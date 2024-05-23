SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Gene therapy

LATEST FROM BIOSPACE
Entrance to Vertex's office in Boston, Massachusetts
Government
Vertex Reaches Reimbursement Deal with UK for Casgevy Gene Therapy in Thalassemia
Patients in the U.K. with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia will have access to Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ gene editing therapy Casgevy, thanks to an agreement with the National Health Service on the price.
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
DNA and single-use syringes
Rare Diseases
Biopharma Entrepreneurs Make Business Case for Personalized Genetic Medicines
Experts say the time is now to develop and provide widespread access to genetic medicines for the rarest diseases. What’s more, they say it is a moral imperative.
August 7, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
BioMarin's headquarters in San Francisco
Gene therapy
BioMarin Narrows Roctavian Efforts to U.S., Germany, Italy as Sales Stagnate
BioMarin Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it is restricting sales of its hemophilia A gene therapy to three countries in an effort to reduce costs and help the treatment become profitable by 2025.
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration of a brain with DNA strands in the background
Opinion
Cell and Gene Therapy Shows Early Promise Against Alzheimer’s—But Challenges Remain
Longeveron and Lexeo Therapeutics are working on CGT therapies to treat Alzheimer’s disease, but it’s not clear whether they have a better chance of success than traditional approaches.
August 5, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Jia Jie Chen
Sanofi's Distribution Center in Quebec, Canada
Legal
Sanofi Sues Sarepta Over Elevidys DMD Gene Therapy, Alleges Patent Infringement
Sarepta has been hit with another patent infringement lawsuit, this time from Sanofi and its subsidiary Genzyme alleging that the biotech used protected technology related to AAV vectors.
August 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
illustration of a circular RNA molecule and IV bags
Opinion
Circular RNA Will Soon Replace mRNA in Biopharma
The advantages of using circular RNAs—including increased durability, enhanced protein expression and substantially lower manufacturing costs compared to linear mRNAs—have driven a spate of investment in this technology.
July 31, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Erik Digman Wiklund
An empty hospital bed
Drug Development
Navigating Deaths During Clinical Trials
Fatalities are an unfortunate reality of clinical trials. How can companies best protect themselves?
July 29, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Gail Dutton
Manhattan, New York USA - July 9, 2011: Pfizer letter sign on the building's Headquarters. Pfizer's is the largest pharmaceutical company in the world.
Drug Development
Pfizer’s Hemophilia A Gene Therapy Candidate Gets Phase III Win
The company’s candidate, giroctocogene fitelparvovec, met its primary and key secondary objectives of superiority compared to the standard treatment of regular Factor VIII infusions.
July 24, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Entrance to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in Washington, DC
Gene therapy
HHS Issues Negative Opinion on Bluebird’s Fertility Support Program for Gene Therapies
The Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of the Inspector General found that bluebird bio’s fertility support program for its gene therapies could potentially violate federal anti-kickback statutes.
July 23, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Healthcare worker conducting an eye exam
Drug Development
4DMT Unveils More Positive Data for Wet AMD Candidate
Mid-stage data for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ wet AMD drug 4D-150 show improvements in visual acuity, reduced injection rate and encouraging safety data.

July 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Illustration of a stack of paper and tweezers editing a strand of DNA in between two glass office buildings
CRISPR
Ongoing CRISPR Patent Dispute Complicates Licensing but Hasn’t Deterred Gene-Editing Investment
As the yearslong litigation over ownership of CRISPR gene editing continues, investors have forged ahead with funding the technology’s development by biopharma.
July 17, 2024
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Christoph Schwaiger
Entrance to Vertex's office in Boston, Massachusetts
Legal
Vertex Sues US Government Over Fertility Services for Casgevy Treatment
Vertex has filed a complaint against the Department of Health and Human Services, seeking to make its fertility preservation program available to federally insured patients needing Casgevy treatment.
July 16, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Boy sitting in a wheelchair
Friedreich’s ataxia
Lexeo’s Gene Therapy Shows Early Promise for Friedreich’s Ataxia Cardiomyopathy
Lexeo Therapeutics’ investigational gene therapy reduces left ventricular volume and wall thickness in patients with Friedreich’s ataxia, according to a small study.
July 15, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: uniQure headquarters in Amsterdam
Huntington’s Disease
UniQure Wins First FDA RMAT in Huntington’s Disease After Strong Phase I/II Data
Following a disappointing readout last year, uniQure on Tuesday posted promising Phase I/II data for its investigational gene therapy AMT-130 and nabbed the first-ever Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation from the FDA in Huntington’s disease.
July 9, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Lori Ellis interviews Dr. Peter Marks at DIA Global 2024
News
FDA CBER Director Dr. Peter Marks Discusses Industry Growth, Collaboration and Communication
The groundwork being done in 2024 is building the foundation for global collaboration in the future.
July 8, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis
Load More
PRESS RELEASES
Press Releases
Ocugen, Inc. Announces FDA Approval of Expanded Access Program for Patients with Retinitis Pigmentosa
August 5, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Press Releases
FDA Approves First Gene Therapy to Treat Adults with Metastatic Synovial Sarcoma
August 5, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi provides gene therapy for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy for the first time in Abu Dhabi and outside the US
August 5, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Compass Pathways announces second quarter 2024 financial results and business highlights
August 1, 2024
 · 
13 min read
Press Releases
Regeneron Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial and Operating Results
August 1, 2024
 · 
30 min read
Press Releases
To Further Advance Gene Therapy Research, Industry Pioneer Jim Wilson is Forming Two Independent Companies Dedicated to Genetic Medicine
August 1, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Porton Advanced and Geneseed Biotech Enter into Strategic Collaboration to Focus on Advancing circRNA Innovative Therapeutics
July 31, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Completion of Dosing in Subjects with Geographic Atrophy Secondary to dAMD in High-Dose Cohort of Phase 1/2 ArMaDa Clinical Trial of OCU410—A Novel Modifier Gene Therapy
July 25, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
ClearPoint Neuro to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Results August 7, 2024
July 18, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Atsena Therapeutics Appoints Joseph S. Zakrzewski as Board Chair
July 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
Patent rights jointly owned by the National Cancer Center and the University of Pennsylvania, licensed to ARC Therapies, Inc.
July 11, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Drug Development
uniQure Announces Positive Interim Data Update Demonstrating Slowing of Disease Progression in Phase I/II Trials of AMT-130 for Huntington’s Disease
July 10, 2024
 · 
13 min read
Drug Development
ANEW MEDICAL to Advance Patented Klotho Gene Therapy for Neurodegenerative Disorder Treatments
July 9, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Business
Form Bio and Ginkgo Partner to Develop Industry-Leading Solutions for AAV Gene Therapy Design and Development
February 28, 2024
 · 
6 min read