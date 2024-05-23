Job Trends

Follow along as BioSpace keeps you up-to-date on the latest pharma and biotech layoffs.
FEATURED STORIES
Employers have adjusted to higher salaries. That also means they’ve become adamant they get specific skill sets, according to Greg Clouse, BioSpace recruitment manager.
Generative AI could enhance and accelerate the way people work on clinical trials. In this Q&A, a management consultant shares his insights on benefits, risks and more.
Although Massachusetts’ life sciences job growth increased by just 2.5% in 2023, the state continues to grow the industry, according to a new MassBioEd report.
Follow along as BioSpace keeps you up-to-date on the latest pharma and biotech layoffs.
Labor Market Reports
BioSpace’s 2024 Salary Report explores the average salaries and salary trends of life sciences professionals.
BioSpace’s Employment Outlook report investigates anticipated job search activity and hiring outlook in 2024 as well as how the current workforce is currently faring
This labor market report examines Q3 life science job market trends and the recruitment outlook for Q4 and beyond.
BioSpace surveyed industry employers and professionals to understand what to expect from the recruitment market in 2022. What do professionals want? How difficult will it be to recruit new talent?
Get up to speed with BioSpace’s data with up-to-date info about retention, layoffs, “quiet quitting” and projections for 2023.
After a tumultuous 2022, life science employers are settling into their hiring goals for 2023. Though they may be hiring at lower volume, the majority of organizations are still actively recruiting.
THE LATEST
Employed and unemployed biotech and pharma professionals are thinking about job hunting in other fields amidst a challenging labor market.
Looking for an automation engineer job? Check out these seven companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
This report investigates anticipated job search activity and hiring outlook for the remainder of 2024.
Despite early 2024 optimism, BioSpace’s Job Market Trends report outlines a still sluggish situation in the biopharma industry, Novartis and J&J announce Q2 earnings, GLP-1 market leaders expand into China and the Cassava Sciences saga continues.
Looking for a biotech job in San Diego? Check out these seven top companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
For the second quarter of 2024, there were 25% fewer jobs posted live on BioSpace compared to the same quarter of 2023. The year-over-year job response rate rose from 14.6% to 15.3%.
Looking for a biopharma job in or near Washington, D.C.? Check out these five top companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
Looking for quality assurance jobs in the biopharma industry? Check out these five top companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
Looking for associate scientist jobs in the biopharma industry? Check out these seven top companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
Securing top talent in research and development and manufacturing will remain challenging for life sciences companies in 2024, according to a new report by CBRE.