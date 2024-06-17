SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

GRAIL, Inc.

GRAIL is a healthcare company whose mission is to detect cancer early, when it can be cured. GRAIL is focused on alleviating the global burden of cancer by developing pioneering technology to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types early. The company is using the power of next-generation sequencing, population-scale clinical studies, and state-of-the-art computer science and data science to enhance the scientific understanding of cancer biology, and to develop its multi-cancer early detection blood test. GRAIL is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA with locations in Washington, D.C., North Carolina, and the United Kingdom. It is supported by leading global investors and pharmaceutical, technology, and healthcare companies. For more information, please visit www.grail.com.

LEADERSHIP:

CEO: Bob Ragusa

  • 2025 BPTW Badge - RBG.png
  • 2024 Best Places to Work
  • 2023 Best Places to Work
  • 2022 Best Places to Work
  • NextGen Class of 2017
1525 O’Brien Drive
Menlo Park, CA 94025
Tel: 833-694-2553
Visit website
Email Us
Stock Exchange: NASDAQ
Stock Symbol: GRAL
  • Featured Employer
NEWS
Illustration of hand holding trophy with people coming out of trophy and celebrating
Job Trends
BioSpace Announces 2025 Best Places to Work in Biopharma
BioSpace has named 50 biopharma companies to its 2025 Best Places to Work list, including Moderna and Sutro Biopharma, whose executives share what makes their organizations special.
November 12, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Podcast
New IRA Drug Prices, Lots of Layoffs, Moderna’s Vaccine Opportunity
Last week, the Biden administration revealed the first drug prices negotiated under the Inflation Reduction Act; Lykos, Grail and others make substantial staffing cuts, and Pfizer/BioNTech see mixed results for their COVID/flu vaccine.
August 21, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Pictured: Illumina's sign at its office in California
Business
Illumina Reports $1.47B ‘Goodwill’ Impairment Charge After Grail Spinoff
Following the recently completed spinoff of cancer detection company Grail, sequencing giant Illumina said Thursday it expects to absorb a $1.47 billion goodwill impairment charge.
June 28, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Illumina's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Deals
Illumina’s Board Votes to Spin Off Grail Instead of Selling Cancer Testing Firm
Illumina on Monday announced that its board of directors is spinning off Grail and has applied to list the cancer diagnostics company on the Nasdaq.
June 4, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Illumina signage outside its office in California
Policy
EC Approves Illumina’s Plan to Divest Cancer Diagnostics Maker Grail
After a years-long antitrust battle, the European Commission on Friday approved Illumina’s plans to divest Grail. However, Illumina said while there is “an agreement with the EC on specific divestment options” that “does not mean the method of divestment has been finalized.”
April 12, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
A researcher at a microscope in a lab/iStock, Pixe
Career Advice
Top Companies Hiring Research Associates Right Now
Research associates are always in demand. Check out these top companies currently hiring RAs.
November 8, 2023
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Editorial Staff
Pictured: Illumina signage outside its office in California
Policy
EU Orders Illumina to Divest Grail After Years of Regulatory Challenges
The European Commission on Thursday ordered Illumina to divest Grail, opening the next chapter in the years-long regulatory saga. Illumina is reviewing the order, Reuters reported.
October 11, 2023
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Illumina sign on a building/Courtesy of
Business
Illumina CEO DeSouza Steps Down Amid Activist Attack, Anti-Trust Battle
Francis deSouza resigned from Illumina’s helm after strong campaigning from activist investor Carl Icahn and the ongoing regulatory roadblocks facing the company’s acquisition of GRAIL.
June 12, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Grail Expands Blood Test to Symptomatic Patients, Aims to Revolutionize Cancer Diagnosis
June 2, 2023
 · 
1 min read
Load More
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
GRAIL to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
November 19, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
GRAIL Announces First Patient Tested With Blood-Based Assay in Global Phase 3 Adjuvant Lung Cancer Study
November 19, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
GRAIL Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results
November 12, 2024
 · 
16 min read
Press Releases
GRAIL to Present at the Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum
November 4, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
GRAIL to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results
October 30, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
GRAIL Appoints Sarah Krevans to Board of Directors
October 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Business
Results of GRAIL’s Galleri® Multi-Cancer Early Detection Blood Test in Prostate Cancer Published in JCO Precision Oncology
August 29, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Business
GRAIL to Present at the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference
August 21, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
GRAIL Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides a Strategic Update
August 13, 2024
 · 
17 min read
Business
GRAIL to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
July 31, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Load More