Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoffs
Biopharma Layoff Tracker 2024: Entero, Precigen, Sumitomo and More Cut Staff
Follow along as BioSpace keeps you up-to-date on the latest pharma and biotech layoffs.
August 8, 2024
132 min read
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Aerial skyline of Austin
Career Advice
9 Life Sciences Companies Hiring in Texas
August 8, 2024
1 min read
Angela Gabriel
Business people holding a meeting in a conference room
Earnings
Vir Lays Off 25% of Staff, Abandons Most Virus Work and Pivots to Cancer in Sanofi Deal
August 2, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Job Trends
How Is Generative AI Transforming Clinical Trial Work?
August 1, 2024
5 min read
Angela Gabriel
Job Trends
California’s Jobs Outlook: Life Sciences Sector Inching Toward Recovery?
August 1, 2024
5 min read
Angela Gabriel
Career Advice
9 Companies Hiring Quality Control Jobs
August 1, 2024
1 min read
Angela Gabriel
Podcasts
Q2 Earnings Bonanza, M&A Accelerates and Alzheimer’s Data
July 31, 2024
1 min read
Greg Slabodkin
FEATURED STORIES
Illustration showing job candidate profiles of two men and one woman
Career Advice
Companies Increasingly Demand Specialized Skill Sets
Employers have adjusted to higher salaries. That also means they’ve become adamant they get specific skill sets, according to Greg Clouse, BioSpace recruitment manager.
August 8, 2024
3 min read
Angela Gabriel
Illustration of robot hand holding pill bottle
Job Trends
How Is Generative AI Transforming Clinical Trial Work?
Generative AI could enhance and accelerate the way people work on clinical trials. In this Q&A, a management consultant shares his insights on benefits, risks and more.
August 1, 2024
5 min read
Angela Gabriel
Job Trends
Massachusetts’ Life Sciences Job Growth Slows, but 10-Year Outlook Remains Strong: Report
Although Massachusetts’ life sciences job growth increased by just 2.5% in 2023, the state continues to grow the industry, according to a new MassBioEd report.
June 12, 2024
4 min read
Angela Gabriel
Labor Market Reports
Job Trends
Report: 2024 U.S. Life Sciences Salary Trends
BioSpace’s 2024 Salary Report explores the average salaries and salary trends of life sciences professionals.
March 18, 2024
1 min read
BioSpace Insights
Employer Resources
Report: 2024 Employment Outlook
BioSpace’s Employment Outlook report investigates anticipated job search activity and hiring outlook in 2024 as well as how the current workforce is currently faring
January 19, 2024
1 min read
BioSpace Insights
Employer Resources
Report: Recruitment Market Update, 2023 Q3
This labor market report examines Q3 life science job market trends and the recruitment outlook for Q4 and beyond.
October 5, 2023
1 min read
BioSpace Insights
Employer Resources
Report: State of the Recruitment Market, 2022
BioSpace surveyed industry employers and professionals to understand what to expect from the recruitment market in 2022. What do professionals want? How difficult will it be to recruit new talent?
August 22, 2023
1 min read
BioSpace Insights
Employer Resources
Report: Recruitment Market Update, 2022 Q3
Get up to speed with BioSpace’s data with up-to-date info about retention, layoffs, “quiet quitting” and projections for 2023.
August 22, 2023
1 min read
BioSpace Insights
Employer Resources
Report: State of the Recruitment Market, 2023
After a tumultuous 2022, life science employers are settling into their hiring goals for 2023. Though they may be hiring at lower volume, the majority of organizations are still actively recruiting.
August 22, 2023
1 min read
BioSpace Insights
THE LATEST
Road sign shows three job options: biotech, unknown and pharma
Career Advice
Majority Considering Jobs Outside Biopharma, BioSpace Report Finds
Employed and unemployed biotech and pharma professionals are thinking about job hunting in other fields amidst a challenging labor market.
July 25, 2024
4 min read
Angela Gabriel
Automation engineer works at computer
Career Advice
7 Companies Hiring Automation Engineers
Looking for an automation engineer job? Check out these seven companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
July 25, 2024
1 min read
Angela Gabriel
Job Trends
Report: 2024 Job Market Trends, H2 Update
This report investigates anticipated job search activity and hiring outlook for the remainder of 2024.
July 24, 2024
1 min read
BioSpace Insights
Podcast
Layoffs Persist, GLP-1s Launch for Weight Loss in China
Despite early 2024 optimism, BioSpace’s Job Market Trends report outlines a still sluggish situation in the biopharma industry, Novartis and J&J announce Q2 earnings, GLP-1 market leaders expand into China and the Cassava Sciences saga continues.
July 24, 2024
1 min read
Heather McKenzie
Pictured: Buildings in downtown San Diego near the water
Career Advice
7 Biotech Companies Hiring in San Diego
Looking for a biotech job in San Diego? Check out these seven top companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
July 18, 2024
1 min read
Angela Gabriel
Illustration with lab materials and text
Job Trends
2024 Q2 Job Market Report: More People Competing for Fewer Job Openings
For the second quarter of 2024, there were 25% fewer jobs posted live on BioSpace compared to the same quarter of 2023. The year-over-year job response rate rose from 14.6% to 15.3%.
July 11, 2024
3 min read
Angela Gabriel
Job Trends
5 Top Companies Hiring in the Washington, D.C., Area
Looking for a biopharma job in or near Washington, D.C.? Check out these five top companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
June 26, 2024
1 min read
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: Quality assurance professionals review findings in lab
Job Trends
5 Top Companies Hiring Quality Assurance Jobs
Looking for quality assurance jobs in the biopharma industry? Check out these five top companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
June 19, 2024
1 min read
Angela Gabriel
Job Trends
7 Top Companies Hiring Associate Scientists
Looking for associate scientist jobs in the biopharma industry? Check out these seven top companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
June 12, 2024
1 min read
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: Man holding tablet computer with scienti
Job Trends
Life Sciences R&D, Manufacturing Talent Becoming More Difficult to Find: Report
Securing top talent in research and development and manufacturing will remain challenging for life sciences companies in 2024, according to a new report by CBRE.
June 6, 2024
3 min read
Greg Slabodkin
