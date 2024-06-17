SUBSCRIBE
Civica Rx

Because patients should have the essential medicines they need when they need them. As a rapidly growing, entrepreneurial, nonprofit generic drug company created by hospital systems and philanthropies, Civica’s mission is to reduce and prevent drug shortages while assuring quality generic medicines are accessible and affordable to everyone.

While serving 50 health systems and 1,350 hospitals (or 30% of all licensed U.S. hospital beds), Civica also supplies the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the U.S. Department of Defense, and “340B” hospitals caring for vulnerable patients in some of the country’s most underserved areas. And recently, Civica contributed more than 2-million vials of essential medications to the strategic national stockpile. With 40 sterile injectable medications under contract to supply our member hospitals, Civica is growing and on track to have 100 drugs available by 2023.

Quality control professional examines sample in beaker in laboratory
Career Advice
9 Companies Hiring Quality Control Jobs
Looking for a quality control job? Check out these nine companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
August 1, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: Capsules in a production line at a pharm
Civica Rx’s Unique Business Model Improves Drug Supply Security, Cuts Costs: Study
A new study provides the first empirical evidence that the not-for-profit manufacturer’s business model can lead to robust drug supplies and lower medicine costs.
September 21, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
rBIO Chief Product Officer Jonas Moses/courtesy rB
Changing the Narrative: Four Companies Working to Make Insulin More Accessible
For the 37.3 million Americans who have diabetes, insulin has become increasingly expensive. Here are four organizations dedicated to making insulin more accessible.
June 9, 2022
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Hannah Chudleigh
Civica is putting in efforts to make affordable in
Business
Civica is Rallying Leaders to Make Affordable Insulin by 2024
Civica plans to make versions of three affordable insulins available at significantly reduced costs by 2024. You can explore the other aspirations here in this article.
March 28, 2022
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
rBIO Chief Product Officer Jonas Moses/courtesy rB
Civica Plans to Provide Insulin at No More than $30 per Vial
At this time, Civica plans a recommended price to the consumer of no more than $30 per vial and no more than $55 for a box of five pen cartridges. It believes it can have these versions of insulin available by 2024.
March 3, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Job Trends
Expansions and Hirings Spark Surge of Growth in BioCapital Region
Fueled by billions of dollars invested by the federal government to battle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, companies across the BioCapital region have expanded their footprint and number of employees.
May 4, 2021
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
Bouwien Smits Joins Civica Rx as Site Vice President and General Manager of New Virginia Manufacturing Facility
November 1, 2023
 · 
2 min read
BioCapital
Jay Benson Joins Civica Rx as Chief Manufacturing and Supply Chain Officer
June 13, 2023
 · 
3 min read
BioCapital
California Selects Civica Rx as Its Insulin Manufacturing Partner
March 18, 2023
 · 
5 min read
Business
Civica Welcomes Ypsomed as Injection Pen Partner for Its Affordable Insulin Initiative
January 31, 2023
 · 
2 min read
Pharm Country
AmerisourceBergen Kicks Off Strategic Relationship with Civica
January 23, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Business
Civica Selects Profil as Clinical Trial Partner for Affordable Insulin Initiative
June 2, 2022
 · 
3 min read
Business
Alcami Partners with Civica Rx in Multi-Year Agreement
May 3, 2022
 · 
2 min read
Civica to Manufacture and Distribute Affordable Insulin
March 3, 2022
 · 
9 min read
Business
CivicaScript, the Newly Named Civica Initiative to Serve Patients in Retail Markets, Announces a New Health Plan Partner, a New President, and a New Drug Manufacturing Partner
June 16, 2021
 · 
6 min read
BioMidwest
STATEMENT: Civica Rx Supports Biden Administration Recommendations for Strengthening the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain
June 8, 2021
 · 
2 min read
