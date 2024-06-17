The Biotech Bay Hotbed includes the San Francisco Bay, Menlo Park and Palo Alto regions of Northern California.

California is a dominant force in the life sciences sector, hosting global leaders and start-ups alike and is a center for cutting-edge science and medicine. Major research universities in the region, including Stanford University, University of California, Berkeley and University of California, San Francisco contribute to the success of Biotech Bay as an innovation and research hub.

Biotech Bay is also home to industry membership associations including California Life Sciences, which is headquartered in South San Francisco.

In the last year, California’s life sciences sector produced $472 billion and supported more than a million jobs. Though hiring has slowed across the industry throughout 2023 as the economic environment presents funding challenges, Biotech Bay remains a robust center of life sciences careers.