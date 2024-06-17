SUBSCRIBE
Lone Star Bio

Texas

Lone Star Bio is known for its place as an oncology innovation center, and Texas boasts more than 5,200 biotech and life sciences related manufacturing and R&D firms.

The life sciences industry in Texas is paired with strong educational institutions like Rice University, the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and Texas A&M University, offering invaluable networks and collaboration capabilities, including valuable streams of talented employee pools. The Texas Medical Center in Houston is the largest medical complex in the world.

Lone Star Bio is also home to several associations and organizations including BioNTX, Texas Healthcare and Bioscience Institute, BioAustinCTX, and BIO HOUSTON.

NEWS FROM LONE STAR BIO
Career Advice
9 Life Sciences Companies Hiring in Texas
August 8, 2024
1 min read
Angela Gabriel
People
Cassava Execs Step Down Amid DOJ Probe of Possible Alzheimer’s Drug Fraud
July 18, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
News
Taysha Shares Positive Rett Results in Bid to Move Past Roadblocks
July 3, 2024
3 min read
Tyler Patchen
Job Trends
Life Sciences R&D, Manufacturing Talent Becoming More Difficult to Find: Report
June 6, 2024
3 min read
Greg Slabodkin
Business
Merck KGaA, Caris Sign Potential $1.4B Deal to Develop First-in-Class ADCs for Cancer
Amid a flurry of deals in the antibody-drug conjugate space, Merck KGaA is getting in on the action with a partnership with Caris Life Sciences to accelerate the discovery and development of first-in-class ADCs for oncology.
April 4, 2024
2 min read
Tyler Patchen
Drug Development
Biotech Accelerator Debuts in Houston
October 18, 2023
3 min read
Charlotte LoBuono
Bio NC
BioSpace Releases Exclusive Hotbed Maps
January 5, 2023
4 min read
Lisa Munger
COMPANIES IN LONE STAR BIO
Actuate Therapeutics
Avero Diagnostics
Ayuvis Research
Biopact
Cassava Sciences Inc.
Dermavant Sciences Inc.
Elligo Health Research
Evolve Biologics
Genprex, Inc.
Hope Biosciences
Immatics
Lumos Pharma
Lupagen
Molecular Templates, Inc.
NemaLife Inc
Renibus Therapeutics
Salarius Pharmaceuticals
Scorpius Biomanufacturing
Spark Biomedical
Tvardi Therapeutics
Drug Development
Lexicon’s AAK1 Inhibitor Disappoints in Phase II Postherpetic Neuralgia Study
December 22, 2022
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Bio NC
The 5 Most Affordable Cities for Biopharma Jobs in the US
October 25, 2022
5 min read
Franklin Carpenter
Business
NC and Texas Biopharma Hubs Grow as Companies Look Beyond Boston & California
October 2, 2022
5 min read
Gail Dutton
Business
5 Life Science Companies Drive Innovation in Lone Star Bio
September 27, 2022
6 min read
Alex Keown
