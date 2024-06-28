SUBSCRIBE
RefleXion

RefleXion is a privately held therapeutic oncology company located in Hayward, Calif., transforming radiopharmaceuticals from diagnosing cancer to actively controlling delivery of external-beam radiotherapy by leveraging individual tumor biology. Designated an FDA Breakthrough Device, RefleXion’s SCINTIX™ biology-guided radiotherapy automates targeting and motion management to overcome long-standing barriers preventing definitive radiotherapy for metastatic disease. In strategic collaborations with radiopharmaceutical companies, RefleXion is co-developing and co-commercializing disease-specific radiopharmaceuticals for difficult to treat late-stage cancers. RefleXion’s vision is to extend the established safety, efficacy and cost-effectiveness of external-beam radiotherapy to patients with solid tumor malignancies of any stage.

The RefleXion® X1 with SCINTIX™ technology marries PET and CT, proven modalities for visualizing cancer, with radiotherapy, one of the most effective ways of treating cancer, in a dual-treatment modality platform.

25841 Industrial Blvd #275
Hayward, CA 94545
NEWS
Business
Money on the Move: March 9-15
The companies that got money this week were the ones investing in ambitious, future-looking technologies, such as RNA genomics, biochips and antibody-drug conjugates.
March 16, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Hannah Chudleigh
Business
Nutcracker, RefleXion Score Fresh Funds for Oncology Innovation
Two oncology-focused biotechnology firms generated a total of $247 million in additional funding to support their respective research and development efforts for cancer treatment.
March 15, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Vanessa Doctor, RN
Job Trends
RefleXion Adds Manufacturing Space, 50 Employees as it Prepares for Launch of Radiotherapy System
RefleXion will open a 50,000-square-foot manufacturing site later this month and add 50 employees by the end of the year.
May 8, 2019
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
RefleXion Medical Announces Five Key Hires to Executive Team
Martyn Webster joins as CFO; Sean Shirvani, MD, joins as VP of Medical Affairs; Judy Bartlett-Roberto joins as VP of Marketing; Partha Ray joins as VP of Innovation Strategy; Len Lyons joins as VP of Sales
October 19, 2018
 · 
4 min read
IN THE PRESS
Biotech Bay
RefleXion Announces Installation of X1 Platform at Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven
March 1, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Biotech Bay
RefleXion Highlights New Cancer Treatment Research Abstracts for Presentation at ASTRO 2022
October 20, 2022
 · 
3 min read
Biotech Bay
RefleXion Announces 14 Medical Physics Investigations at 2022 AAPM Annual Meeting
July 11, 2022
 · 
4 min read
Business
RefleXion Announces Licensing Agreement with Mirada Medical to Advance Personalized Cancer Treatment
July 7, 2022
 · 
4 min read
Biotech Bay
RefleXion Announces Closing of $125M Debt Facility for Expanding Cancer Treatment
July 6, 2022
 · 
3 min read
Business
Telix and RefleXion Expand Partnership for Prostate Cancer Treatment
June 10, 2022
 · 
10 min read
Biotech Bay
RefleXion Announces Real-World Evidence Outcomes Registry to Evaluate Treatment Impact on all Stages of Cancer
May 3, 2022
 · 
3 min read
Biotech Bay
RefleXion Raises $80 Million to Broaden Cancer Treatment Options
March 10, 2022
 · 
3 min read
Biotech Bay
RefleXion Receives Breakthrough Device Designation for Lung Cancer Treatment
December 1, 2021
 · 
3 min read
Biotech Bay
RefleXion Highlights New Cancer Treatment Research at ASTRO 2021
October 21, 2021
 · 
3 min read
