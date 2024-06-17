The northeast region of Pharm Country typically attracts a good deal of venture capital dollars, particularly as onlookers seek direction from Wall Street.

Major research universities, including University of Pennsylvania, Penn State University, Carnegie Mellon, Rutgers and Ivy Leagues Princeton, Yale, Cornell and Columbia contribute to this concentration of biopharma excellence.

Pharm Country is home to several state life sciences associations including BioCT, NewYorkBIO, BioNJ, Life Sciences PA and RI Bio.