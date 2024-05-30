News
Follow along as BioSpace keeps you up-to-date on the latest pharma and biotech layoffs.
FEATURED STORIES
After Merck noted the issue in its Q2 earnings call without providing specifics, analysts are left in the dark about the HPV vaccine’s future in China.
Experts say the time is now to develop and provide widespread access to genetic medicines for the rarest diseases. What’s more, they say it is a moral imperative.
Longeveron and Lexeo Therapeutics are working on CGT therapies to treat Alzheimer’s disease, but it’s not clear whether they have a better chance of success than traditional approaches.
From Our News Editor
Every week, BioSpace’s Greg Slabodkin offers his take on the biggest stories happening in our industry.
Ultracompact CRISPR systems, which are in some cases one-third the size of Cas9, are being designed to be more specific and enable in vivo gene editing in difficult to reach tissues.
THE LATEST
Crexont was previously rejected by the regulator in June 2023, citing insufficient safety data. However, Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ resubmission included findings from a healthy volunteer study.
Patients in the U.K. with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia will have access to Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ gene editing therapy Casgevy, thanks to an agreement with the National Health Service on the price.
Employers have adjusted to higher salaries. That also means they’ve become adamant they get specific skill sets, according to Greg Clouse, BioSpace recruitment manager.
Looking for a job in Texas? Check out these nine companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide brands Ozempic and Wegovy fell short of analyst expectations in the second quarter, mainly held back by supply headwinds. The company’s shares dropped more than 7% in Wednesday morning trading.
A day after Eli Lilly’s obesity and weight-loss therapies were removed from the regulator’s database, Novo Nordisk also made strides in boosting the supply of all but one of semaglutide’s shortages.
Servier Pharmaceuticals’ vorasidenib on Tuesday secured the FDA’s green light for the treatment of patients with grade 2 gliomas carrying mutations in the IDH gene.
The company is projecting that future growth will be driven by geographic and label expansions for its rare disease assets, as well as potential approvals in obesity.
Lobbying groups and individuals connected with the industry are supporting candidates from both parties, with a particular focus on the future of the 340B discount program and pharmacy benefit managers.
With U.S. election season now in full swing, BioSpace looks at pharmaceutical-associated campaign contributions. Plus, Q2 earnings, Adaptimmune’s big approval, an anticipated FDA decision on an MDMA-assisted treatment and more.