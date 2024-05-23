Webinars
LATEST FROM BIOSPACE
This discussion features DEIB leaders from California Life Sciences, MassBio, Eli Lilly and Takeda. We explore changing attitudes in the life sciences workforce, if organizations are adjusting either their DEIB or communication strategies, and how evolving philosophies around DEIB are impacting human resources and talent acquisition activities.
Join us in this discussion on how you can optimize your chances of landing a new role despite a highly competitive job market.
BioSpace and guests from Halia Therapeutics, Triumvira Immunologics and the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation will discuss alternative financing strategies to consider for 2024. Watch now.
Watch this webinar to gain insights from expert speakers, Dr. Iris Alroy and Dr. Kristopher Brannan, who have made significant advancements in the field of RBPs.
In BioSpace’s latest webinar, we covered topics including proactive recruitment strategies, remote hiring, compensation negotiating and employee retention.
In this webinar, we discuss how to create policies that are fair for both remote and local workers; vaccination policies; travel policies; communication strategies and managing employee relations in regards to these changes.
BioSpace was thrilled to host a virtual panel discussion to hear how workplaces can improve their D&I strategies and help organizations thrive. We heard insightful advice from panelists from Amgen, Intellia Therapeutics, Obsidian Therapeutics, Omega Therapeutics and Athira Pharma.
BioSpace was delighted to host a virtual panel discussion to hear how workplaces can prepare for a return to the office, and how to approach new policies related to Covid-19, mental health support, remote work culture, and more. This was a thoughtful discussion with insights from CalciMedica, Sutro Biopharma, Affinity Empowering, Axogen and Chiasma.
How can life science workplaces improve not only diversity but create enduring inclusivity that not only empowers employees but fosters a culture of success and mutual trust?
PRESS RELEASES