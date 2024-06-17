SUBSCRIBE
Visterra, Inc.

Visterra is a clinical stage biotechnology company committed to developing innovative antibody-based therapies for the treatment of patients with kidney diseases and other hard-to-treat diseases. Our proprietary technology platform enables the design and engineering of precision antibody-based product candidates that specifically bind to, and modulate, key disease targets. Applying this technology to disease targets that are not adequately addressed by traditional therapeutic approaches, we are developing a robust pipeline of novel therapies for patients with unmet needs.

275 2nd Avenue
Waltham, MA 02451
Tel: 6174012031
Deals
Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Buying Visterra for $430 Million
Otsuka Pharmaceutical, based in Tokyo, Japan, is acquiring Waltham, Massachusetts-based Visterra for $430 million in cash. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of this year.
July 11, 2018
Arthrex to Create 1,000 Jobs With New $74M Facilit
Job Trends
Booming Visterra Outgrows Kendall Square Space, Heads to Suburbs
Visterra has outgrown its headquarters and is moving to a site double the size in suburban Waltham, MA.
February 6, 2018
Gemini Therapeutics Banks $42.5M to Bring Precisio
Deals
The 2017 Biotech IPO Winners and Losers
Although it was an average year for mergers and acquisitions in the biopharma industry, it was a stronger year for IPOs.
December 21, 2017
Business
George Scangos’ Bold Vision
The former Biogen CEO is making waves at his new venture, Vir Biotechnology.
October 23, 2017
Business
Visterra Inks $1B Deal With This Bay Area Biotech
Two weeks after securing more than $46M in financing, Visterra struck a deal worth up to $1B with startup Vir Biotech.
October 18, 2017
Deals
Cambridge Biotech Visterra Scuttles Plans for $50 Million IPO
February 13, 2017
Genetown
Cambridge Biotech Visterra, Inc. Reels In $30 Million
October 2, 2014
IN THE PRESS
Drug Development
Visterra Presents Data Demonstrating Safety, Tolerability and Positive Clinical Activity Trends of VIS410 in Non-Hospitalized Patients with Influenza A
November 15, 2018
Drug Development
Visterra Initiates Phase 1 Clinical Study of VIS649
November 8, 2018
Deals
Otsuka Pharmaceutical Completes Acquisition of Visterra
September 4, 2018
Deals
Otsuka Pharmaceutical to Acquire Visterra
July 11, 2018
Genetown
Visterra to Present New Preclinical Data on VIS410 for Influenza A at the International Meeting on Respiratory Pathogens
March 7, 2018
Drug Development
Visterra Announces Publication in the Journal PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases Demonstrating that Novel Antibody, VIS513, Broadly Neutralizes Antibody-Enhanced Dengue Infection in Preclinical Studies
February 12, 2018
Genetown
FDA Grants Fast Track Designation to Visterra’s VIS410 for Treatment of Hospitalized Patients with Influenza A
November 1, 2017
Business
Vir Biotechnology Builds Pipeline, Capabilities, And Lays Out Strategy To Address Serious Infectious Diseases
October 18, 2017
Business
Visterra Awarded CARB-X Contract To Advance Development Of VIS705
March 31, 2017
Drug Development
Visterra, Inc. Release: Pharma Doses First Patient In Phase 2a Trial For VIS410, Its Monoclonal Antibody In Development For The Treatment Of Hospitalized Patients With Influenza A
January 11, 2017
