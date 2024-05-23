SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Collaboration

LATEST FROM BIOSPACE
South San Francisco, CA, USA - May 1, 2022: Exterior view of the Merck Researches Laboratories in South San Francisco, California. Merck & Co., Inc. is a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Rahway, New Jersey. The company does business as Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD) outside the United States and Canada.
Deals
Daiichi Pays Merck $170M for T-Cell Engager, Expands ADC Partnership
After dropping $4 billion on a deal with the Japanese company last year, Merck is getting back some of its investment as Daiichi Sankyo buys into a Phase I/II T-cell engager therapy acquired from Harpoon Therapeutics.
August 6, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
External view of Novartis' office in Massachusetts
Collaboration
Novartis, Dren Bio Ink Potential $3B Deal for Anti-Myeloid Bispecific Antibodies for Cancer
Novartis continues its dealmaking spree with a bet on Dren Bio’s Targeted Myeloid Engager and Phagocytosis platform to develop bispecific antibodies in oncology.
July 25, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
External view of Boehringer Ingelheim's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Biosimilars
Boehringer Ingelheim Partners With GoodRx to Offer Humira Biosimilar at 92% Discount
In a bid to take advantage of Humira’s slow loss of market share, Boehringer Ingelheim is offering its biosimilar at a 92% discount exclusively to patients who buy the product on GoodRx.
July 19, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
3D rendering of an antibody drug conjugate
Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADCs)
Ipsen Inks Potential $1B First-in-Class ADC Deal With Foreseen
In its second antibody-drug conjugate licensing agreement this year, Ipsen has secured exclusive rights to Foreseen Biotechnology’s FS001, which targets a novel antigen expressed across a range of solid tumors.
July 11, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Lori Ellis interviews Dr. Peter Marks at DIA Global 2024
News
FDA CBER Director Dr. Peter Marks Discusses Industry Growth, Collaboration and Communication
The groundwork being done in 2024 is building the foundation for global collaboration in the future.
July 8, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis
Eli Lilly's biotechnology center in California
Deals
Lilly Inks Radiopharma Deal With Radionetics, Secures Right to Buy Biotech
Eli Lilly is expanding its radiopharmaceutical portfolio with a $140 million upfront payment to Radionetics Oncology and the exclusive future right to acquire the biotech for $1 billion.
July 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Two workers in a sterile manufacturing facility
Deals
Samsung Bio Nabs $1B Manufacturing Contract With Undisclosed US Pharma
Samsung Biologics announced Tuesday it has signed its largest contract ever—a $1.06 billion manufacturing deal with an unnamed pharmaceutical company headquartered in the U.S.
July 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration of ADCs and 100-dollar bills
Deals
5 Major ADC Deals This Year Highlight Investment Uptick
In 2023, the ADC market exceeded $10 billion, and this momentum is persisting into 2024, as evidenced by several strategic deals and a robust pipeline of candidate drugs.
July 2, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Roxanne Nelson
Antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) are targeted medicines that deliver chemotherapy agents to cancer cells 3d rendering
Business
Eisai Assumes Sole Responsibility for ADC After Collaboration With BMS Ends
Due to Bristol Myers Squibb’s ongoing portfolio reprioritization, Eisai is taking over the development and commercialization of farletuzumab ecteribulin, an investigational antibody-drug conjugate targeting solid tumors.
July 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Eli Lilly's biotechnology center in California
Business
Lilly Teams With OpenAI to Tackle Threat of Drug-Resistant Bacteria
Following in the footsteps of Sanofi and Moderna, Eli Lilly on Tuesday inked a collaboration agreement with OpenAI to develop novel antimicrobial agents against drug-resistant pathogens.
June 26, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Businessmen shaking hands after closing
Business
Stada Bags European Rights from Alvotech to Biosimilar of Amgen Blockbusters
Stada announced Tuesday it has secured European rights from Alvotech to a clinical-stage biosimilar of Amgen’s blockbuster bone drugs Prolia and Xgeva.
June 11, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Sign outside BioNTech's building in Germany
Business
BioNTech Secures $145M to Boost mRNA Vaccine Capabilities in Africa
As BioNTech struggles to establish its footing in a post-pandemic world, the biotech has secured $145 million from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations to expand its mRNA operations in Rwanda.
May 30, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Facade of Takeda's office in Massachusetts
Business
Takeda Joins Hot Molecular Glue Market With $1.2B Deal
Riding the growing wave of interest in molecular glue degraders, Takeda has partnered with Chinese biotech Degron Therapeutics to develop novel therapies for oncology, neuroscience and inflammation.
May 23, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Eli Lilly Campus in San Diego
Business
Lilly Inks Potential $1.1B Radiopharma Deal with Aktis Oncology
Eli Lilly is paying $60 million upfront to Aktis Oncology to discover and develop novel tumor-targeting radiopharmaceuticals, as radiopharma dealmaking continues to heat up in 2024.
May 21, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: Biogen's signage at its headquarters in Massachusetts
Business
Biogen Drops Ionis-Partnered Assets in ALS, Angelman Syndrome After Early-Stage Readouts
Disappointed with Phase I/II results for two Ionis-partnered programs, one for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and another for Angelman syndrome, Biogen has opted to not proceed with their development.
May 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Load More
PRESS RELEASES
Press Releases
Medigene and WuXi Biologics Enter into a Research Collaboration for Off-the-Shelf TCR-Guided T Cell Engagers
August 8, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Press Releases
Evotec Announces Progress in Strategic Neuroscience Partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb
August 8, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Aspen Medical Products Launches First Bracing Solution Available for PJK Mitigation
August 7, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
SEED Therapeutics (SEED) Enters into Strategic Research Collaboration with Eisai Co., Ltd. to Discover and Develop Novel Molecular Glue Degraders for Neurodegeneration and Oncology Indications
August 7, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Press Releases
Phio Pharmaceuticals Announces Exploratory Collaboration with a Luxury Skin Care Company for Phio’s Patented INTASYL Compound
August 6, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Release Therapeutics Secures CHF 3.3 Million in Seed Funding
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
OBiO Technology Congratulates on The First Clinical Gene Editing Therapy to Treat An Overseas Patient in China by CorrectSequence Therapeutics
August 6, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Genmab Takes Full Control of Acasunlimab Development Program
August 5, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
UCB and University Health Network (UHN) Collaborate to Enhance Axial Spondyloarthritis (axSpA) Care in Canada
August 2, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Instil Bio and ImmuneOnco Announce License and Collaboration Agreement for Development of IMM2510, a Potentially Best-in-Class PD-L1xVEGF Bispecific Antibody, and IMM27M, a Novel Next-Generation Anti-CTLA-4 Antibody
August 1, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Rejuvenate Biomed and SAS tap AI to develop disease-agnostic drug repurposing discovery tools
August 1, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Valneva and LimmaTech Enter into a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Development of the World’s Most Clinically Advanced Tetravalent Shigella Vaccine Candidate
August 1, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Press Releases
Avicenna Technical University and Inspired Spine Launch the Kambin Society
August 1, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
AVITA Medical Expands Portfolio with Unique Dermal Matrix to Advance Wound Care
August 1, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Press Releases
Enzolytics, Inc. and the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences Initiate a Cooperative Program Primarily Focusing on Applied and Strategic Research in Immunology for Cancer and HIV/AIDS Applications
August 1, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Press Releases
Medicilon and Hengrui Pharma Deepen Strategic Collaboration to Support Innovation in ADCs, Small Nucleic Acids, and CGT Drugs
August 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
Axiom Human Genotyping Arrays Now Integrated with Allelica Polygenic Risk Score Software and Reports
July 31, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
JelloX Biotech collaborates with Mayo Clinic to develop AI enhanced 3D pathology imaging technology
July 31, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
MacroGenics Announces Achievement of $100 Million in Milestones Related to Retifanlimab Collaboration with Incyte
July 31, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
New ARUP Laboratories’ Grant Will Fund Innovative Research to Advance Laboratory Medicine
July 31, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Load More