Rare diseases

Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Earnings
Amgen Touts Q2 Growth Bolstered by Horizon Buy, Promising Obesity Pipeline
The company is projecting that future growth will be driven by geographic and label expansions for its rare disease assets, as well as potential approvals in obesity.
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
DNA and single-use syringes
Rare Diseases
Biopharma Entrepreneurs Make Business Case for Personalized Genetic Medicines
Experts say the time is now to develop and provide widespread access to genetic medicines for the rarest diseases. What’s more, they say it is a moral imperative.
August 7, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Facade of the FDA's office in Maryland
Adcomms
Zevra Gains Support of Adcomm, Clears Hurdle for Potential Rare Disease Approval
An FDA advisory committee agreed on Friday that Zevra Therapeutics had provided sufficient efficacy data supporting the approval of arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick disease type C.
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Vertex Pharmaceuticals' headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts
Pipeline
Vertex Scraps Two Phase I AATD Candidates Following Disappointing Data
Poor efficacy data for two early-stage candidates for the rare disease alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency have convinced Vertex Pharmaceuticals to terminate their development.
August 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Handshake in front of raining money / Ta
Deals
Otsuka Pays Up to $1.1B to Buy Jnana, Adds Drug Discovery Capabilities
With an upfront $800 million payment and $325 million in potential milestones, Otsuka Pharmaceutical is acquiring Jnana Therapeutics’ drug discovery platform and rare disease candidate, the companies announced Thursday.
August 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
FDA signage at its headquarters in Maryland
Adcomms
FDA Questions Strength of Evidence Backing Zevra’s Rare Disease Therapy Ahead of Adcomm
The Genetic Metabolic Diseases Advisory Committee will meet on Friday to discuss Zevra’s modified scale to describe the efficacy of its drug candidate for the treatment of Niemann-Pick disease type C.
August 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
A scientist with pill bottles in front of FDA headquarters
Regulatory
FDA Action Alert: Adaptimmune, Zevra, Lykos and scPharma
The FDA has four big events in the coming two weeks, including an advisory panel meeting for an ultra-rare disease.
July 29, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Entrance to Vertex's office in Boston, Massachusetts
Legal
Vertex Sues US Government Over Fertility Services for Casgevy Treatment
Vertex has filed a complaint against the Department of Health and Human Services, seeking to make its fertility preservation program available to federally insured patients needing Casgevy treatment.
July 16, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Boy sitting in a wheelchair
Friedreich’s ataxia
Lexeo’s Gene Therapy Shows Early Promise for Friedreich’s Ataxia Cardiomyopathy
Lexeo Therapeutics’ investigational gene therapy reduces left ventricular volume and wall thickness in patients with Friedreich’s ataxia, according to a small study.
July 15, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Biopharmaceutical executives on the steps of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, DC
Opinion
Congress Must Reauthorize FDA Program for Pediatric Rare Diseases
Why I advocated on Capitol Hill this month for the renewal of the FDA’s Priority Review Voucher program
July 15, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Matthew Winton
A brain hovers over a hand against a yellow-striped background
Neuroscience
5 Neuro Data Readouts to Watch in the Second Half of 2024
After a busy first half of 2024, several companies are expecting key data readouts in the neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disease spaces during the next six months.
July 15, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Lori Ellis interviews Dr. Peter Marks at DIA Global 2024
News
FDA CBER Director Dr. Peter Marks Discusses Industry Growth, Collaboration and Communication
The groundwork being done in 2024 is building the foundation for global collaboration in the future.
July 8, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis
CAR-T Cells attacking a cell on a blue background
Drug Development
Cartesian Gets Phase II Win in Myasthenia Gravis, Looks to Raise $130M Through Financing
Cartesian Therapeutics’ mRNA CAR-T therapy met its primary endpoint in a mid-stage trial for the chronic autoimmune disorder and expects to raise $130 million via private placement equity financing.
July 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Vertex Pharmaceuticals' headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts
Drug Development
Vertex Finally Reaches Pricing Deal With England’s NHS for Cystic Fibrosis Drugs
Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ three cystic fibrosis drugs—Kaftrio/Trikafta, Symkevi and Orkambi—will now be available through England’s National Health Service, following the signing of a long-term reimbursement agreement.
June 21, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: bluebird bio logo on wall/device, courtesy of Pavlo Gonchar
Business
Bluebird Boasts Nearly 140% Revenue Jump, Still Misses Target
With 15 patients started across its three gene therapies, bluebird bio claims a 138% year-over-year revenue growth and aims to initiate up to around 100 new patients in the current year.
May 10, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
PRESS RELEASES
Press Releases
SpringWorks Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights
August 7, 2024
 · 
14 min read
Press Releases
Quoin Pharmaceuticals to Initiate Clinical Study for Peeling Skin Syndrome
August 6, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Upsher-Smith Expands Rare Disease Portfolio With Launch of Torpenz™ (Everolimus) Tablets
August 6, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Press Releases
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Favorably that the Data Support Arimoclomol as Effective Treatment for Patients with Niemann-Pick Disease Type C
August 5, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Agios Reports Business Highlights and Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
August 1, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Press Releases
Capricor Therapeutics to Present Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Update on August 7
August 1, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Genexys BioMed Awarded $320K SBIR Grant to Advance Novel Cystic Fibrosis Gene Therapy
July 30, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Amicus Therapeutics to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 8, 2024
July 30, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
Ipsen receives CHMP positive opinions for Iqirvo® (elafibranor) in Primary Biliary Cholangitis and Kayfanda® (odevixibat) in Alagille Syndrome, two rare cholestatic liver diseases
July 26, 2024
 · 
17 min read
Press Releases
PANTHERx Rare Appoints Bansi Nagji as CEO; Rob Snyder appointed Executive Chair
July 26, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Ractigen Announces U.S. FDA Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) Granted to RAG-18 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
July 25, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
NORD Report Highlights Benefit of Pediatric Drug Development Incentive Program for Children Living with Rare Diseases
July 24, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Novogene to Power Cancer, Rare Disease, and Environmental Research with PacBio Sequencing
July 24, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
EveryLife Statement on the Creation of FDA Rare Disease Innovation Hub
July 18, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Ultragenyx Announces Successful End-of-Phase 2 Meeting with FDA for GTX-102 Angelman Syndrome Program
July 18, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Press Releases
Sionna Therapeutics Expands Pipeline with Multiple Clinical Stage Cystic Fibrosis Compounds Through a License Agreement with AbbVie
July 16, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Health Canada Grants Marketing Authorization for TRIKAFTA® (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) for People With Cystic Fibrosis Aged 2 Years and Older With Certain Rare Mutations
July 15, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Drug Development
Acasti Announces Achievement of 50% Enrollment in Pivotal Phase 3 STRIVE-ON Safety Trial
July 2, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Drug Development
Enterprise Therapeutics Publishes Preclinical Profile of ETD001, a Novel Inhaled ENaC Blocker
June 12, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Genetown
Vertex Presents New Data at the European Cystic Fibrosis Conference Demonstrating Significant Benefits of Treatment with TRIKAFTA®
June 7, 2024
 · 
13 min read
