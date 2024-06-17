SUBSCRIBE
Pharm Country

Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island

The northeast region of Pharm Country typically attracts a good deal of venture capital dollars, particularly as onlookers seek direction from Wall Street.

Major research universities, including University of Pennsylvania, Penn State University, Carnegie Mellon, Rutgers and Ivy Leagues Princeton, Yale, Cornell and Columbia contribute to this concentration of biopharma excellence.

Pharm Country is home to several state life sciences associations including BioCT, NewYorkBIO, BioNJ, Life Sciences PA and RI Bio.

NEWS FROM PHARM COUNTRY
Merck Research Laboratories in South San Francisco, California
Lung Cancer
Merck Halts Phase III Trial of Keytruda, Anti-TIGIT Combo in Small Cell Lung Cancer
August 8, 2024
2 min read
Tyler Patchen
MRI scans of the brain
Parkinson’s disease
Amneal Wins FDA Approval for Extended-Release Oral Parkinson’s Drug
August 8, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Merck & Co. headquarters in Silicon Valley; Merck & Co. Inc. is an American multinational pharmaceutical company
Vaccines
Gardasil Chinese Distribution Issue Still a Mystery to Analysts
August 7, 2024
3 min read
Tyler Patchen
South San Francisco, CA, USA - May 1, 2022: Exterior view of the Merck Researches Laboratories in South San Francisco, California. Merck & Co., Inc. is a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Rahway, New Jersey. The company does business as Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD) outside the United States and Canada.
Deals
Daiichi Pays Merck $170M for T-Cell Engager, Expands ADC Partnership
August 6, 2024
1 min read
Kate Goodwin
FEATURED COMPANIES
AbbVie
Amgen
InVitro Cell Research, LLC
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
3D illustration of blood cells being produced in the bone marrow
Cancer
Actinium to Farm Out AML Radioactive Drug After FDA Asks for Another Trial
The FDA is looking for stronger overall survival data to back Actinium’s application for Iomab-B, an investigational therapy that will allow acute myeloid leukemia patients to receive bone marrow transplants.
August 6, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: BMS sign on a building in San Diego, California/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Deals
BMS Backs Out of $1.5B Deal, Returns Rights to Agenus for Bispecific Antibody
August 5, 2024
2 min read
Tyler Patchen
Illustration of a brain with DNA strands in the background
Opinion
Cell and Gene Therapy Shows Early Promise Against Alzheimer’s—But Challenges Remain
August 5, 2024
4 min read
Jia Jie Chen
MORE COMPANIES IN PHARM COUNTRY
Arvinas Inc.
CSL
Daiichi Sankyo
Drexel University
Exelixis, Inc.
Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.
Novo Nordisk
3D rendering of a T-cell
Approvals
Adaptimmune’s Tecelra Becomes First FDA-Approved Engineered Cell Therapy for Solid Tumors
August 2, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Novo Nordisk's corporate headquarters in Denmark
IRA
Novo Loses IRA Case as NJ Judge Asserts Price Negotiations Are Voluntary
August 1, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Photo illustration of hundred dollar bill and graph
Earnings
Pfizer, Merck Beat Wall Street Expectations Amid Strong Biopharma Q2 Earnings Season
July 30, 2024
2 min read
Tyler Patchen
Sign outside BioNTech's building in Germany
Cancer
BioNTech, Regeneron’s mRNA Cancer Vaccine Combo Clears Phase II in Melanoma
July 30, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
MORE COMPANIES IN PHARM COUNTRY
Anavex Life Sciences Corp.
Biohaven
BioSig Technologies
Cabaletta Bio
Carisma Therapeutics
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Formation Bio
Idorsia Pharmaceuticals US Inc.
Immunic Therapeutics
Insmed Incorporated
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.
Nabsys, Inc.
Organon
Resilience
Starton Therapeutics
Taconic Biosciences
Tris Pharma
Volta Medical
