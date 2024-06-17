AbbVie
AbbVie’s mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people’s lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women’s health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.
We are AbbVie. A global Fortune 500 biopharmaceutical company creating life-changing medicines and first-in-kind solutions that make a real difference in people’s lives.
Our 50,000+ employees across geographies, disciplines, and therapeutic areas put impact at the core of every decision. With over $50B invested in R&D since our founding in 2013, we’re always focused on helping people and communities thrive for generations to come.
North Chicago, IL 60064
Stock Exchange: NYSE