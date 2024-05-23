Collaboration
After dropping $4 billion on a deal with the Japanese company last year, Merck is getting back some of its investment as Daiichi Sankyo buys into a Phase I/II T-cell engager therapy acquired from Harpoon Therapeutics.
Novartis continues its dealmaking spree with a bet on Dren Bio’s Targeted Myeloid Engager and Phagocytosis platform to develop bispecific antibodies in oncology.
In a bid to take advantage of Humira’s slow loss of market share, Boehringer Ingelheim is offering its biosimilar at a 92% discount exclusively to patients who buy the product on GoodRx.
In its second antibody-drug conjugate licensing agreement this year, Ipsen has secured exclusive rights to Foreseen Biotechnology’s FS001, which targets a novel antigen expressed across a range of solid tumors.
The groundwork being done in 2024 is building the foundation for global collaboration in the future.
Eli Lilly is expanding its radiopharmaceutical portfolio with a $140 million upfront payment to Radionetics Oncology and the exclusive future right to acquire the biotech for $1 billion.
Samsung Biologics announced Tuesday it has signed its largest contract ever—a $1.06 billion manufacturing deal with an unnamed pharmaceutical company headquartered in the U.S.
In 2023, the ADC market exceeded $10 billion, and this momentum is persisting into 2024, as evidenced by several strategic deals and a robust pipeline of candidate drugs.
Due to Bristol Myers Squibb’s ongoing portfolio reprioritization, Eisai is taking over the development and commercialization of farletuzumab ecteribulin, an investigational antibody-drug conjugate targeting solid tumors.
Following in the footsteps of Sanofi and Moderna, Eli Lilly on Tuesday inked a collaboration agreement with OpenAI to develop novel antimicrobial agents against drug-resistant pathogens.
Stada announced Tuesday it has secured European rights from Alvotech to a clinical-stage biosimilar of Amgen’s blockbuster bone drugs Prolia and Xgeva.
As BioNTech struggles to establish its footing in a post-pandemic world, the biotech has secured $145 million from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations to expand its mRNA operations in Rwanda.
Riding the growing wave of interest in molecular glue degraders, Takeda has partnered with Chinese biotech Degron Therapeutics to develop novel therapies for oncology, neuroscience and inflammation.
Eli Lilly is paying $60 million upfront to Aktis Oncology to discover and develop novel tumor-targeting radiopharmaceuticals, as radiopharma dealmaking continues to heat up in 2024.
Disappointed with Phase I/II results for two Ionis-partnered programs, one for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and another for Angelman syndrome, Biogen has opted to not proceed with their development.
