Press Release Solutions

Published Content Restrictions

BioSpace will review your content, and upon approval will post your release. In order to keep our content relevant to the life sciences industry, not all press release submissions will be approved.

1) Content must be relevant to the life sciences industry.

2) No inappropriate or illegal content.

3) No cannabis or holistic medicine content unless it is directly related to a regulated clinical trial/study which will impact the life sciences industry.

4) No content that looks or feels sponsored or advertorial.

5) No opinion pieces that may appear to be biased.

6) Press releases should be timely and contain information that the life sciences community will find noteworthy or of significance.

7) Press releases should be eligible for immediate release without restriction. Embargoed releases should not be submitted until the embargo has been lifted.

8) Note, images will be published as they appear in your submission document. Please size them accordingly.

Disclaimer: BioSpace reserves the right to accept or reject any or all content that is submitted.

