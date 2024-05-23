Approvals
LATEST FROM BIOSPACE
Fabhalta is approved for the treatment of IgAN patients who are at risk of rapid disease progression, which is indicated by a urine protein-to-creatinine ratio of at least 1.5 g/g.
Crexont was previously rejected by the regulator in June 2023, citing insufficient safety data. However, Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ resubmission included findings from a healthy volunteer study.
Servier Pharmaceuticals’ vorasidenib on Tuesday secured the FDA’s green light for the treatment of patients with grade 2 gliomas carrying mutations in the IDH gene.
With U.S. election season now in full swing, BioSpace looks at pharmaceutical-associated campaign contributions. Plus, Q2 earnings, Adaptimmune’s big approval, an anticipated FDA decision on an MDMA-assisted treatment and more.
In 2023, the FDA greenlit 55 new drugs and 34 cell and gene therapies. Follow along as BioSpace keeps you up to date on all of the FDA’s decisions in 2024.
Approved under the regulator’s accelerated pathway, Tecelra is also the first new synovial sarcoma therapy in more than a decade, according to Adaptimmune Therapeutics.
In pursuit of Merck’s blockbuster Keytruda, GSK’s Jemperli scored its own broad FDA label expansion, allowing its use in first-line endometrial cancer regardless of biomarker status.
The FDA has four big events in the coming two weeks, including an advisory panel meeting for an ultra-rare disease.
The South Korean company’s Epysqli is now FDA-approved for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome in the U.S., having grabbed the lead in the Soliris biosimilar market in Europe.
Already approved for erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease, Phathom’s Voquenza is now authorized to treat patients with non-erosive GERD.
The regulator Tuesday added atopic dermatitis to the label of Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ topical PDE4 inhibitor Zoryve for the treatment of patients six years of age and older.
Roche’s eye implant Susvimo for patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration is re-entering the U.S. market after the FDA approved updates to the components of the product.
Donanemab, which will be marketed as Kisunla, will compete with Biogen and Eisai’s Leqembi.
Pyzchiva, developed by Samsung Bioepis, will be commercialized in the U.S. by Sandoz with the license period beginning on Feb. 22, 2025, according to a settlement and licensing agreement with Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech.
AbbVie and Merck/Daiichi Sankyo were hit this week with Complete Response Letters from the FDA, which rejected their respective drugs due to manufacturing issues.
PRESS RELEASES