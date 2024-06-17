SUBSCRIBE
Santen, Inc.

Santen is a global pharmaceutical and medical device company focused solely on ophthalmology. We’re committed to serving serious unmet needs by developing innovative solutions that protect vision and, in turn, preserve quality of life for people around the world. Santen USA, located in Emeryville, CA, is an important part of our ophthalmic research, development, and commercialization efforts worldwide and the home of our regional business teams. By leveraging our deep industry knowledge and a network of external partners, we aim to deliver game-changing therapies and make hope a reality for people facing vision impairment and loss. Our deep roots start in Japan, Santen’s worldwide headquarters, where the company began in 1890. Since then, Santen has become an established leader in the Asian and European prescription ophthalmology marketplaces and continues to expand across global markets, including the United States. Today, Santen employs more than 4,000 people worldwide and sells specialty ophthalmic products in more than 60 countries. With a clear focus on vision, we aim to deliver the highest quality products, to act with integrity, to earn the trust of our partners and customers, and to deliver sight-saving innovations to physicians and patients who are waiting for them.

6401 Hollis Street
Emeryville, CA 94608
Bio NC
BioSpace Launches 2022 Hotbed Maps to Highlight Thriving Life Sciences Clusters
As BioSpace proudly introduces our 2022 Hotbed Maps, let’s explore the industry’s most thriving territories, research leading employers and search for relevant jobs on BioSpace.
January 17, 2022
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Business
Santen, Sydnexis Unite to Vanquish Childhood Myopia
Global biopharmaceutical firms Santen SA and Sydnexis have entered an exclusive licensing deal for a drug formulation that aims to treat progressive myopia.
August 10, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Vanessa Doctor, RN
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images
Drug Development
FDA Tackles Busy Week with Drug Approvals, INDs and NDAs
The U.S. FDA has had a mix of announcements this week, from drug approvals to the acceptance of NDAs and INDs. Here’s a look.
June 24, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Drug Development
How COVID-19 is Affecting Clinical Trials and Drug Supplies from Biotech Bay Companies
Check out this article for the impacts that Biotech Bay companies are experiencing due to COVID-19.
June 4, 2020
 · 
19 min read
 · 
Chelsea Weidman Burke, M.S.
Business
BioSpace Movers and Shakers Nov. 5
Biopharma companies make key appointments to fill leadership positions. Let’s take a look!
November 2, 2018
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Santen—An Overlooked Play On An Overlooked Space
March 10, 2017
 · 
1 min read
FDA
Santen and UBE Received FDA Approval for OMLONTI® (Omidenepag Isopropyl Ophthalmic Solution) 0.002% for the Reduction of Elevated Intraocular Pressure in Patients with Primary Open-Angle Glaucoma or Ocular Hypertension
September 26, 2022
 · 
7 min read
Biotech Bay
Santen’s Verkazia® (Cyclosporine Ophthalmic Emulsion) 0.1% Now Available for the Treatment of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis in Children and Adults in the United States
May 2, 2022
 · 
4 min read
Bio NC
Aerie Concludes Exclusive License Agreement With Santen for Rhopressa® and Rocklatan® in Europe and Several Other Regions
December 7, 2021
 · 
10 min read
FDA
Santen Receives FDA Approval for Verkazia™ (Cyclosporine Ophthalmic Emulsion) 0.1% for the Treatment of Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis in Children and Adults
June 24, 2021
 · 
4 min read
Policy
Santen Announces Health Canada Approval of PRESERFLO MicroShunt
May 4, 2021
 · 
3 min read
Biotech Bay
Santen Announces U.S. FDA Filing Acceptance of New Drug Application (NDA) for Cyclosporine Topical Ophthalmic Emulsion, 0.1% for the Treatment of Severe Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis in Patients Ages 4-18
October 26, 2020
 · 
3 min read
Biotech Bay
Santen Announces Topline Pivotal Data for DE-128 (MicroShunt) Demonstrating Reductions in Intraocular Pressure and Medication Use in Patients with Mild, Moderate and Severe Primary Open-Angle Glaucoma
May 27, 2020
 · 
5 min read
Business
Santen and Verily Establish Joint Venture to Develop and Commercialize Unique Ophthalmic Devices
May 27, 2020
 · 
3 min read
Business
Santen to Conduct Activities to Raise Awareness on Importance of Early Detection and Treatment of Glaucoma during World Glaucoma Week (March 8-14, 2020)
May 27, 2020
 · 
3 min read
Business
Santen Inc. Announces Appointment of Tatsuya Kaihara as Corporate Officer and Head of North America Business of Santen Pharmaceutical
May 27, 2020
 · 
2 min read
