Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoffs
Biopharma Layoff Tracker 2024: Entero, Precigen, Sumitomo and More Cut Staff
Follow along as BioSpace keeps you up-to-date on the latest pharma and biotech layoffs.
August 8, 2024
 · 
132 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Pictured: Handshake over a deal/iStock, PeopleImag
Mergers & acquisitions
Recursion, Exscientia Merge to Create AI-Enabled Biotech
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
exteriors of Merck, Biogen and BMS
Deals
Top I&I Deals So Far in 2024
August 7, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Mollie Barnes
Deals
Daiichi Pays Merck $170M for T-Cell Engager, Expands ADC Partnership
August 6, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Deals
Cash-Strapped Sangamo Gets Lifeline from Genentech in Potential $1.9B Neuro Deal
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Funding
Symbiotic Capital Launches With More Than $600M to Provide Life Science Loans
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Deals
BMS Backs Out of $1.5B Deal, Returns Rights to Agenus for Bispecific Antibody
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
FEATURED STORIES
Illustration of ADCs and 100-dollar bills
Deals
5 Major ADC Deals This Year Highlight Investment Uptick
In 2023, the ADC market exceeded $10 billion, and this momentum is persisting into 2024, as evidenced by several strategic deals and a robust pipeline of candidate drugs.
July 2, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Roxanne Nelson
Pictured: Biogen's signage at its headquarters in Massachusetts
Business
Biogen’s HI-Bio Buy Is Latest Biopharma Spending Spree in Projected $257B Immunology Market
Biogen recently bolstered its pipeline with a potential $1.8 billion acquisition of Human Immunology Biosciences, following other big players looking to cash in on a global immunology market estimated to grow to $257 billion by 2032.
June 12, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: A brain surrounded by falling pills
Deals
Do Karuna, Cerevel Deals Signal Renewed Neuropsychiatric Interest From Big Pharma?
Recent M&A activity indicates a potential resurgence in the appetites of larger companies for psychiatric drug development, but experts say the space may not offer a sufficient risk-reward proposition for R&D.
May 27, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
THE LATEST
Pictured: Handshake in front of raining money / Ta
Deals
Otsuka Pays Up to $1.1B to Buy Jnana, Adds Drug Discovery Capabilities
With an upfront $800 million payment and $325 million in potential milestones, Otsuka Pharmaceutical is acquiring Jnana Therapeutics’ drug discovery platform and rare disease candidate, the companies announced Thursday.
August 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Pictured: Photo illustration of hundred dollar bill and graph
Deals
Biopharma Investment Activity Continued to Rise in Q2: J.P. Morgan
A report from J.P. Morgan shows an increase in biopharma activity so far this year and where some improvement can be made.
July 31, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Sangamo's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Drug Development
Despite Late-Stage Hemophilia Win, Sangamo Remains in Do-or-Die Situation
Sangamo and Pfizer’s hemophilia A gene therapy candidate scored a Phase III victory last week. However, with the genomic medicine company soon to run out of cash, Sangamo’s short-term prospects look bleak but not unsalvageable, analysts say.
July 31, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
External view of Boehringer Ingelheim's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Deals
Boehringer Buys Nerio Therapeutics for $1.3B to Boost Immuno-Oncology Pipeline
Under the deal announced Monday with the California biotech, German pharma Boehringer Ingelheim is gaining access to novel immune checkpoint inhibitors designed to activate the immune system to fight cancer cells.
July 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Illustration of two hands about to shake with Moderna and Merck buildings in the background
Deals
Should Merck Buy Out Moderna on Keytruda–Cancer Vaccine Partnership?
A longtime biopharma exec and Moderna shareholder argues in an anonymous email to the companies’ CFOs that they have a fiduciary responsibility to close the deal. Analysts say the proposal is interesting but “too simplistic.”
July 24, 2024
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Jef Akst
From left: Amylyx Co-founders and Co-CEOs Justin K
Deals
Amylyx Rebuilds Momentum Following Relyvrio Market Withdrawal
While supportive of Amylyx’s acquisition of a GLP-1 drug, analysts say the company’s future hinges on key upcoming readouts from multiple products in its pipeline.
July 24, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Agilent's signage at its office in California
Mergers & acquisitions
Agilent Pays $925M to Buy CDMO Biovectra to Boost Biologics, CRISPR Capabilities
The acquisition of the contract development and manufacturing organization will allow Agilent Technologies to provide a one-stop source for gene-editing services for its customers.
July 23, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Doctor in rubber gloves examining rashes a child's legs
Infectious disease
SIGA, US Government Ink $113M Procurement Deal for Smallpox, Mpox Drug
Oral doses of SIGA Technologies’ antiviral drug Tpoxx will help the U.S. maintain its reserves of the vaccine in preparation for future potential outbreaks, according to the company.
July 22, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
NGM Bio headquarters in San Francisco, California
Business
Newly Private NGM Bio Raises $122M for Registrational PSC Study
After completing a buyout transaction with The Column Group to remove it from the stock exchange, NGM Bio has raised a $122M Series A to fund a registrational study for a rare liver disease drug and a Phase II trial in hyperemesis gravidarum.
July 17, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: Wall sign of the Novo Nordisk Foundation and Novo Holdings in Denmark
Funding
Novo Holdings Leads $100M Raise for Asceneuron’s Alzheimer’s Push
Asceneuron, which develops small molecules targeting tau protein aggregation, plans to use the funds to advance its Alzheimer’s disease asset into Phase II.
July 16, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
