Webinar: The Future of DEIB
This discussion features DEIB leaders from California Life Sciences, MassBio, Eli Lilly and Takeda. We explore changing attitudes in the life sciences workforce, if organizations are adjusting either their DEIB or communication strategies, and how evolving philosophies around DEIB are impacting human resources and talent acquisition activities.
May 8, 2024
5 min read
Chantal Dresner
Career Advice
Webinar: Navigating a Competitive Job Market
Join us in this discussion on how you can optimize your chances of landing a new role despite a highly competitive job market.
March 25, 2024
1 min read
Chantal Dresner
Deals
Webinar: Alternative Funding Strategies to Discuss at JPM
BioSpace and guests from Halia Therapeutics, Triumvira Immunologics and the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation will discuss alternative financing strategies to consider for 2024. Watch now.
December 12, 2023
4 min read
BioSpace Insights
Webinar: mRNA Is Never Naked, Exploring RBP Target Space & Therapeutic Opportunities
Watch this webinar to gain insights from expert speakers, Dr. Iris Alroy and Dr. Kristopher Brannan, who have made significant advancements in the field of RBPs.
November 14, 2023
2 min read
Employer Resources
Webinar: Recruiting Strategies for 2022: Winning Biopharma’s Struggle for Talent
In BioSpace’s latest webinar, we covered topics including proactive recruitment strategies, remote hiring, compensation negotiating and employee retention.
October 6, 2023
2 min read
Chantal Dresner
Employer Resources
Webinar: The New Hybrid Workplace: Creating Fair Policies
In this webinar, we discuss how to create policies that are fair for both remote and local workers; vaccination policies; travel policies; communication strategies and managing employee relations in regards to these changes.
October 6, 2023
4 min read
Chantal Dresner
Employer Resources
Webinar: Fostering Diversity & Inclusion in the Workplace
BioSpace was thrilled to host a virtual panel discussion to hear how workplaces can improve their D&I strategies and help organizations thrive. We heard insightful advice from panelists from Amgen, Intellia Therapeutics, Obsidian Therapeutics, Omega Therapeutics and Athira Pharma.
October 6, 2023
4 min read
Chantal Dresner
Employer Resources
Webinar: The Future of Biopharma: Laying the Groundwork for a Post-Pandemic Workplace
BioSpace was delighted to host a virtual panel discussion to hear how workplaces can prepare for a return to the office, and how to approach new policies related to Covid-19, mental health support, remote work culture, and more. This was a thoughtful discussion with insights from CalciMedica, Sutro Biopharma, Affinity Empowering, Axogen and Chiasma.
October 6, 2023
4 min read
Chantal Dresner
Employer Resources
Webinar: Building a Culture of Inclusion
How can life science workplaces improve not only diversity but create enduring inclusivity that not only empowers employees but fosters a culture of success and mutual trust?
October 6, 2023
6 min read
Chantal Dresner
Press Releases
DiaMedica Therapeutics Releases Preeclampsia White Paper and Announces Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DM199 (Rinvecalinase Alfa) for the Treatment of Preeclampsia
July 11, 2024
10 min read