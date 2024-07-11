SUBSCRIBE
Depression

Pictured: Psychedelic plants in front of blue squiggly lines
Drug Development
Depression Is Notoriously Difficult to Treat. Can Psychedelic Therapies Help?
Psychedelic drug developers are homing in on the potential $16 billion depression treatment market, with a particular focus on treatment-resistant depression.
June 20, 2024
6 min read
Heather McKenzie
Pictured: Johnson & Johnson Business Center in Switzerland
Drug Development
J&J Scores Phase III Victory in Major Depressive Disorder
Johnson & Johnson on Wednesday reported late-stage trial data showing its first-in-class orexin receptor antagonist reduced major depressive disorder symptoms as an adjunctive treatment in patients with insomnia.
May 29, 2024
2 min read
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: A brain surrounded by falling pills
Deals
Do Karuna, Cerevel Deals Signal Renewed Neuropsychiatric Interest From Big Pharma?
Recent M&A activity indicates a potential resurgence in the appetites of larger companies for psychiatric drug development, but experts say the space may not offer a sufficient risk-reward proposition for R&D.
May 27, 2024
5 min read
Heather McKenzie
Pictured: A vibrant collage with layered mind and keyhole
Drug Development
Precision Medicine and Novel Approaches on Cusp of Breaking Through in Psychiatry
Approaches and targets for depression and other mental health illnesses have remained stagnant for decades. With several readouts for novel therapies on the horizon, that could be changing.
May 21, 2024
5 min read
Kate Goodwin
AbbVie's office in South San Francisco, California
Business
AbbVie, Gilgamesh Sign Potential $2B Deal to Develop Neuroplastogens for Psychiatric Disorders
With Monday’s agreement, AbbVie joins the industry’s growing interest in next-generation psychiatric therapies and looks to leverage Gilgamesh Pharmaceuticals’ research platform to discover novel neuroplastogens.
May 14, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Collage of woman on bed with ketamine pi
Opinion: Can Ketamine Be Safely Used at Home?
Ketabon is working to develop a medication that harnesses ketamine’s antidepressant effects without the safety issues that currently prohibit its at-home use.
April 25, 2024
7 min read
Hans Eriksson
Pictured: Anxious man with his head in his hands/i
Drug Development
Neurocrine’s Takeda-Partnered Drug Candidate Aces Phase II Depression Study
An undisclosed once-daily oral dose of Neurocrine Biosciences’ Takeda-partnered investigational drug significantly reduced symptom severity in adults with major depressive disorder.
April 24, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: An artist’s illustration of mental health concept
Drug Development
Intra-Cellular Touts Phase III Major Depressive Disorder Results for Antipsychotic Drug
Already approved in schizophrenia and bipolar depression, Intra-Cellular Therapies reported strong late-stage data Tuesday for its antipsychotic Caplyta in major depressive disorder.
April 16, 2024
1 min read
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: Anxious man with his head in his hands/i
Drug Development
Engrail Raises $157M in Oversubscribed Series B to Move Neuro Pipeline Forward
Engrail Therapeutics’ latest financing round will give it enough funds to advance its candidates for neuropsychiatric and neurodevelopmental disorders through clinical development.
March 19, 2024
2 min read
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: A suited arm pointing a dart at a bullse
Deals
Psychedelics, Solid Tumors Will Be Key Focuses for Investors in 2024
After oncology and neuroscience headlined biopharma investment in 2023, experts anticipate increased interest in the autoimmune and obesity spaces this year.
March 5, 2024
5 min read
Heather McKenzie
Aetna Policy Update Expands TMS Availability for Adolescents With Depression
July 22, 2024
3 min read
Press Releases
Johnson & Johnson seeks U.S. FDA approval of SPRAVATO® (esketamine) as the first and only monotherapy for adults with treatment-resistant depression
July 22, 2024
13 min read