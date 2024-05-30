SUBSCRIBE
News

Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoffs
Biopharma Layoff Tracker 2024: Entero, Precigen, Sumitomo and More Cut Staff
Follow along as BioSpace keeps you up-to-date on the latest pharma and biotech layoffs.
August 8, 2024
132 min read
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Pictured: Novavax/Getty Images, STR/NurPhoto
Business
Novavax Misses Q2 Revenue Estimate, Cuts 2024 Forecast on COVID-19 Vaccine Sales
August 8, 2024
1 min read
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: Handshake over a deal/iStock, PeopleImag
Mergers & acquisitions
Recursion, Exscientia Merge to Create AI-Enabled Biotech
August 8, 2024
2 min read
Nick Paul Taylor
Lung Cancer
Merck Halts Phase III Trial of Keytruda, Anti-TIGIT Combo in Small Cell Lung Cancer
August 8, 2024
2 min read
Tyler Patchen
Earnings
Lilly Beats Q2 Expectations as Tirzepatide Supply Stabilizes, Raises Full-Year Revenue Guidance by $3B
August 8, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Career Advice
The Ph.D. Debate: Should Scientist Roles Require Ph.D.s?
August 8, 2024
3 min read
Angela Gabriel
IgA nephropathy
Novartis’ Fabhalta Gets FDA Accelerated Approval, Becomes First Complement Inhibitor for IgAN
August 8, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
FEATURED STORIES
Merck & Co. headquarters in Silicon Valley; Merck & Co. Inc. is an American multinational pharmaceutical company
Vaccines
Gardasil Chinese Distribution Issue Still a Mystery to Analysts
After Merck noted the issue in its Q2 earnings call without providing specifics, analysts are left in the dark about the HPV vaccine’s future in China.
August 7, 2024
3 min read
Tyler Patchen
DNA and single-use syringes
Rare Diseases
Biopharma Entrepreneurs Make Business Case for Personalized Genetic Medicines
Experts say the time is now to develop and provide widespread access to genetic medicines for the rarest diseases. What’s more, they say it is a moral imperative.
August 7, 2024
6 min read
Heather McKenzie
Illustration of a brain with DNA strands in the background
Opinion
Cell and Gene Therapy Shows Early Promise Against Alzheimer’s—But Challenges Remain
Longeveron and Lexeo Therapeutics are working on CGT therapies to treat Alzheimer’s disease, but it’s not clear whether they have a better chance of success than traditional approaches.
August 5, 2024
4 min read
Jia Jie Chen
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoffs
Biopharma Layoff Tracker: As They Happen
Follow along as BioSpace keeps you up-to-date on the latest pharma and biotech layoffs.
August 8, 2024
132 min read
BioSpace Editorial Staff
From Our News Editor
Every week, BioSpace’s Greg Slabodkin offers his take on the biggest stories happening in our industry.
A hand cutting a slice of DNA
CRISPR
Small Enzymes, Giant Leaps: CRISPR’s Next-Generation Approach to Genetic Diseases
Ultracompact CRISPR systems, which are in some cases one-third the size of Cas9, are being designed to be more specific and enable in vivo gene editing in difficult to reach tissues.
August 5, 2024
4 min read
Greg Slabodkin
Vaccines
RSV Vaccine Makers Hit Hard by New CDC Guidelines
August 2, 2024
3 min read
Greg Slabodkin
Drug pricing
Big Pharma Appears to Be Unfazed by IRA Drug Price Negotiations
July 26, 2024
2 min read
Greg Slabodkin
Editorial
PBMs and Big Pharma Play Blame Game for Inflated Prescription Drug Prices
July 12, 2024
4 min read
Greg Slabodkin
THE LATEST
MRI scans of the brain
Parkinson’s disease
Amneal Wins FDA Approval for Extended-Release Oral Parkinson’s Drug
Crexont was previously rejected by the regulator in June 2023, citing insufficient safety data. However, Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ resubmission included findings from a healthy volunteer study.
August 8, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Entrance to Vertex's office in Boston, Massachusetts
Government
Vertex Reaches Reimbursement Deal with UK for Casgevy Gene Therapy in Thalassemia
Patients in the U.K. with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia will have access to Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ gene editing therapy Casgevy, thanks to an agreement with the National Health Service on the price.
August 8, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Illustration showing job candidate profiles of two men and one woman
Career Advice
Companies Increasingly Demand Specialized Skill Sets
Employers have adjusted to higher salaries. That also means they’ve become adamant they get specific skill sets, according to Greg Clouse, BioSpace recruitment manager.
August 8, 2024
3 min read
Angela Gabriel
Aerial skyline of Austin
Career Advice
9 Life Sciences Companies Hiring in Texas
Looking for a job in Texas? Check out these nine companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
August 8, 2024
1 min read
Angela Gabriel
Novo Nordisk headquarters in Silicon Valley
Earnings
Novo Lowers Full-Year Proft Guidance Amid Disappointing Q2 Semaglutide Sales
Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide brands Ozempic and Wegovy fell short of analyst expectations in the second quarter, mainly held back by supply headwinds. The company’s shares dropped more than 7% in Wednesday morning trading.
August 7, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Novo Nordisk's corporate headquarters in Denmark
Supply chain
Novo Nearly Catches Up to Lilly, Clears Ozempic and Wegovy from FDA Drug Shortage List
A day after Eli Lilly’s obesity and weight-loss therapies were removed from the regulator’s database, Novo Nordisk also made strides in boosting the supply of all but one of semaglutide’s shortages.
August 7, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Exeternal view of the Servier's headquarters in France
Approvals
Servier Gets FDA Approval for First Targeted Therapy for Grade 2 IDH-Mutant Glioma
Servier Pharmaceuticals’ vorasidenib on Tuesday secured the FDA’s green light for the treatment of patients with grade 2 gliomas carrying mutations in the IDH gene.
August 7, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Earnings
Amgen Touts Q2 Growth Bolstered by Horizon Buy, Promising Obesity Pipeline
The company is projecting that future growth will be driven by geographic and label expansions for its rare disease assets, as well as potential approvals in obesity.
August 7, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Donkey and elephant with money
Policy
As Election Nears, Pharma Hedges Campaign Contribution Bets
Lobbying groups and individuals connected with the industry are supporting candidates from both parties, with a particular focus on the future of the 340B discount program and pharmacy benefit managers.
August 7, 2024
4 min read
Tyler Patchen
Podcast
Pharma Campaign Contributions, Vaccine Hiccups and Lykos’ Moment of Truth
With U.S. election season now in full swing, BioSpace looks at pharmaceutical-associated campaign contributions. Plus, Q2 earnings, Adaptimmune’s big approval, an anticipated FDA decision on an MDMA-assisted treatment and more.
August 7, 2024
1 min read
Heather McKenzie
