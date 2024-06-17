SUBSCRIBE
Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo Group is dedicated to the creation and supply of innovative pharmaceutical therapies to improve standards of care and address diversified, unmet medical needs of people globally by leveraging our world-class science and technology.

With more than 100 years of scientific expertise and a presence in more than 20 countries, Daiichi Sankyo and its 15,000 employees around the world draw upon a rich legacy of innovation and a robust pipeline of promising new medicines to help people. In addition to a strong portfolio of medicines for cardiovascular diseases, under the Group’s 2025 Vision to become a “Global Pharma Innovator with Competitive Advantage in Oncology,” Daiichi Sankyo is primarily focused on providing novel therapies in oncology, as well as other research areas centered around rare diseases and immune disorders.

For more information, please visit: www.daiichisankyo.com.

Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey, is a member of the Daiichi Sankyo Group. To learn more about Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., please visit www.dsi.com.

211 Mt. Airy Road
Basking Ridge, NJ 07920
Tel: (908) 992-6400
South San Francisco, CA, USA - May 1, 2022: Exterior view of the Merck Researches Laboratories in South San Francisco, California. Merck & Co., Inc. is a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Rahway, New Jersey. The company does business as Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD) outside the United States and Canada.
Deals
Daiichi Pays Merck $170M for T-Cell Engager, Expands ADC Partnership
After dropping $4 billion on a deal with the Japanese company last year, Merck is getting back some of its investment as Daiichi Sankyo buys into a Phase I/II T-cell engager therapy acquired from Harpoon Therapeutics.
August 6, 2024
1 min read
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: Office building science collage
Career Advice
The Top 12 Companies Hiring in Biopharma Now
Looking for a biopharma job? Check out the BioSpace list of 12 top companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
July 11, 2024
1 min read
Angela Gabriel
Podcasts
FDA Approves Lilly’s Donanemab While Rejections Highlight Manufacturing Issues
Two CRLs from the FDA last week cited concerns with third-party manufacturers, while Indian CDMOs may make a bid for U.S. business if there is a decoupling from Chinese companies under the BIOSECURE Act.
July 3, 2024
1 min read
Jef Akst
Business partners discussing the terms of a contract
Patents
Daiichi Sankyo Wins $47M in ADC Patent Arbitration With Seagen, Pfizer Dispute Looms
Daiichi Sankyo has secured a victory in its patent arbitration with Seagen, nabbing a $47 million award for attorneys’ fees and other costs, plus interest. However, a larger patent battle with Pfizer remains.
July 1, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: 3D illustration of antibody-drug conjugates carrying toxic payloads
Drug Development
AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo ADC Misses Endpoint in Phase III NSCLC Study
AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo’s investigational antibody-drug conjugate Dato-DXd failed to significantly improve overall survival in non-small cell lung cancer patients versus docetaxel.
May 28, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: An antibody-drug conjugate under construction by two scientists/ Nicole Bean for BioSpace
Drug Development
Despite Progress, ADCs Still Stalled in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
Until compelling surface targets for lung cancer are developed, antibody-drug conjugates will fail to treat most patients with lung cancer, experts told BioSpace.
May 20, 2024
5 min read
Mollie Barnes
AstraZeneca's sign on its office in California
Drug Development
AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo Continue Earlier-Line Breast Cancer Push with Phase III Enhertu Win
AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo’s antibody-drug conjugate Enhertu significantly improved progression-free survival in metastatic breast patients with low and ultralow HER2 expression levels who had received at least one line of systemic treatment.
April 30, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Female scientist uses microscope for lab
Job Trends
5 Top Companies Hiring Oncology Jobs
Looking for oncology jobs in the biopharma industry? Check out these five top companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
April 17, 2024
1 min read
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: FDA signage at its office in Washington, DC
FDA
AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo Win First Tumor-Agnostic HER2 FDA Approval for Enhertu
AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo’s antibody-drug conjugate Enhertu is the first FDA-approved tumor-agnostic HER2-targeted therapy authorized for the treatment of solid tumors in adults who have undergone prior systemic treatment.
April 8, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
