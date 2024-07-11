SUBSCRIBE
Duchenne muscular dystrophy

FDA
Expanded Approval of Sarepta’s Elevidys Is Progress, But More Needed for DMD Patients
While Thursday’s label expansion and traditional approval for the gene therapy is an important milestone, many challenges still face the Duchenne muscular dystrophy community.
June 21, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Sarepta and vials/Taylor Tieden for BioSpace
FDA
Sarepta Wins Full Approval and Label Expansion for DMD Gene Therapy
On the heels of a Phase III flop for Pfizer’s Duchenne muscular dystrophy gene therapy candidate, the FDA has green lighted the expanded use of Sarepta Therapeutics’ Elevidys.
June 20, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
New York City, NY, USA - August 22, 2022: Pfizer world headquarters in New York City, USA. Pfizer Inc. is an American multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporation.
Drug Development
Pfizer’s Gene Therapy for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Fails Phase III Trial
Pfizer’s investigational Duchenne muscular dystrophy gene therapy, fordadistrogene movaparvovec, failed in a late-stage study to significantly improve motor function in patients versus placebo.
June 13, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: A scientist with pill bottles in front of FDA headquarters/Taylor Tieden for BioSpace
Policy
FDA Action Alert: Merck, BMS, Sarepta and More
The FDA has a packed calendar this week, with six decisions on the docket, including ones for Merck’s Keytruda, BMS’s Krazati and Sarepta’s Elevidys.
June 12, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Boy in a wheelchair looking out the window
Drug Development
NS Pharma’s DMD Candidate Viltespo Fails Confirmatory Phase III Trial
NS Pharma, a subsidiary of Nippon Shinyaku, announced Monday that its Duchenne muscular dystrophy candidate Viltepso failed a late-stage confirmatory trial, showing no significant motor function improvements over placebo.
May 28, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Entrance to Pfizer's office in Belgium
Drug Development
Pfizer Halts Dosing in Late-Stage DMD Study Following Death of Young Patient
Pfizer’s investigational Duchenne muscular dystrophy gene therapy fordadistrogene movaparvovec has been hit with another patient death, forcing the pharma to pause dosing in its Phase III study.
May 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Collage of Sarepta Therapeutics, DNA, and an IV bag
FDA
Sarepta Seeks Label Expansion, Bigger Market for DMD Gene Therapy
As Sarepta Therapeutics moves closer to full approval and an expanded label for its gene therapy, some experts push back on clinical efficacy and cost while others note the hope it provides patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
May 7, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: The front entrance to the FDA headquarters/iStock, Grandbrothers
Policy
FDA’s Accelerated Approval of Sarepta DMD Gene Therapy Comes Under Fire
Ahead of the FDA’s June target action date for Sarepta’s Duchenne muscular dystrophy gene therapy, ICER Chief Medical Officer David Rind blasted the regulator’s accelerated pathway in a JAMA viewpoint article.
May 3, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: A boy in a wheelchair over a muscle text
Drug Development
5 DMD Data Readouts to Watch in 2024
With three FDA approvals in the past 10 months, there is a lot of momentum in the Duchenne muscular dystrophy space. Here are five companies looking to keep it going.
May 1, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Pictured: Boy sitting in a wheelchair on a beach/i
FDA
FDA Approves Third Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment in Nine Months
Duvyzat, which will be sold in the U.S. by ITF Therapeutics, joins a growing market that includes recently approved gene therapy Elevidys and corticosteroid Agamree.
March 22, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Pictured: Boy in a wheelchair looking out the window
Drug Development
Italfarmaco Touts Positive Results in Phase III DMD Trial Ahead of PDUFA
In advance of a March 21 PDUFA date, Italfarmaco on Tuesday reported that its drug candidate givinostat met the primary endpoint for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
March 20, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: A scientist with pill bottles in front of FDA headquarters/Taylor Tieden for BioSpace
Policy
FDA Action Alert: Orchard, ITF, Merck and More
The FDA will close out a hectic month of March with a flurry of target action dates, including ones for lymphoma and CKD anemia treatments.
March 13, 2024
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Illustration of a Duchenne muscular dyst
Drug Development
ITF Gears Up for FDA Decision in Expanding DMD Market
The recently launched company shared two posters at the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s annual conference this week ahead of a March 21 PDUFA date.
March 6, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Pictured: Sarepta sign on a brick building/courtes
Business
Sarepta’s Duchenne Gene Therapy Elevidys Nabs $200M on Strong Demand
Sarepta Therapeutics on Wednesday called the launch of the gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy “exceptional” but the company does not expect to see significant growth in the first half of 2024 due to its currently limited patient pool.
February 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Sarepta sign on a brick building/courtes
Policy
FDA Accepts Sarepta’s Efficacy Supplement Seeking to Expand Elevidys Indication
The regulator has granted a priority review of the efficacy supplement for Sarepta Therapeutics’ gene therapy Elevidys with a target decision date of June 21, 2024.
February 16, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
