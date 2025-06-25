SUBSCRIBE
CDC Vaccine Advisors Convene for First Meeting Since RFK Jr.'s ACIP Overhaul

After a chaotic two weeks that saw the ousting of the 17 standing members of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy’s newly appointed advisors are expected to discuss COVID-19, RSV and MMR vaccines, as well as the use of thimerosal.

Last Updated: June 25, 2025
Published: June 25, 2025
Unvaccinated And vaccinated people as anti-vaxxer or individuals that oppose taking the vaccine with 3D illustration elements.

Unvaccinated And vaccinated people as anti-vaxxer or individuals that oppose taking the vaccine with 3D illustration elements.

iStock, wildpixel

The first meeting of the newly-assembled CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is underway, running through Thursday, with members expected to discuss topics ranging from the safety and efficacy of COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), anthrax, chikungunya, influenza and measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccines, to the use of preservative thimerosal in vaccines—an issue most experts believed to have been settled two decades ago.

This meeting has been highly anticipated, after Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ousted the previous 17 ACIP members earlier this month. Two days later, Kennedy replaced them with eight of his own selections—many of whom experts believe could be more critical of vaccines and sympathetic to the secretary’s anti-vax viewpoints. One of the newly appointed members, Michael Ross, withdrew before Wednesday’s meeting, following the financial holdings review, an HHS spokesperson said in a statement, per Reuters, leaving the committee with just seven members.
