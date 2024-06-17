SUBSCRIBE
Entrada Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines, Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEV™) therapeutics, to engage intracellular targets that have long been considered inaccessible and undruggable. The Company’s EEV therapeutics are designed to enable the efficient intracellular delivery of a wide range of therapeutics into a variety of organs and tissues with an improved therapeutic index. Through its proprietary, highly versatile and modular EEV platform, Entrada is building a robust development portfolio of oligonucleotide-, antibody- and enzyme-based programs for the potential treatment of neuromuscular diseases, immunology, oncology and diseases of the central nervous system. The Company’s lead oligonucleotide programs include ENTR-601-44 targeting Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and ENTR-701 targeting myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1).

“Most targets for drug development are actually intracellular,” says Dipal Doshi, President and CEO of Entrada Therapeutics. “Think about how many drugs can be made that can help patients if we can figure out a way to effectively get inside the cell…that’s why Entrada’s important.”

One Design Center Place
Suite 17- 500
Boston, MA 02210
Tel: 857-520-9158
Visit website
Stock Symbol: TRDA
Stock Exchange: NASDAQ
Our Values
We love science, and our values bind us together to create an environment that is as unique as our research. Different experiences and perspectives fuel innovation. This is why we are fostering a culture and workplace environment where everyone’s voice is heard, and every individual belongs. Our collective success relies on it! We strive for this every day and in every role, so that each Entradan can belong, contribute, grow – both within our company and broader community.

  • Humanity - We genuinely care about patients and about one another.
  • Tenacity - We’re relentless and persistent in the pursuit of developing therapies for patients.
  • Creativity - We’re creative problem solvers.
  • Collaboration - We’re more than the sum of our parts.
  • Curiosity - We’ve got a growth mindset.
Working At Entrada
Entrada is committed to helping patients and their families live better lives. We celebrate the big and the small, and rally around our collective ability to make a difference. To make this a reality, our employees need to feel healthy, motivated and supported. We are proud to offer comprehensive and generous financial and wellness benefits, including flexible in-office and remote work options, discretionary paid time off and meaningful family leave policies.
  • “Entrada fosters a people-centric culture that makes everyone feel included, heard, recognized, and empowered. Humanity is the core value that drives the team towards our goal to help patients and attracts more talent to join our forces.”
    Nanjun Liu
    Director, Bioanalytical Lead
  • “You feel the energy throughout the labs and can hear it in the cafe during lunchtime. People are not just coming to work. They are here to connect, build their scientific knowledge, and most importantly, develop new medicines for patients. Our People are really connected and friendly, and you can see how the collaborative environment leads to better science.”
    Natarajan Sethuraman, PHD
    Chief Scientific Officer
  • “At Entrada, we value intellectual curiosity and enjoy the challenge of fighting the good fight: waking up each day to advance our science one step closer to helping patients and their caregivers who deserve better treatments.”
    Dipal Doshi
    Chief Executive Officer
NEWS
Drug Development
FDA Places Clinical Hold on Entrada’s IND for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
The FDA placed a clinical hold on Entrada’s experimental DMD candidate.
December 20, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty
Business
Vertex Pursues Myotonic Dystrophy with $250M Entrada Deal
Vertex Pharmaceuticals agreed to a collaboration deal with Entrada Therapeutics. The two companies announced a collaboration to develop an intracellular Endosomal Escape Vehicle.
December 8, 2022
 · 
1 min read
 · 
George Budwell
Deals
Biotech Companies Launch or Plan IPOs: Vaxxinity, Genenta and Enetrada
Vaxxinity set its initial public offering price at $13 per share, raising $76 million. The company was launched in April via consolidation of the vaccine development efforts of COVAXX and United Neuroscience.
November 11, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
IN THE PRESS
Genetown
Entrada Therapeutics to Present at Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
June 3, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Genetown
Entrada Therapeutics to Present at H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference at NASDAQ
May 16, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
Entrada Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results
May 7, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Business
Entrada Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results
March 13, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Genetown
Entrada Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences - February 7, 2024
February 7, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Genetown
Entrada Therapeutics Promotes Nathan J. Dowden to President
January 3, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Drug Development
Entrada Therapeutics Announces Updates on ENTR-601-44 in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
November 22, 2023
 · 
7 min read
Business
Entrada Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results
November 7, 2023
 · 
10 min read
Genetown
Entrada Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
October 12, 2023
 · 
2 min read
Drug Development
Entrada Therapeutics Announces First Participant Dosed in its Phase 1 Clinical Trial of ENTR-601-44 for the Potential Treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
September 21, 2023
 · 
6 min read
