AbbVie’s mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people’s lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women’s health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

We are AbbVie. A global Fortune 500 biopharmaceutical company creating life-changing medicines and first-in-kind solutions that make a real difference in people’s lives.

Our 50,000+ employees across geographies, disciplines, and therapeutic areas put impact at the core of every decision. With over $50B invested in R&D since our founding in 2013, we’re always focused on helping people and communities thrive for generations to come.

  • 2022 Best Places to Work
  • 2023 Best Places to Work
  • 2024 Best Places to Work
1 North Waukegan Road
North Chicago, IL 60064
Tel: 1-800-255-5162
Stock Symbol: ABBV
Stock Exchange: NYSE
Aerial skyline of Austin
Career Advice
9 Life Sciences Companies Hiring in Texas
Looking for a job in Texas? Check out these nine companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
August 8, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
exteriors of Merck, Biogen and BMS
Deals
Top I&I Deals So Far in 2024
The size of the global immunology market is projected to nearly double by 2032 to a quarter of a trillion dollars. Here are this year’s standout deals in the space.
August 7, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Mollie Barnes
Quality control professional examines sample in beaker in laboratory
Career Advice
9 Companies Hiring Quality Control Jobs
Looking for a quality control job? Check out these nine companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
August 1, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
AbbVie's office in South San Francisco, California
Regulatory
AbbVie’s Skyrizi Wins EU Nod for Ulcerative Colitis, Helps to Weather Humira Patent Cliff
Friday’s European Commission approval is a boost to AbbVie as the company looks to lean on its immunology assets, including Skyrizi, to soften the blow of Humira’s loss of exclusivity.
July 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
AbbVie's office in South San Francisco, California
Earnings
Despite Near 30% Drop in Humira Sales, AbbVie Beats Wall Street’s Q2 Revenue Expectations
While Humira sales were impacted by cheaper biosimilars, AbbVie reported in its second-quarter earnings results Thursday that revenues jumped nearly 45% for Skyrizi and almost 56% for Rinvoq year over year, respectively.
July 25, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Automation engineer works at computer
Career Advice
7 Companies Hiring Automation Engineers
Looking for an automation engineer job? Check out these seven companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
July 25, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
A brain hovers over a hand against a yellow-striped background
Neuroscience
5 Neuro Data Readouts to Watch in the Second Half of 2024
After a busy first half of 2024, several companies are expecting key data readouts in the neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disease spaces during the next six months.
July 15, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
AbbVie's office in South San Francisco, California
Business
AbbVie’s Humira Continues to Lose Market Share as Biosimilars Gain Ground: Report
CVS Caremark’s recent decision to take AbbVie’s Humira off its major formularies has caused the blockbuster to lose more market share to biosimilars, according to the latest report from Samsung Bioepis.
July 12, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Office building science collage
Career Advice
The Top 12 Companies Hiring in Biopharma Now
Looking for a biopharma job? Check out the BioSpace list of 12 top companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
July 11, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Press Releases
AbbVie Completes Acquisition of Cerevel Therapeutics
August 1, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Press Releases
AbbVie Announces European Commission Approval of SKYRIZI® (risankizumab) for the Treatment of Adults with Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis
July 26, 2024
 · 
14 min read
AbbVie Reports Second-Quarter 2024 Financial Results
July 25, 2024
 · 
26 min read
Press Releases
Frontier Medicines Announces Milestone Payment in AbbVie Partnership, Following Advancement of Lead Candidates Targeting a Historically Undruggable Transcription Factor
July 23, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
AbbVie’s EPKINLY™ Receives First-Ever Time-Limited Reimbursement Recommendation by Canada’s Drug Agency
July 23, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Press Releases
Sionna Therapeutics Expands Pipeline with Multiple Clinical Stage Cystic Fibrosis Compounds Through a License Agreement with AbbVie
July 16, 2024
 · 
5 min read
FDA
AbbVie Submits Regulatory Applications to FDA and EMA for Upadacitinib (RINVOQ®) in Giant Cell Arteritis
July 12, 2024
 · 
16 min read
News
AbbVie Announces Appointment of Roopal Thakkar, M.D. as Executive VP, R&D and Chief Scientific Officer
July 10, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
AbbVie to Host Second-Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call
July 2, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Job Trends
RINVOQ® (upadacitinib) Now Available for Pediatric Patients Two Years and Older with Polyarticular Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis and Psoriatic Arthritis
June 4, 2024
 · 
21 min read
