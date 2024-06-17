Entrada Therapeutics
Entrada Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines, Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEV™) therapeutics, to engage intracellular targets that have long been considered inaccessible and undruggable. The Company’s EEV therapeutics are designed to enable the efficient intracellular delivery of a wide range of therapeutics into a variety of organs and tissues with an improved therapeutic index. Through its proprietary, highly versatile and modular EEV platform, Entrada is building a robust development portfolio of oligonucleotide-, antibody- and enzyme-based programs for the potential treatment of neuromuscular diseases, immunology, oncology and diseases of the central nervous system. The Company’s lead oligonucleotide programs include ENTR-601-44 targeting Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and ENTR-701 targeting myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1).
Our Values
We love science, and our values bind us together to create an environment that is as unique as our research. Different experiences and perspectives fuel innovation. This is why we are fostering a culture and workplace environment where everyone’s voice is heard, and every individual belongs. Our collective success relies on it! We strive for this every day and in every role, so that each Entradan can belong, contribute, grow – both within our company and broader community.
- Humanity - We genuinely care about patients and about one another.
- Tenacity - We’re relentless and persistent in the pursuit of developing therapies for patients.
- Creativity - We’re creative problem solvers.
- Collaboration - We’re more than the sum of our parts.
- Curiosity - We’ve got a growth mindset.
“You feel the energy throughout the labs and can hear it in the cafe during lunchtime. People are not just coming to work. They are here to connect, build their scientific knowledge, and most importantly, develop new medicines for patients. Our People are really connected and friendly, and you can see how the collaborative environment leads to better science.”Natarajan Sethuraman, PHD
Chief Scientific Officer
