Parkinson’s disease
Crexont was previously rejected by the regulator in June 2023, citing insufficient safety data. However, Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ resubmission included findings from a healthy volunteer study.
Halia Therapeutics, NodThera and Gain Therapeutics target neuroinflammatory processes in hopes of modifying the course of Parkinson’s progression.
Vaxxinity published data from an early-stage clinical trial showing that its investigative immunotherapy, UB-312, could improve movement in Parkinson’s disease and protect against pathological alpha-synuclein.
As AbbVie and NeuroDerm race toward potential U.S. approvals later this year, the companies presented strong data at last week’s American Academy of Neurology 2024 annual meeting for their respective continuous subcutaneous levodopa infusions.
A one-time treatment for Parkinson’s disease could be a ‘market changer,’ experts told BioSpace, adding that cell therapies could limit the adverse effects seen with current drugs.
Cerevel Therapeutics on Thursday reported positive data from its Phase III TEMPO-3 trial, showing that tavapadon can significantly improve symptom control in patients with Parkinson’s disease.
Sage Therapeutics announced Wednesday it is scrapping its Parkinson’s disease program after the company’s investigational drug showed no benefit over placebo. Phase II studies of the oral treatment will continue in Huntington’s and Alzheimer’s diseases.
For the second time in as many years, the FDA has hit Supernus Pharmaceuticals with a Complete Response Letter, citing undisclosed quality and master filing issues for the drug-device combination.
Acorda Therapeutics becomes the latest biotechnology company in 2024 to go bankrupt and shutter its business, following years of financial difficulty. Merz Therapeutics will acquire two commercial medicines from Acorda for $185 million.
Formerly known as Ryne Bio, Kenai Therapeutics emerged on Thursday with backing from several groups and has a cell therapy candidate going after Parkinson’s disease.
Io Therapeutics, Inc., presented data from studies of IRX4204, the company’s phase II clinical development stage, highly selective third generation RXR nuclear receptor agonist compound, supporting its potential use for prevention and treatment of normal aging-related neurodegeneration, Parkinson’s disease, and Alzheimer’s disease