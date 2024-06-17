Formation Bio is a tech-driven pharma company differentiated by radically more efficient drug development. Formation Bio has built a technology platform that optimizes all aspects of drug development, enabling more efficient trial design, faster trial completion, and higher quality trial data capture.

Formation Bio acquires clinical-stage drugs from pharma and biotech and develops them faster and more efficiently, unlocking greater value per program and accelerating access to new treatments for patients.

Join our culture of innovation where your work directly contributes to transforming patient care in areas such as rheumatology, dermatology, CNS, and cardiometabolic diseases. Our dynamic environment blends advanced technology with strategic drug development, speeding up the delivery of new treatments. Here, every role plays a part in our mission to bring new treatments to patients faster and more efficiently.