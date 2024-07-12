SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Vaccines

LATEST FROM BIOSPACE
Merck & Co. headquarters in Silicon Valley; Merck & Co. Inc. is an American multinational pharmaceutical company
Vaccines
Gardasil Chinese Distribution Issue Still a Mystery to Analysts
After Merck noted the issue in its Q2 earnings call without providing specifics, analysts are left in the dark about the HPV vaccine’s future in China.
August 7, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Podcast
Pharma Campaign Contributions, Vaccine Hiccups and Lykos’ Moment of Truth
With U.S. election season now in full swing, BioSpace looks at pharmaceutical-associated campaign contributions. Plus, Q2 earnings, Adaptimmune’s big approval, an anticipated FDA decision on an MDMA-assisted treatment and more.
August 7, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Brain and vaccine vials
Alzheimer’s disease
New Wave of Alzheimer’s Therapies Actively Engage the Immune System
Active immune therapies hold promise for preventing or slowing disease onset, but some experts warn of potential safety risks.
August 5, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Gail Dutton
Pictured: Vaccine bottles/iStock, May Lim
Vaccines
RSV Vaccine Makers Hit Hard by New CDC Guidelines
GSK, Moderna and Pfizer are all looking at potential respiratory syncytial virus vaccine sales slumps thanks to recently updated CDC guidelines regarding the use of RSV shots in seniors.
August 2, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: Facade of Moderna's building in Massachusetts
Earnings
Moderna Cuts Full-Year Revenue Guidance as COVID-19 Vaccine Sales Crater in Q2
Moderna’s stock price plunged more than 20% in Thursday morning trading after the company lowered its 2024 revenue guidance due to weak demand for its coronavirus vaccine in the second quarter.
August 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
GSK's headquarters office building in Poznan, Poland
Vaccines
GSK Lowers Full-Year Vaccine Guidance After Disappointing Q2 Sales, CDC RSV Guidelines
Systemic administrative and policy challenges, including updated CDC guidelines regarding the use of RSV shots in seniors, have forced GSK to lower its 2024 outlook for its vaccines business.
July 31, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Sign outside BioNTech's building in Germany
Cancer
BioNTech, Regeneron’s mRNA Cancer Vaccine Combo Clears Phase II in Melanoma
BioNTech and Regeneron will face off against Merck and Moderna, which are advancing their investigational cancer vaccine mRNA-4157/V940 in combination with Keytruda, in advanced melanoma.
July 30, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration of two hands about to shake with Moderna and Merck buildings in the background
Deals
Should Merck Buy Out Moderna on Keytruda–Cancer Vaccine Partnership?
A longtime biopharma exec and Moderna shareholder argues in an anonymous email to the companies’ CFOs that they have a fiduciary responsibility to close the deal. Analysts say the proposal is interesting but “too simplistic.”
July 24, 2024
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Jef Akst
GSK's office in Dresden, Germany
Deals
GSK Pays $430M Upfront for CureVac’s COVID-19, Flu mRNA Vaccines
GSK on Wednesday restructured its contract with CureVac to gain access to the biotech’s influenza and COVID-19 programs for $430 million upfront and up to $1.13 billion in future payments.
July 3, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Facade of Moderna's building in Massachusetts
Vaccines
Moderna to Produce Bird Flu Vaccine Under $176M BARDA Project Award
Moderna on Tuesday announced it has been awarded $176 million by a consortium funded by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to develop an mRNA-based vaccine to counter H5N1 avian influenza.

July 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Front view of the CDC museum in Georgia
Policy
CDC Narrows RSV Vaccine Recommendations for Seniors
New recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention call for the use of respiratory syncytial virus vaccines in adults aged 75 and older, but limited its use in 60- to 74-year-olds.
June 27, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Merck's head office in Quebec, Canada
FDA
Merck Wins FDA Approval for First Pneumococcal Vaccine Designed for Adults
Merck on Monday secured the FDA’s green light for its 21-valent pneumococcal vaccine Capvaxive, which covers serotypes responsible for around 84% of invasive pneumococcal disease cases.
June 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Facade of Moderna's building in Massachusetts
Drug Development
Moderna’s Next-Gen COVID Vaccine Beats Current Shot in Pivotal Adult Efficacy Trial
Moderna said Thursday it plans to talk to regulators about the next steps after showing its next-generation candidate is more efficacious in adults than the biotech’s existing Spikevax COVID-19 shot.
June 13, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
AI Enables Individualized Cancer Vaccines
The use of artificial intelligence in the development of cancer vaccines allows for individualized therapy, but the prospect of an ever-changing product poses new challenges for drug developers and regulators.
June 10, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves
Pictured: Facade of Moderna's building in Massachusetts
Drug Development
Moderna’s COVID-Flu Combo Shot Beats Separate Vaccines in Phase III Study
Moderna’s combination vaccine candidate for COVID-19 and influenza outperformed licensed vaccines in older adults, according to late-stage results reported on Monday.
June 10, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Load More
PRESS RELEASES
Press Releases
HilleVax Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Company Progress
August 9, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Bavarian Nordic Receives USD 156.8 Million from the U.S. Government for Additional Smallpox/Mpox Vaccine Production
August 8, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
WestGene to Advance Clinical Trials Following Dual IND Approvals for World’s First EB Virus-Related mRNA Therapeutic Cancer Vaccine
August 8, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Anivive Receives NIAID Contract Worth Up to $33M to Progress Valley Fever Vaccine
August 5, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
WestGene leads the way in mRNA innovation at the 4th mRNA Therapeutics Summit
August 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
Novavax to Host Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Operational Highlights on August 8, 2024
August 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
CancerVax Adds Key Members to Its Research Team
August 1, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Valneva and LimmaTech Enter into a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Development of the World’s Most Clinically Advanced Tetravalent Shigella Vaccine Candidate
August 1, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Press Releases
Vaccinex Reports Positive Data for SIGNAL-AD Phase 1b/2 trial of Pepinemab in Alzheimer’s Disease
August 1, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Press Releases
Bavarian Nordic Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Including Mpox Real-world Effectiveness Data in European Marketing Authorization for Smallpox and Mpox Vaccine
July 26, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
IO Biotech Announces New Head and Neck Cohort Data Accepted for Presentation at ESMO Congress 2024
July 26, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Quebec’s Committee on Immunization (CIQ) recommends use of RSV vaccines, including AREXVY, for older adult populations at risk of severe outcomes
July 24, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Gritstone bio to Host Virtual KOL Event to Discuss Unmet Need and Potential Role of Its Personalized Cancer Vaccine, GRANITE, in Metastatic Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer (MSS-CRC)
July 24, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
CEPI Expands Partnership with Valneva with a $41.3 Million Grant to Support Broader Access to the World’s First Chikungunya Vaccine
July 22, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Press Releases
Bavarian Nordic Receives EMA Filing Acceptance and Validation of the MAA for its Chikungunya Vaccine
July 18, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Phase 3 VALOR Lyme Disease Trial: Valneva and Pfizer Announce Primary Vaccination Series Completion
July 18, 2024
 · 
12 min read
Press Releases
Moderna And Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation Enter Joint Agreement to Promote Moderna’s mRNA Respiratory Vaccine Portfolio in Japan, Including COVID-19 Vaccines
July 8, 2024
 · 
4 min read