Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoffs
Biopharma Layoff Tracker 2024: Entero, Precigen, Sumitomo and More Cut Staff
Follow along as BioSpace keeps you up-to-date on the latest pharma and biotech layoffs.
August 8, 2024
 · 
132 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Business people holding a meeting in a conference room
Earnings
Vir Lays Off 25% of Staff, Abandons Most Virus Work and Pivots to Cancer in Sanofi Deal
As part of a major reorganization, Vir Biotechnology has discontinued the bulk of its virology work and pivoted to cancer in an exclusive licensing deal with Sanofi.
August 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Podcasts
Q2 Earnings Bonanza, M&A Accelerates and Alzheimer’s Data
Second-quarter earnings season continues with Big Pharma beating Wall Street expectations, the author of an encrypted email sent to BioSpace has a proposal for Moderna and Merck, Roche and Viking seek quicker entry to the obesity market, and AAIC is in full swing.
July 31, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Podcast
Layoffs Persist, GLP-1s Launch for Weight Loss in China
Despite early 2024 optimism, BioSpace’s Job Market Trends report outlines a still sluggish situation in the biopharma industry, Novartis and J&J announce Q2 earnings, GLP-1 market leaders expand into China and the Cassava Sciences saga continues.
July 24, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
desk chair with box of supplies on it
Opinion
To Weather Layoffs, Biotechs Must Guard Against Lawsuits
Restructuring can invite lawsuits if companies aren’t careful. Following local, state and federal rules is critical, as is keeping the employee handbook current.
July 17, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Justin Kozak
Job Trends
Massachusetts’ Life Sciences Job Growth Slows, but 10-Year Outlook Remains Strong: Report
Although Massachusetts’ life sciences job growth increased by just 2.5% in 2023, the state continues to grow the industry, according to a new MassBioEd report.
June 12, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Business
Donanemab’s Promise, BIO Wrap and Mass Layoffs
This week, an FDA adcomm unanimously voted for the approval of Eli Lilly’s anti-amyloid antibody as thousands of layoffs continue to rattle the industry.
June 12, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin, Heather McKenzie, Tyler Patchen
Business
The 6 Largest Biopharma Layoffs of 2024 So Far
Despite a surge in the financial markets, multiple Big Pharma companies have announced hundreds or even thousands of cuts. Experts hope for a better second half of the year.
June 11, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: Man holding tablet computer with scienti
Job Trends
Life Sciences R&D, Manufacturing Talent Becoming More Difficult to Find: Report
Securing top talent in research and development and manufacturing will remain challenging for life sciences companies in 2024, according to a new report by CBRE.
June 6, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: Woman carrying box of office things
Business
BIO24 Kicks Off in San Diego as City’s Biotech Hub Gets Hit with Jobs Downturn
While San Diego remains a top biotech hub behind Boston and San Francisco, the city—which hosts this week’s BIO International Convention—has seen employment drop amid economic headwinds.
June 3, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Business
AstraZeneca’s Ambitious Target, Pharma Layoffs Continue and ASCO
AstraZeneca targets $80 billion in revenue by 2030, layoffs at Bayer, BMS and Pfizer continue to generate attention across the biopharma industry, Takeda takes a deep dive into the molecular glue space and conference season is in full swing.
May 28, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin, Heather McKenzie, Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Pfizer's signage outside its office in Canada/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Business
Pfizer Targets Another $1.5B in Cost Cuts By End of 2027
Amid its ongoing efforts to trim $4 billion in spending in 2024, Pfizer in an SEC filing on Wednesday said it is looking to save an additional $1.5 billion over the next several years.
May 23, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Bayer and BMS buildings
Business
Big Pharma Layoffs by the Thousands: Are Bayer and BMS Harbingers of More?
Patent cliffs and other factors may lead other large drugmakers to embrace similar cost-cutting measures, experts tell BioSpace.
May 22, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Illustration of businessman being erased
Business
Bayer’s 1,500 Layoffs Are Latest Salvo in CEO Bill Anderson’s Company Overhaul
Since taking the helm in 2023, Anderson has embarked on a radical departure from the traditional structure of large pharma companies. Will getting rid of management layers fix Bayer?
May 17, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: Bayer's global pharmaceuticals headquarters in Germany
Business
Bayer Cuts 1,500 Jobs and Lowers 2024 Earnings Guidance as Q1 Sales Dip
In Tuesday’s first-quarter 2024 financial results, Bayer reported a slight drop in sales amid its sweeping companywide restructuring that resulted in workforce reductions, while lowering its full-year earnings outlook.
May 14, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
