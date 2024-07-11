Depression
Psychedelic drug developers are homing in on the potential $16 billion depression treatment market, with a particular focus on treatment-resistant depression.
Johnson & Johnson on Wednesday reported late-stage trial data showing its first-in-class orexin receptor antagonist reduced major depressive disorder symptoms as an adjunctive treatment in patients with insomnia.
Recent M&A activity indicates a potential resurgence in the appetites of larger companies for psychiatric drug development, but experts say the space may not offer a sufficient risk-reward proposition for R&D.
Approaches and targets for depression and other mental health illnesses have remained stagnant for decades. With several readouts for novel therapies on the horizon, that could be changing.
With Monday’s agreement, AbbVie joins the industry’s growing interest in next-generation psychiatric therapies and looks to leverage Gilgamesh Pharmaceuticals’ research platform to discover novel neuroplastogens.
Ketabon is working to develop a medication that harnesses ketamine’s antidepressant effects without the safety issues that currently prohibit its at-home use.
An undisclosed once-daily oral dose of Neurocrine Biosciences’ Takeda-partnered investigational drug significantly reduced symptom severity in adults with major depressive disorder.
Already approved in schizophrenia and bipolar depression, Intra-Cellular Therapies reported strong late-stage data Tuesday for its antipsychotic Caplyta in major depressive disorder.
Engrail Therapeutics’ latest financing round will give it enough funds to advance its candidates for neuropsychiatric and neurodevelopmental disorders through clinical development.
After oncology and neuroscience headlined biopharma investment in 2023, experts anticipate increased interest in the autoimmune and obesity spaces this year.
