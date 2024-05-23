SUBSCRIBE
Antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)

South San Francisco, CA, USA - May 1, 2022: Exterior view of the Merck Researches Laboratories in South San Francisco, California. Merck & Co., Inc. is a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Rahway, New Jersey. The company does business as Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD) outside the United States and Canada.
Deals
Daiichi Pays Merck $170M for T-Cell Engager, Expands ADC Partnership
After dropping $4 billion on a deal with the Japanese company last year, Merck is getting back some of its investment as Daiichi Sankyo buys into a Phase I/II T-cell engager therapy acquired from Harpoon Therapeutics.
August 6, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
GSK's office in Dresden, Germany
Regulatory
GSK Plots Blenrep’s Path Back to Market With EU Filing
GSK is seeking to relaunch Blenrep after its market withdrawal in 2022. The pharma is eyeing a second-line niche for the antibody-drug conjugate in the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
July 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
3D rendering of an antibody drug conjugate
Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADCs)
Ipsen Inks Potential $1B First-in-Class ADC Deal With Foreseen
In its second antibody-drug conjugate licensing agreement this year, Ipsen has secured exclusive rights to Foreseen Biotechnology’s FS001, which targets a novel antigen expressed across a range of solid tumors.
July 11, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Podcast
Lilly’s I&I Play, ADC Investment and GLP-1 Momentum Persists
Eli Lilly becomes the latest to make a major investment in immunology and inflammation, while antibody-drug conjugate biopharma Myricx Bio nets a large Series A round and new research highlights the potential and possible risks of GLP-1s.
July 10, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
A white blood cell charging an ADC/
Drug Development
Drug Developers Tap the Immune System to Supercharge ADCs
With the antibody drug conjugate market projected to hit $28 billion by 2028, some companies are looking to harness the drugs for immunotherapy.
July 8, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: Photo illustration of hundred dollar bil
Series A
Myricx Bio Raises $115M in Series A to Advance ADC With Lilly and Novo Backing
The U.K.-based biotech is the latest to cash in on the hot antibody-drug conjugate space, closing a $115.5 million Series A round co-led by Novo Holdings and participation from Eli Lilly.

July 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Podcasts
FDA Approves Lilly’s Donanemab While Rejections Highlight Manufacturing Issues
Two CRLs from the FDA last week cited concerns with third-party manufacturers, while Indian CDMOs may make a bid for U.S. business if there is a decoupling from Chinese companies under the BIOSECURE Act.
July 3, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Jef Akst
Illustration of ADCs and 100-dollar bills
Deals
5 Major ADC Deals This Year Highlight Investment Uptick
In 2023, the ADC market exceeded $10 billion, and this momentum is persisting into 2024, as evidenced by several strategic deals and a robust pipeline of candidate drugs.
July 2, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Roxanne Nelson
Antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) are targeted medicines that deliver chemotherapy agents to cancer cells 3d rendering
Business
Eisai Assumes Sole Responsibility for ADC After Collaboration With BMS Ends
Due to Bristol Myers Squibb’s ongoing portfolio reprioritization, Eisai is taking over the development and commercialization of farletuzumab ecteribulin, an investigational antibody-drug conjugate targeting solid tumors.
July 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
The Legal Execution Department makes an appointment with the customer to sign a mediation agreement to pay the debt.
Policy
Daiichi Sankyo Wins $47M in ADC Patent Arbitration With Seagen, Pfizer Dispute Looms
Daiichi Sankyo has secured a victory in its patent arbitration with Seagen, nabbing a $47 million award for attorneys’ fees and other costs, plus interest. However, a larger patent battle with Pfizer remains.
July 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Medicine vial over rock pile with comple
Drug Development
Gilead’s Trodelvy Stumbles in Late-Stage Trials But Remains Prized Cancer Asset
Gilead Sciences’ blockbuster antibody-drug conjugate Trodelvy has encountered some clinical speed bumps in 2024 in bladder and lung cancer. Still, analysts remain bullish on its prospects in the oncology space.
June 28, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
South San Francisco, CA, USA - May 1, 2022: Exterior view of the Merck Researches Laboratories in South San Francisco, California. Merck & Co., Inc. is a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Rahway, New Jersey. The company does business as Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD) outside the United States and Canada.
Policy
Merck’s ADC Pact With Daiichi Hits Regulatory Setback in FDA Rejection
The FDA on Thursday rejected Merck and Daiichi Sankyo’s HER3-targeted antibody-drug conjugate patritumab deruxtecan in a Complete Response Letter, citing problems with a third-party manufacturer.
June 27, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
GSK's office in Dresden, Germany
Drug Development
GSK Reignites Blenrep Blockbuster Aspirations With Data from Phase III Studies
Promising data from the DREAMM-7 and DREAMM-8 trials have revitalized GSK’s blockbuster goals for its antibody-drug conjugate Blenrep, positioned as a second-line treatment for multiple myeloma.
June 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: A scientist with pill bottles in front of FDA headquarters/Taylor Tieden for BioSpace
FDA
FDA Action Alert: Merck, Verona, AbbVie and Rocket
The FDA is facing four big target action dates in the final week of June, including one label expansion for a bispecific antibody and another for an investigational gene therapy.
June 18, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
