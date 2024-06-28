RefleXion is a privately held therapeutic oncology company located in Hayward, Calif., transforming radiopharmaceuticals from diagnosing cancer to actively controlling delivery of external-beam radiotherapy by leveraging individual tumor biology. Designated an FDA Breakthrough Device, RefleXion’s SCINTIX™ biology-guided radiotherapy automates targeting and motion management to overcome long-standing barriers preventing definitive radiotherapy for metastatic disease. In strategic collaborations with radiopharmaceutical companies, RefleXion is co-developing and co-commercializing disease-specific radiopharmaceuticals for difficult to treat late-stage cancers. RefleXion’s vision is to extend the established safety, efficacy and cost-effectiveness of external-beam radiotherapy to patients with solid tumor malignancies of any stage.

The RefleXion® X1 with SCINTIX™ technology marries PET and CT, proven modalities for visualizing cancer, with radiotherapy, one of the most effective ways of treating cancer, in a dual-treatment modality platform.

