Syngene International Ltd

Syngene is a cutting-edge contract research and manufacturing organization, which aids in R&D programs from lead generation to clinical supplies. Our multi-dimensional skills in integrated drug development and discovery include capabilities in medicinal chemistry, biology, in vivo pharmacology, toxicology, custom synthesis, process R&D, cGMP manufacturing, formulation and analytical development along with clinical development services.

Bommasandra Industrial Estate - Phase-IV Bangalore Karnataka 56099
Panbela Announces Issuance of New Patent in China for Claims of a Novel Process for the Production of SBP-101Patent developed in collaboration with Syngene International Ltd.
September 26, 2023
Panbela Announces Issuance of New Patent in Europe for Claims of a Novel Process for the Production of SBP-101
August 14, 2023
Artelo Biosciences Enters Into Global R&D Partnership With Syngene International And Aptus Clinical For The Clinical Development Of ART27.13 In Oncology
June 12, 2018
