyler Patchen
Pictured: 3D illustration of a damaged liver/iStoc
FDA
Madrigal’s Rezdiffra Energizes MASH Space, Sets Bar for Future Therapies
With its FDA approval last week and first-to-market advantage, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Rezdiffra will set the standard for other metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis candidates in development.
March 18, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Illustration of alphabetical letters ris
FDA
NASH or MASH: No Matter What You Call It, Madrigal’s FDA Approval Is a Big Deal
If you’re confused by the NASH versus MASH indication, you’re not alone.
March 15, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
