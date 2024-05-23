SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Approvals

LATEST FROM BIOSPACE
Novartis' office building in Marburg, Germany
IgA nephropathy
Novartis’ Fabhalta Gets FDA Accelerated Approval, Becomes First Complement Inhibitor for IgAN
Fabhalta is approved for the treatment of IgAN patients who are at risk of rapid disease progression, which is indicated by a urine protein-to-creatinine ratio of at least 1.5 g/g.
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
MRI scans of the brain
Parkinson’s disease
Amneal Wins FDA Approval for Extended-Release Oral Parkinson’s Drug
Crexont was previously rejected by the regulator in June 2023, citing insufficient safety data. However, Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ resubmission included findings from a healthy volunteer study.
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Exeternal view of the Servier's headquarters in France
Approvals
Servier Gets FDA Approval for First Targeted Therapy for Grade 2 IDH-Mutant Glioma
Servier Pharmaceuticals’ vorasidenib on Tuesday secured the FDA’s green light for the treatment of patients with grade 2 gliomas carrying mutations in the IDH gene.
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Podcast
Pharma Campaign Contributions, Vaccine Hiccups and Lykos’ Moment of Truth
With U.S. election season now in full swing, BioSpace looks at pharmaceutical-associated campaign contributions. Plus, Q2 earnings, Adaptimmune’s big approval, an anticipated FDA decision on an MDMA-assisted treatment and more.
August 7, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Pictured: A scientist works behind an FDA sign/Tay
FDA
FDA Approves First Engineered T Cell Therapy for Solid Tumors, Expands GSK’s Jemperli
In 2023, the FDA greenlit 55 new drugs and 34 cell and gene therapies. Follow along as BioSpace keeps you up to date on all of the FDA’s decisions in 2024.
August 6, 2024
 · 
163 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
3D rendering of a T-cell
Approvals
Adaptimmune’s Tecelra Becomes First FDA-Approved Engineered Cell Therapy for Solid Tumors
Approved under the regulator’s accelerated pathway, Tecelra is also the first new synovial sarcoma therapy in more than a decade, according to Adaptimmune Therapeutics.
August 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
GSK's office in Dresden, Germany
Approvals
GSK Wins Broad Label Expansion for Jemperli in First-Line Endometrial Cancer
In pursuit of Merck’s blockbuster Keytruda, GSK’s Jemperli scored its own broad FDA label expansion, allowing its use in first-line endometrial cancer regardless of biomarker status.
August 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
A scientist with pill bottles in front of FDA headquarters
Regulatory
FDA Action Alert: Adaptimmune, Zevra, Lykos and scPharma
The FDA has four big events in the coming two weeks, including an advisory panel meeting for an ultra-rare disease.
July 29, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Exterior of a Samsung location in San Jose, California/iStock, JHVEPhoto
FDA
Samsung Bioepis Gets FDA Approval for Biosimilar to AstraZeneca’s Soliris
The South Korean company’s Epysqli is now FDA-approved for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome in the U.S., having grabbed the lead in the Soliris biosimilar market in Europe.
July 22, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: FDA Headquarters, iStock, Grandbrothers
FDA
Phathom Scores Non-Erosive GERD Approval for Heartburn Drug
Already approved for erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease, Phathom’s Voquenza is now authorized to treat patients with non-erosive GERD.
July 18, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Woman scratching her arm while sitting in bed
Approvals
FDA Approves Atopic Dermatitis Label Expansion for Arcutis’ Zoryve Cream
The regulator Tuesday added atopic dermatitis to the label of Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ topical PDE4 inhibitor Zoryve for the treatment of patients six years of age and older.
July 10, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Roche Diagnostics building in California
Regulatory
Roche Reintroduces Wet AMD Eye Implant Nearly Two Years After Voluntary Recall
Roche’s eye implant Susvimo for patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration is re-entering the U.S. market after the FDA approved updates to the components of the product.
July 9, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
FDA
FDA Approves Eli Lilly’s Donanemab to Treat Alzheimer’s Disease
Donanemab, which will be marketed as Kisunla, will compete with Biogen and Eisai’s Leqembi.
July 2, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Exterior of a Samsung location in San Jo
FDA
Samsung Bioepis Gets FDA Approval for Biosimilar of J&J’s Stelara
Pyzchiva, developed by Samsung Bioepis, will be commercialized in the U.S. by Sandoz with the license period beginning on Feb. 22, 2025, according to a settlement and licensing agreement with Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech.
July 1, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Blue and white pills on a metal conveyer belt
FDA
FDA Needs to Step Up As Use of Third-Party Manufacturers Leads to Rejections
AbbVie and Merck/Daiichi Sankyo were hit this week with Complete Response Letters from the FDA, which rejected their respective drugs due to manufacturing issues.
June 28, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Load More
PRESS RELEASES
Press Releases
Novartis receives FDA accelerated approval for Fabhalta® (iptacopan), the first and only complement inhibitor for the reduction of proteinuria in primary IgA nephropathy (IgAN)
August 8, 2024
 · 
12 min read
Press Releases
FDA Approves First Nalmefene Hydrochloride Auto-Injector to Reverse Opioid Overdose
August 8, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Antengene Announces XPOVIO® (selinexor) Approved for Commercialization in Malaysia
August 6, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Ocugen, Inc. Announces FDA Approval of Expanded Access Program for Patients with Retinitis Pigmentosa
August 5, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Press Releases
FDA Approves First Gene Therapy to Treat Adults with Metastatic Synovial Sarcoma
August 5, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
FDA Roundup: August 2, 2024
August 5, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Press Releases
American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy Applauds FDA Approval of TECELRA(R) for Synovial Sarcoma Treatment
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
FDA Approves AChEI ALPHA-1062 for Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment
August 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Announces FDA Approval of the Inspire V System
August 2, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
DePuy Synthes Launches its First Active Spine Robotics and Navigation Platform
August 2, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Press Releases
Labcorp Receives FDA De Novo Marketing Authorization for PGDx elio™ plasma focus Dx
August 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
FDA Approves Additional Indication for Fibryga® for Fibrinogen Supplementation in Bleeding Patients with Acquired Fibrinogen Deficiency, Potentially Ushering in a New Standard of Care
August 2, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Press Releases
Kexing Biopharm’s Albumin-bound Paclitaxel Granted EU Market Approval
July 31, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
DARZALEX FASPRO® (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj)-based quadruplet regimen approved in the U.S. for patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma who are transplant-eligible
July 31, 2024
 · 
16 min read
Press Releases
FDA Roundup: July 30, 2024
July 31, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Nervonik receives regulatory approval to start First-in-Human study with Novel Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Technology for Chronic Pain
July 31, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
BioCardia Submits for FDA Approval of Morph® DNA™ Steerable Introducer Product Family
July 30, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
European Medicines Agency (EMA) Approves Bio-Thera Solutions’ BAT1706 (Avzivi®, bevacizumab), a biosimilar referencing Avastin®
July 30, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Press Releases
European Commission approves Roche’s Vabysmo for treatment of retinal vein occlusion (RVO)
July 30, 2024
 · 
15 min read
Press Releases
CHMP adopts positive opinion recommending approval of new and expanded indications for SPEVIGO®
July 29, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Load More