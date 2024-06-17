SUBSCRIBE
Biotech Bay

San Francisco and Northern California

The Biotech Bay Hotbed includes the San Francisco Bay, Menlo Park and Palo Alto regions of Northern California.

California is a dominant force in the life sciences sector, hosting global leaders and start-ups alike and is a center for cutting-edge science and medicine. Major research universities in the region, including Stanford University, University of California, Berkeley and University of California, San Francisco contribute to the success of Biotech Bay as an innovation and research hub.

Biotech Bay is also home to industry membership associations including California Life Sciences, which is headquartered in South San Francisco.

In the last year, California’s life sciences sector produced $472 billion and supported more than a million jobs. Though hiring has slowed across the industry throughout 2023 as the economic environment presents funding challenges, Biotech Bay remains a robust center of life sciences careers.

NEWS FROM BIOTECH BAY
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Earnings
Amgen Touts Q2 Growth Bolstered by Horizon Buy, Promising Obesity Pipeline
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Sangamo Therapeutics headquarters in Brisbane, California
Deals
Cash-Strapped Sangamo Gets Lifeline from Genentech in Potential $1.9B Neuro Deal
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Money growth/iStock, RomoloTavani
Funding
Symbiotic Capital Launches With More Than $600M to Provide Life Science Loans
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
BioMarin's headquarters in San Francisco
Gene therapy
BioMarin Narrows Roctavian Efforts to U.S., Germany, Italy as Sales Stagnate
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
FEATURED COMPANIES
AbbVie
Amgen
Arcus Biosciences, Inc.
GRAIL, Inc.
Merck & Co.
OmniAb
Hand holding a pill against psychedelic background
Psychedelics
Lykos’ MDMA-Assisted PTSD Therapy Heads to FDA After Adcomm Setback
While an FDA advisory committee voted overwhelmingly against approving the psychedelic therapy, experts suggest it may still have a chance.
August 5, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Kenny Walter
A hand cutting a slice of DNA
CRISPR
Small Enzymes, Giant Leaps: CRISPR’s Next-Generation Approach to Genetic Diseases
August 5, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Business people holding a meeting in a conference room
Earnings
Vir Lays Off 25% of Staff, Abandons Most Virus Work and Pivots to Cancer in Sanofi Deal
August 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
MORE COMPANIES IN BIOTECH BAY
4D Molecular Therapeutics
Adicet Bio, Inc.
Apollomics, Inc.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
California Life Sciences Association
Carmot Therapeutics, Inc.
Codexis, Inc.
Coherus BioSciences
DNA Script
Exelixis, Inc.
Freenome
Gladstone Institutes
KlinEra Global Services Inc
Lonza
Mammoth Biosciences
Maze Therapeutics
Nurix Therapeutics
PacBio
PharmaLogics Recruiting
Sana Biotechnology
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.
Santen, Inc.
Surrozen, Inc.
Sutro Biopharma, Inc
Vaxcyte, Inc.
Illustration showing a hand holding binoculars against a green background
Job Trends
California’s Jobs Outlook: Life Sciences Sector Inching Toward Recovery?
August 1, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Sangamo's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Drug Development
Despite Late-Stage Hemophilia Win, Sangamo Remains in Do-or-Die Situation
July 31, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Doctor holding an endoscope in preparation for a colonoscopy.
Inflammatory bowel disease
Ventyx Ends Development of TYK2 Inhibitor After Phase II Flop in Crohn’s Disease
July 30, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
External view of Boehringer Ingelheim's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Deals
Boehringer Buys Nerio Therapeutics for $1.3B to Boost Immuno-Oncology Pipeline
July 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Load More
MORE COMPANIES IN BIOTECH BAY
Alumis Inc.
Annexon, Inc.
Bolt Biotherapeutics
Bristol Myers Squibb Company
Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Eikon Therapeutics
Fate Therapeutics
Gilead Sciences, Inc.
IDEAYA Biosciences
Karius
Mirvie Inc
Nektar Therapeutics
Nicoya
Polaris Pharmaceuticals, Inc
ReCode Therapeutics
RefleXion
Resilience
Scilex Holding Company
SonoThera
