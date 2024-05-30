SUBSCRIBE
Jef Akst

Jef Akst

Managing Editor

Jef (an unusual nickname for Jennifer) is a professional journalist and editor specializing in the life sciences. She earned her master’s degree from Indiana University in April 2009 studying the mating behavior of seahorses and spent the first 13 years of her career at The Scientist, where she edited features and oversaw the production of the publication’s digital and print magazines. In 2022, her feature on uterus transplantation earned first place in the trade category of the Awards for Excellence in Health Care Journalism. She is a member of the National Association of Science Writers. She lives in Fredericksburg, Virginia, with her husband, two young kids, wild coonhound and aging cat. Her hobbies including hiking, camping, and shooting pool. You can reach her at jef.akst@biospace.com.

Podcast
BioMarin Fails to Reassure Investors, Terns Moves Forward in Obesity, ESMO Excitement
BioMarin’s new business strategy leaves investors with questions; Lykos CEO steps down; Terns releases compelling data on oral weight loss candidate; and more.
September 11, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Podcast
Lilly’s DTC Obesity Push, Layoffs, and an Eye on Ocular Diseases
Eli Lilly offers weight loss drug Zepbound directly to consumers while Novo Nordisk continues to struggle with supply challenges for its own GLP-1s. Meanwhile, gene therapies for retinal diseases target competitive market, and layoffs persist.
September 4, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Podcast
A Tough Ending, New Beginnings and China-U.S. Biopharma Relations
Well-financed startup Tome is winding down operations just as two new companies, Borealis Biosciences and GondolaBio, are launching. Meanwhile, in the midst of already tense relations with China, House lawmakers raise the alarm about U.S. companies working with the country’s military on trials.
August 28, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Podcast
New IRA Drug Prices, Lots of Layoffs, Moderna’s Vaccine Opportunity
Last week, the Biden administration revealed the first drug prices negotiated under the Inflation Reduction Act; Lykos, Grail and others make substantial staffing cuts, and Pfizer/BioNTech see mixed results for their COVID/flu vaccine.
August 21, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Illustration of two hands about to shake with Moderna and Merck buildings in the background
Deals
Should Merck Buy Out Moderna on Keytruda–Cancer Vaccine Partnership?
A longtime biopharma exec and Moderna shareholder argues in an anonymous email to the companies’ CFOs that they have a fiduciary responsibility to close the deal. Analysts say the proposal is interesting but “too simplistic.”
July 24, 2024
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Jef Akst
Podcast
Layoffs Persist, GLP-1s Launch for Weight Loss in China
Despite early 2024 optimism, BioSpace’s Job Market Trends report outlines a still sluggish situation in the biopharma industry, Novartis and J&J announce Q2 earnings, GLP-1 market leaders expand into China and the Cassava Sciences saga continues.
July 24, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Podcast
Pfizer’s Oral GLP-1 Push, Lilly Vs. Novo and PBMs Under Pressure
Pfizer selects its candidate for the oral GLP-1 race as Eli Lilly strives to overtake Novo Nordisk in the injectable weight-loss drug space. Meanwhile, pressure builds to reduce drug prices in the U.S.
July 17, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Podcasts
FDA Approves Lilly’s Donanemab While Rejections Highlight Manufacturing Issues
Two CRLs from the FDA last week cited concerns with third-party manufacturers, while Indian CDMOs may make a bid for U.S. business if there is a decoupling from Chinese companies under the BIOSECURE Act.
July 3, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Jef Akst
Deals
Deep Dive: Biopharma M&A Activity Picks Up Steam
The pace of mergers and acquisitions has accelerated. In this deep dive, BioSpace takes a closer look at the nature of recent deals and the players involved.
June 20, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Jef Akst
Pictured: The FDA’s Peter Marks and Takeda’s Kristin Van Goor sitting on stage at ASGCT
FDA
ASGCT2024: FDA’s Marks on Accelerated Approval, Gene Therapy Costs and More
In a fireside chat at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy conference, CBER Director Peter Marks spoke with Takeda’s Kristin Van Goor about how the regulator is approaching the exploding gene therapy space.
May 8, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Jef Akst
Pictured: Illustration of colorful viruses and DNA
Drug Delivery
AAV Manufacturing Takes Center Stage at ASGCT24
Tuesday afternoon’s session was standing room only as representatives from various biopharma companies presented on their work to improve the efficiency and quality of AAV production.
May 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Jef Akst
Pictured: Tinfoil crumpled into the shape of a hum
Drug Development
Companies to Watch: 12 Late-Stage Contenders in Neurodegenerative Disease
BioSpace rounded up companies with products for Alzheimer’s, ALS, Parkinson’s and Huntington’s in the final stages of clinical testing.
July 19, 2023
 · 
10 min read
 · 
Jef Akst
Pictured: A sign with the Merck logo surrounded by
Policy
Merck Sues Biden Administration Over Drug Pricing Law
In a lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal district court, Merck claimed that the price negotiation program laid out in the Inflation Reduction Act violates the U.S. Constitution.
June 6, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Jef Akst
Pictured: Illustration of a human body with the in
Drug Development
Ironwood to Pay $1B to Acquire VectivBio, Late-Stage Digestive Therapy
Data from a Phase III trial of apraglutide for a type of short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure is expected by the end of the year. It is also in a Phase II study for acute graft-versus-host disease.
May 22, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Jef Akst