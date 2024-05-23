SUBSCRIBE
Reports

BioSpace’s proprietary research dives into labor market trends, compensation benchmarking, diversity, hiring and more.

LATEST FROM BIOSPACE
Job Trends
Report: 2024 Job Market Trends, H2 Update
This report investigates anticipated job search activity and hiring outlook for the remainder of 2024.
July 24, 2024
1 min read
BioSpace Insights
Pictured: Silhouettes of people on report cover
Employer Resources
Report: The State of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging in Life Sciences
BioSpace’s third report on diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging in life sciences examines dramatic shifts in attitude around diversity initiatives.
May 6, 2024
1 min read
BioSpace Insights
Job Trends
Report: 2024 U.S. Life Sciences Salary Trends
BioSpace’s 2024 Salary Report explores the average salaries and salary trends of life sciences professionals.
March 18, 2024
1 min read
BioSpace Insights
Employer Resources
Report: 2024 Employment Outlook
BioSpace’s Employment Outlook report investigates anticipated job search activity and hiring outlook in 2024 as well as how the current workforce is currently faring
January 19, 2024
1 min read
BioSpace Insights
Employer Resources
Report: Recruitment Market Update, 2023 Q3
This labor market report examines Q3 life science job market trends and the recruitment outlook for Q4 and beyond.
October 5, 2023
1 min read
BioSpace Insights
Download BioSpace's free report: Recruiting with A
Employer Resources
Report: Recruiting with AI: Trends and Challenges in Life Sciences
BioSpace surveyed life sciences employers to understand attitudes and current trends on AI usage in recruiting. This report explores the benefits of using AI tools in recruitment and provides practical recommendations for HR and talent acquisition professionals to leverage AI effectively. Concurrently, this report highlights the challenges and risks of using these tools without critical thought and intention.
September 20, 2023
1 min read
BioSpace Insights
Employer Resources
Report: How to Attract and Retain Talent
As competition for life sciences talent peaks, BioSpace has undertaken research to determine what employers can do to ensure they don’t lose out on talent they actually want to hire and retain.
August 22, 2023
1 min read
BioSpace Insights
Employer Resources
Report: How to Build a Strong Employer Brand
If people are your greatest asset, it is imperative that your organization maintains a positive employer brand presence and talent pipeline. This report covers how you can build a strong employer brand with prospective employees, current employees - and former employees.
August 22, 2023
1 min read
BioSpace Insights
Employer Resources
Report: How to Maximize Employee Retention
In challenging conditions, how can employers optimize the employee experience to retain their top talent and make the most of their current teams?
August 22, 2023
1 min read
BioSpace Insights
Employer Resources
Report: U.S. Life Sciences 2020 Diversity & Inclusion
In the 2020 US Life Sciences Diversity & Inclusion report, BioSpace dives into how different segments of employees experience and perceive policies, attitudes and actions. Our data suggests that there are significant disparities between segments.
August 22, 2023
1 min read
BioSpace Insights
Employer Resources
Report: Diversity in Life Sciences: Current Perspectives
BioSpace surveyed our community to gain their insights and perspectives on work, their employers, and to understand who makes up the life science community.
August 22, 2023
1 min read
BioSpace Insights
Employer Resources
Report: The Black Employee Experience
How does being Black affect the workplace experience as a life sciences professional? BioSpace surveyed our community to gain a greater understanding of Black employees’ feelings of inclusion and their perspectives on employer DEI initiatives.
August 22, 2023
1 min read
BioSpace Insights
Employer Resources
Report: Women in Life Sciences
Over the last two decades, women have achieved near equal levels of representation in life sciences - though there are distinct gaps in leadership and pay equity. The experience of women also differs vastly depending on age, race, and other factors.
August 22, 2023
1 min read
BioSpace Insights
Employer Resources
Report: The Multigenerational Workplace
How does age affect employees’ experiences in the workplace? This report examines the intersection of age along with gender and other demographics.
August 22, 2023
1 min read
BioSpace Insights
Employer Resources
Report: Connecting the Dots: DEI Strategies & Benchmarking
In the final instalment of our Diversity in Life Sciences series, BioSpace provides life sciences organizations with practical solutions and benchmarking data to strengthen their DEI initiatives.
August 22, 2023
1 min read
BioSpace Insights
PRESS RELEASES
Press Releases
Adaptimmune to Report Q2 2024 Financial and Business Updates on Monday, August 12, 2024
August 5, 2024
2 min read
Press Releases
Biotechnology Instruments Market Size to Touch USD 132.80 Billion by 2033
July 16, 2024
14 min read
Press Releases
Microfluidics Market Size to Reach Around USD 110.40 Billion by 2034 | Precedence Research
July 16, 2024
8 min read
Press Releases
Cell Separation Market Size to Lead by 9.98% of CAGR to Reach USD 23.56 Bn by 2033
July 16, 2024
16 min read
Press Releases
Agricultural Biotechnology Market Size to Worth Around USD 293.35 billion by 2034
July 16, 2024
7 min read
Press Releases
Healthcare Contract Research Organization Market Size, Share & Growth Report 2033
July 16, 2024
13 min read
Press Releases
Type 1 Diabetes Market Estimated to Reach USD 9.4 Billion by 2034, Impelled by Increased Utilization of Artificial Pancreas Systems
July 16, 2024
12 min read
Press Releases
Trauma Market Estimated to Reach a CAGR of 5.78% during 2024-2034, Impelled by Cognitive Behavioral Therapy
July 16, 2024
11 min read
Press Releases
Vulvar Cancer Market Estimated to Reach a CAGR of 4.69% during 2024-2034, Impelled by Increased Application of Hormonal Drug Therapies
July 16, 2024
11 min read
Press Releases
Viral Hepatitis Market Estimated to Reach a CAGR of 2.69% during 2024-2034, Impelled by Widespread Adoption of Antiviral Medications
July 16, 2024
12 min read
Press Releases
Skin Neoplasms Market Estimated to Reach USD 3.8 Billion by 2034, Impelled by Widespread Adoption of Targeted Drugs
July 16, 2024
11 min read
Press Releases
Microbial Fermentation Technology Market Size to Soar USD 60.17 Bn by 2033
July 12, 2024
15 min read
Press Releases
Biomaterials Market to Reach USD 761.23 Bn by 2033 Leading at a 15.63% CAGR
July 11, 2024
10 min read
Press Releases
Clinical Workflow Solutions Market Growth Registering at CAGR of 13.86%
July 11, 2024
9 min read
Press Releases
Healthcare API Market Size to Worth Around US$ 325.72 Million by 2033
July 11, 2024
9 min read
Press Releases
PEGylation Proteins Market Size to Worth Around US$ 5.59 Billion by 2033
July 11, 2024
11 min read
Press Releases
Single-Use Assemblies Market Size to Worth Around US$ 52.20 Bn by 2033
July 11, 2024
10 min read
U.S. Epigenetics Market Size, Share, Trends & Growth Report, 2033
July 9, 2024
13 min read