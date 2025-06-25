CDC Vaccine Advisors Convene for First Meeting Since RFK Jr.'s ACIP Overhaul

The first meeting of the newly-assembled CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is underway, running through Thursday, with members expected to discuss topics ranging from the safety and efficacy of COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), anthrax, chikungunya, influenza and measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccines, to the use of preservative thimerosal in vaccines—an issue most experts believed to have been settled two decades ago.

This meeting has been highly anticipated, after Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ousted the previous 17 ACIP members earlier this month. Two days later, Kennedy replaced them with eight of his own selections—many of whom experts believe could be more critical of vaccines and sympathetic to the secretary’s anti-vax viewpoints. One of the newly appointed members, Michael Ross, withdrew before Wednesday’s meeting, following the financial holdings review, an HHS spokesperson said in a statement, per Reuters, leaving the committee with just seven members.