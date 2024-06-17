Visterra, Inc.
Visterra is a clinical stage biotechnology company committed to developing innovative antibody-based therapies for the treatment of patients with kidney diseases and other hard-to-treat diseases. Our proprietary technology platform enables the design and engineering of precision antibody-based product candidates that specifically bind to, and modulate, key disease targets. Applying this technology to disease targets that are not adequately addressed by traditional therapeutic approaches, we are developing a robust pipeline of novel therapies for patients with unmet needs.
275 2nd Avenue
Waltham, MA 02451
NEWS
Otsuka Pharmaceutical, based in Tokyo, Japan, is acquiring Waltham, Massachusetts-based Visterra for $430 million in cash. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of this year.
Visterra has outgrown its headquarters and is moving to a site double the size in suburban Waltham, MA.
Although it was an average year for mergers and acquisitions in the biopharma industry, it was a stronger year for IPOs.
The former Biogen CEO is making waves at his new venture, Vir Biotechnology.
Two weeks after securing more than $46M in financing, Visterra struck a deal worth up to $1B with startup Vir Biotech.
JOBS
IN THE PRESS