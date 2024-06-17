Lone Star Bio
Texas
Lone Star Bio is known for its place as an oncology innovation center, and Texas boasts more than 5,200 biotech and life sciences related manufacturing and R&D firms.
The life sciences industry in Texas is paired with strong educational institutions like Rice University, the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and Texas A&M University, offering invaluable networks and collaboration capabilities, including valuable streams of talented employee pools. The Texas Medical Center in Houston is the largest medical complex in the world.
Lone Star Bio is also home to several associations and organizations including BioNTX, Texas Healthcare and Bioscience Institute, BioAustinCTX, and BIO HOUSTON.
NEWS FROM LONE STAR BIO
Amid a flurry of deals in the antibody-drug conjugate space, Merck KGaA is getting in on the action with a partnership with Caris Life Sciences to accelerate the discovery and development of first-in-class ADCs for oncology.
COMPANIES IN LONE STAR BIO
