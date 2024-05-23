SUBSCRIBE
Illustration showing tam and diploma
Career Advice
The Ph.D. Debate: Should Scientist Roles Require Ph.D.s?
A BioSpace LinkedIn poll showed that just 19% of respondents believe biopharma professionals need Ph.D.s for scientist roles.
August 8, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration of two hands shaking while another hand gently grips a wrist
Career Advice
Manager’s Toolbox: Exploring Empathy, Intellectual Curiosity, and Vulnerability
Whether they’re newly minted managers or C-suite executives, effective managers often lead with empathy, intellectual curiosity and vulnerability.
August 6, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Bruce Wu
Illustration with one open hand under a question mark and another under a light bulb
Career Advice
From Eli Lilly to Entrepreneur: A Journey to Independent Consulting
After more than 20 years at Eli Lilly, Leslie Sam moved into independent consulting. To prepare for the transition, she focused on becoming technically deep and earning industry recognition.
July 31, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration of man standing by a ladder and thinking
Career Advice
Not Getting Promoted at Work? Here’s What You Should Do
When you don’t get the promotion you wanted, it’s important to assess your company and yourself so you can improve your odds in the future.
July 25, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Goldfish jumps from big bowl to small bowl
Career Advice
Taking the Leap: Moving From Large to Small Biopharmas
Three executives whose combined careers include working at companies including Amgen, AstraZeneca, The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Takeda share their career journeys.
July 18, 2024
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: Sneaky woman on computer/Taylor Tieden for BioSpace
Career Advice
Leadership Lab: 3 Strategies for an Executive’s Discreet Job Search
It’s important to maintain anonymity when seeking your next executive role, as your departure could impact other employees and the organization.
June 25, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Career Advice
Executives Share Top Tips for a Successful Career Journey
Four executives with collective decades spent at BMS, Roche, Astellas, Eli Lilly and more gave their insights on navigating a biopharma career during a Monday DIA panel in San Diego.
June 19, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
Career Advice
Moving Up: 5 Tips for Transitioning From Co-Worker to Manager
Transitioning from team member to manager has its challenges, including managing ex-peers. There are a few ways you can make the change easier.
May 28, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: Collage of laptop with job search, resume and briefcase
Career Advice
Career Coach: How to Message Career Gaps During an Interview
Learn how to discuss career gaps and how to be a great hiring manager and interviewer.
May 14, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Carina Clingman
Pictured: Two women attend a meeting so the direct report can manage up
Career Advice
How to Manage Your Manager: Tips for Managing Up
There are several ways you can maintain a good working relationship with your boss, starting with learning your manager’s work style, preferences and priorities.
April 3, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel