Lone Star Bio is known for its place as an oncology innovation center, and Texas boasts more than 5,200 biotech and life sciences related manufacturing and R&D firms.

The life sciences industry in Texas is paired with strong educational institutions like Rice University, the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and Texas A&M University, offering invaluable networks and collaboration capabilities, including valuable streams of talented employee pools. The Texas Medical Center in Houston is the largest medical complex in the world.

Lone Star Bio is also home to several associations and organizations including BioNTX, Texas Healthcare and Bioscience Institute, BioAustinCTX, and BIO HOUSTON.