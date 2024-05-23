SUBSCRIBE
MRI scans of the brain
Parkinson’s disease
Amneal Wins FDA Approval for Extended-Release Oral Parkinson’s Drug
Crexont was previously rejected by the regulator in June 2023, citing insufficient safety data. However, Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ resubmission included findings from a healthy volunteer study.
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
A scientist studies genes on a computer screen
Parkinson’s disease
Breaking the Cycle of Inflammation in Parkinson’s Disease
Halia Therapeutics, NodThera and Gain Therapeutics target neuroinflammatory processes in hopes of modifying the course of Parkinson’s progression.
July 15, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Jill Drachenberg
Drug Development
Experimental Parkinson’s Treatment Elicits Antibodies Against Toxic Protein in Phase I
Vaxxinity published data from an early-stage clinical trial showing that its investigative immunotherapy, UB-312, could improve movement in Parkinson’s disease and protect against pathological alpha-synuclein.
June 20, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Pictured: Doctor looking at a patient's MRI brain scan
Drug Development
AbbVie, NeuroDerm Heat Up Levodopa Competition with New Data at AAN24
As AbbVie and NeuroDerm race toward potential U.S. approvals later this year, the companies presented strong data at last week’s American Academy of Neurology 2024 annual meeting for their respective continuous subcutaneous levodopa infusions.
April 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Collage of a brain and stem cells/Taylor
Drug Development
Early Data Indicate Cell Therapies Could ‘Reset the Clock’ in Parkinson’s
A one-time treatment for Parkinson’s disease could be a ‘market changer,’ experts told BioSpace, adding that cell therapies could limit the adverse effects seen with current drugs.
April 18, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Patience Asanga
Pictured: Magnetic resonance imaging scans of the brain
Drug Development
Cerevel Gets Phase III Parkinson’s Win on Heels of $8.7B AbbVie Acquisition
Cerevel Therapeutics on Thursday reported positive data from its Phase III TEMPO-3 trial, showing that tavapadon can significantly improve symptom control in patients with Parkinson’s disease.
April 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Illustration of neurological health concept
Drug Development
Sage Axes Parkinson’s Program for Dalzanemdor After Phase II Flop
Sage Therapeutics announced Wednesday it is scrapping its Parkinson’s disease program after the company’s investigational drug showed no benefit over placebo. Phase II studies of the oral treatment will continue in Huntington’s and Alzheimer’s diseases.
April 17, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: FDA sign at its office in Washington, DC/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Policy
FDA Again Rejects Supernus Drug-Device Combo for Parkinson’s Disease
For the second time in as many years, the FDA has hit Supernus Pharmaceuticals with a Complete Response Letter, citing undisclosed quality and master filing issues for the drug-device combination.
April 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Man holding a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing
Deals
Acorda Joins Growing Group of Biotechs Filing for Bankruptcy, Divests Assets to Merz
Acorda Therapeutics becomes the latest biotechnology company in 2024 to go bankrupt and shutter its business, following years of financial difficulty. Merz Therapeutics will acquire two commercial medicines from Acorda for $185 million.
April 3, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: 3D illustration of stem cells used for cell therapy
Business
Kenai Emerges from Stealth With $82M Series A, Targets Parkinson’s
Formerly known as Ryne Bio, Kenai Therapeutics emerged on Thursday with backing from several groups and has a cell therapy candidate going after Parkinson’s disease.
March 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Press Releases
BioVie Announces Alignment with FDA on Clinical Trial to Assess Bezisterim in Parkinson’s Disease
August 8, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Press Releases
Parkinson’s Foundation Awards Grants in 40 States for Parkinson’s Community Programs
August 6, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Rowers Complete Record-breaking 2,800-mile Open Ocean Row to Benefit Michael J. Fox Foundation, Increase Fundraising Goal to $41 Million
August 2, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
CENTOGENE Publication in Brain Journal Reveals 15% of Parkinson’s Disease Cases Are Linked to Genetic Factors
August 2, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
DATAcc by DiMe Expands Library of Digital Measurement Products to Include Parkinson’s Disease
July 23, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Annovis Bio Receives FDA Approval to Transition to New Crystal Form of Buntanetap
July 16, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Drug Development
Io Therapeutics, Inc., presented data from studies of IRX4204, the company’s phase II clinical development stage, highly selective third generation RXR nuclear receptor agonist compound, supporting its potential use for prevention and treatment of normal aging-related neurodegeneration, Parkinson’s disease, and Alzheimer’s disease
July 10, 2024
 · 
5 min read
News
Gain Therapeutics Announces the Completion of Dosing of the Phase 1 Study of GT-02287
July 9, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Drug Development
ANEW MEDICAL to Advance Patented Klotho Gene Therapy for Neurodegenerative Disorder Treatments
July 9, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Drug Development
Gain Therapeutics Presents GT-02287 Data at Federation of European Neuroscience Societies (FENS) Forum 2024 Demonstrating Improvements in Cognitive Performance in a Preclinical Model of GBA1 Parkinson’s disease
July 2, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Drug Development
NLS Pharmaceutics Announces Promising Preclinical Results for Parkinson’s Disease Treatments
June 27, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Drug Development
BioVie to Present Protocol Design for Upcoming Phase 2 Trial of Bezisterim in Patients with Early Parkinson’s Disease at 2024 ATMRD Congress
June 20, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Business
MilliporeSigma and The Michael J. Fox Foundation Offer Service to Advance Parkinson’s Research
June 18, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Genetown
BPGbio Announces Publication in Scientific Reports on Validation of Novel Diagnostic Biomarker Panel for Parkinson’s Disease
May 20, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Biotech Beach
Aspen Neuroscience Receives CLIN2 Grant for ANPD001 from California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM)
May 15, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Drug Development
Gain Therapeutics Announces Positive Results from the Single Ascending Dose (SAD) Part of the Phase 1 Clinical Trial of GT-02287, a Novel GCase-Targeting Small Molecule Therapy for GBA1 Parkinson’s Disease
April 24, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Drug Development
Vanqua Bio Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating VQ-101, its Small Molecule GCase Activator for GBA-Parkinson’s Disease and Related Disorders
April 9, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Pharm Country
Parkinson’s Foundation Launches #ABCsOfPD Campaign for Parkinson’s Awareness Month
April 2, 2024
 · 
3 min read
BioCapital
Brenig Therapeutics Presented New Data for the Best-in-Class LRRK2 Inhibitor Targeting Parkinson’s Disease at the ACS Spring 2024 Conference
March 18, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Drug Development
Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America Announces Publication of Positive Results from Phase 3 BouNDless Trial of Investigational ND0612 in People with Parkinson’s Disease Experiencing Motor Fluctuations
March 18, 2024
 · 
6 min read
