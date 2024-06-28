SUBSCRIBE
Drug Development
The Political Shape of the Future Clinical Trial Space
In this episode, Lori and guests discuss the pursuit of adequate representation and how clinical trials are being shaped by the legal environment they operate within.
August 1, 2024
1 min read
Lori Ellis
Drug Development
Who Is Driving The Bus - Drug Developers & Healthcare Providers or AI?
This is the third episode of Denatured’s discussion on diversity, equity and inclusion. Here, our guests discuss imperatives around access and accountability.
July 18, 2024
1 min read
Lori Ellis
Lori Ellis interviews Dr. Peter Marks at DIA Global 2024
News
FDA CBER Director Dr. Peter Marks Discusses Industry Growth, Collaboration and Communication
The groundwork being done in 2024 is building the foundation for global collaboration in the future.
July 8, 2024
1 min read
Lori Ellis
Drug Development
Understanding That We Don’t Understand at a Molecular Level
This week on Denatured, Head of Insights Lori Ellis and guests discuss the implications of not addressing the DE&I data gaps for the future.
July 2, 2024
1 min read
Lori Ellis
Pictured: The Resilience Cincinnati facility, which handles fill/finish and device assembly and packaging
Employer Resources
With Latest Expansion in Ohio, Resilience Can Best Serve Partners and Patients
Expansion across its network will mean hundreds of new employees in Cincinnati, increased ability to get complex medicines to patients and more.
June 27, 2024
5 min read
BioSpace Insights Staff
Challenging Research Models to Improve Health Equity
This week on Denatured, Head of Insights Lori Ellis and guests discuss the persisting challenges of diversity, equity and inclusion when designing clinical trials.
June 20, 2024
1 min read
Lori Ellis
BioSpace x DIA: Advanced Therapy Product Regulatory Confusion
In this second episode of our collaboration with DIA, we discuss the challenging, collaborative process of regulating advanced therapy product development with guests James Wabby, AbbVie and Rob Schulz, Suttons Creek, Inc.
May 29, 2024
1 min read
BioSpace and DIA speakers discuss CGT Combination
Drug Development
BioSpace x DIA: Navigating the Emergence of CGT Combination Products
BioSpace’s Lori Ellis discusses the risks and challenges of cell and gene therapy combination products with DIA speakers James Wabby, AbbVie and Rob Schulz, Suttons Creek, Inc.
May 22, 2024
1 min read
Lori Ellis
Pictured: Silhouettes of people on report cover
Employer Resources
Report: The State of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging in Life Sciences
BioSpace’s third report on diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging in life sciences examines dramatic shifts in attitude around diversity initiatives.
May 6, 2024
1 min read
BioSpace Insights
Where Do We Go From Here? The Future of Women’s Health
In the second episode of our series on women’s health, we discuss what may happen to future generations if women, the custodians of generational health, are not comfortable sharing complete medical histories.
April 24, 2024
1 min read
Lori Ellis
Business
A Takeda Oncology Leader’s Passion Fuels A Patient-First Approach
Takeda Oncology US Head of Sales, Annette Montandon, discusses how embodying a patient-first approach is key to the success of colorectal cancer drug FRUZAQLA®.
April 24, 2024
4 min read
BioSpace Insights Staff
Policy
Can $12 Billion Jumpstart Women’s Health?
Federal funding and legislation spotlight women’s health opportunities and challenges.
April 8, 2024
8 min read
Lori Ellis
Policy
Will the IRA’s Focus on the Pharmaceutical Industry Hurt the World’s Healthcare System Instead of Helping Patients?
The pharmaceutical industry is facing critical attention, particularly around drug pricing and development costs. Drug development cost is about 10% of the total healthcare spend in the United States. Broader issues such as local monopolies, utilization, unit, and costs and local monopolies, politics and a fragmented payer system contribute to the increasingly high costs to patients.
March 28, 2024
1 min read
Lori Ellis
HIMSS 2024 Opening Night
Policy
Global Healthcare Celebrates Tech Successes & Grapples with Cybersecurity at HIMSS 2024
Global healthcare and life sciences look toward automation, AI and Quantum to protect patient data and save lives.
March 26, 2024
7 min read
Lori Ellis
Money Talk: Salary Trends and Raises
This week, we’re talking money! Following the release of BioSpace’s ⁠2024 Salary Report⁠, we discuss salary trends and how they are impacting the biopharma workforce.
March 21, 2024
1 min read
BioSpace Insights
