WHY CIVICA?

Because patients should have the essential medicines they need when they need them. As a rapidly growing, entrepreneurial, nonprofit generic drug company created by hospital systems and philanthropies, Civica’s mission is to reduce and prevent drug shortages while assuring quality generic medicines are accessible and affordable to everyone.

WHO CIVICA SERVES

While serving 50 health systems and 1,350 hospitals (or 30% of all licensed U.S. hospital beds), Civica also supplies the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the U.S. Department of Defense, and “340B” hospitals caring for vulnerable patients in some of the country’s most underserved areas. And recently, Civica contributed more than 2-million vials of essential medications to the strategic national stockpile. With 40 sterile injectable medications under contract to supply our member hospitals, Civica is growing and on track to have 100 drugs available by 2023.