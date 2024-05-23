SUBSCRIBE
Government

Entrance to Vertex's office in Boston, Massachusetts
Government
Vertex Reaches Reimbursement Deal with UK for Casgevy Gene Therapy in Thalassemia
Patients in the U.K. with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia will have access to Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ gene editing therapy Casgevy, thanks to an agreement with the National Health Service on the price.
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Podcast
Pharma Campaign Contributions, Vaccine Hiccups and Lykos’ Moment of Truth
With U.S. election season now in full swing, BioSpace looks at pharmaceutical-associated campaign contributions. Plus, Q2 earnings, Adaptimmune’s big approval, an anticipated FDA decision on an MDMA-assisted treatment and more.
August 7, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Medicine seamless border. A bottle of vitamins, ointment, liquid for injection. Watercolor illustration. Isolated on a white background. For design of pharmacy products, educational medical materials.
Drug pricing
Big Pharma Appears to Be Unfazed by IRA Drug Price Negotiations
Despite their initial kicking and screaming, drugmakers seem confident the Inflation Reduction Act’s Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program will not greatly impact their bottom lines.
July 26, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
External view of the U.S. Capitol Building
Pharmacy benefit managers
PBM Execs Point Fingers at Pharma Industry in House Hearing on Rising Drug Prices
Executives from the three largest pharmacy benefit manager companies testified Tuesday before Congress that rising drug prices in the U.S. are due to pharma companies taking advantage of market exclusivities and excessive charges.
July 24, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
External view of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in Washington, DC
Regulatory
SEC Hits Allarity With Wells Notice, Flags Alleged Violations in FDA Meeting
Allarity Therapeutics announced Monday that the Securities and Exchange Commission has made a preliminary determination recommending an enforcement action against the company for alleged violations of federal securities laws.
July 23, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Entrance to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in Washington, DC
Gene therapy
HHS Issues Negative Opinion on Bluebird’s Fertility Support Program for Gene Therapies
The Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of the Inspector General found that bluebird bio’s fertility support program for its gene therapies could potentially violate federal anti-kickback statutes.
July 23, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Doctor in rubber gloves examining rashes a child's legs
Infectious disease
SIGA, US Government Ink $113M Procurement Deal for Smallpox, Mpox Drug
Oral doses of SIGA Technologies’ antiviral drug Tpoxx will help the U.S. maintain its reserves of the vaccine in preparation for future potential outbreaks, according to the company.
July 22, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
External view of the U.S. Capitol building at sunset
Drug pricing
‘Big Three’ PBMs to Face House Oversight Accountability as Hawaii Court Delivers Legal Victory
As scrutiny of pharmacy benefit managers mounts, a House committee will hold a hearing on the alleged anticompetitive business practices of these middlemen.
July 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Facade of AstraZeneca's office in Shanghai, China
IRA
AstraZeneca Appeals IRA Loss, Reiterates Constitutional Challenge to Drug Price Negotiations
AstraZeneca joins Johnson & Johnson and Bristol Myers Squibb in appealing a previous legal loss for its challenge to the government’s drug price-setting program.
July 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Podcast
Pfizer’s Oral GLP-1 Push, Lilly Vs. Novo and PBMs Under Pressure
Pfizer selects its candidate for the oral GLP-1 race as Eli Lilly strives to overtake Novo Nordisk in the injectable weight-loss drug space. Meanwhile, pressure builds to reduce drug prices in the U.S.
July 17, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Corporate headquarters of Novo Nordisk in Denmark
Government
Democratic Senators to Meet with Novo Nordisk After Withdrawal of Levemir: Reuters
After discontinuing its long-acting insulin product Levemir, Novo has again found itself under legislative scrutiny, with three Democratic senators seeking a sit-down with the pharma.
July 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Entrance to Vertex's office in Boston, Massachusetts
Legal
Vertex Sues US Government Over Fertility Services for Casgevy Treatment
Vertex has filed a complaint against the Department of Health and Human Services, seeking to make its fertility preservation program available to federally insured patients needing Casgevy treatment.
July 16, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Biopharmaceutical executives on the steps of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, DC
Opinion
Congress Must Reauthorize FDA Program for Pediatric Rare Diseases
Why I advocated on Capitol Hill this month for the renewal of the FDA’s Priority Review Voucher program
July 15, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Matthew Winton
U.S. Capitol surrounded by money and pill bottles/Taylor Tieden for BioSpace
Editorial
PBMs and Big Pharma Play Blame Game for Inflated Prescription Drug Prices
The Federal Trade Commission criticized the business practices of pharmacy benefit managers this week, but drugmakers are also at fault for the high costs of medicines.
July 12, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
External view of the U.S. Capitol building
Patents
Senate Unanimously Passes Bill to Reduce Big Pharma Patent Thickets, Increase Competition
The Senate on Thursday unanimously passed a bill aimed at limiting the number of patents drugmakers can introduce and making it easier for generic and biosimilar competitors to enter the market.
July 12, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
PRESS RELEASES
Press Releases
Bavarian Nordic Receives USD 156.8 Million from the U.S. Government for Additional Smallpox/Mpox Vaccine Production
August 8, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi provides gene therapy for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy for the first time in Abu Dhabi and outside the US
August 5, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Germany Attracts Another Billion-Euro Pharma Project
August 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
Aspect Biosystems Announces $200 Million Partnership with the Governments of Canada and British Columbia to Advance Development of Bioprinted Tissue Therapeutics
July 23, 2024
 · 
3 min read
FDA
FDA Roundup: July 2, 2024
July 3, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Drug Development
Update: Emergent BioSolutions Awarded $250+ Million in Contract Modifications to Supply U.S. Government with Four Critical Medical Countermeasure Products
July 3, 2024
 · 
12 min read
Drug Development
Emergent BioSolutions Awarded $250+ Million in Contract Modifications to Supply U.S. Government with Four Critical Medical Countermeasure Products
July 3, 2024
 · 
12 min read
Press Releases
ReCerise Therapeutics Inc. Selected for Government Project by MOTIE
July 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Policy
FDA Roundup: June 28, 2024
June 28, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Policy
Patritumab Deruxtecan BLA Submission Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA Due to Inspection Findings at Third-Party Manufacturer
June 26, 2024
 · 
12 min read
Policy
FDA Roundup: June 25, 2024
June 25, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Policy
Cingulate Achieves Key Manufacturing Milestone in the Development of its ADHD Drug CTx-1301 in Preparation for FDA Marketing Clearance
June 25, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Policy
Just - Evotec Biologics selected by U.S. Department of Defense for Manufacturing Optimization Program
June 25, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Policy
FDA Roundup: June 21, 2024
June 21, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Policy
FDA Roundup: June 18, 2024
June 18, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Policy
FDA Roundup: June 14, 2024
June 14, 2024
 · 
6 min read
FDA
FDA Roundup: June 11, 2024
June 11, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Policy
Justice Department and FDA Announce Federal Multi-Agency Task Force to Curb the Distribution and Sale of Illegal E-Cigarettes
June 10, 2024
 · 
6 min read
FDA
FDA Roundup: June 7, 2024
June 7, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Policy
U.S. National Institutes of Health Exercises Option to Fund $1.4 Million 2nd Year Budget for Pluri’s PLX-R18 Acute Radiation Syndrome Contract
June 6, 2024
 · 
7 min read
