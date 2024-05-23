Leadership
LATEST FROM BIOSPACE
A BioSpace LinkedIn poll showed that just 19% of respondents believe biopharma professionals need Ph.D.s for scientist roles.
Whether they’re newly minted managers or C-suite executives, effective managers often lead with empathy, intellectual curiosity and vulnerability.
After more than 20 years at Eli Lilly, Leslie Sam moved into independent consulting. To prepare for the transition, she focused on becoming technically deep and earning industry recognition.
When you don’t get the promotion you wanted, it’s important to assess your company and yourself so you can improve your odds in the future.
Three executives whose combined careers include working at companies including Amgen, AstraZeneca, The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Takeda share their career journeys.
It’s important to maintain anonymity when seeking your next executive role, as your departure could impact other employees and the organization.
Four executives with collective decades spent at BMS, Roche, Astellas, Eli Lilly and more gave their insights on navigating a biopharma career during a Monday DIA panel in San Diego.
Transitioning from team member to manager has its challenges, including managing ex-peers. There are a few ways you can make the change easier.
Learn how to discuss career gaps and how to be a great hiring manager and interviewer.
There are several ways you can maintain a good working relationship with your boss, starting with learning your manager’s work style, preferences and priorities.