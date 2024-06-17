SUBSCRIBE
Adicet Bio, Inc. is a privately held, pre-clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel universal immune cell therapies based on gamma delta T cells engineered with Chimeric Antigen Receptors. Adicet is also focused on identifying and validating cancer specific targets directed to the intracellular proteome and then generating T Cell Receptor-like monoclonal antibodies (TCRLs) directed to these cancer-specific peptide targets presented by MHC Class I complexes. These TCRLs are being used to arm T cells or as T cell engagers in solid tumors. In August 2016, Adicet entered into a strategic collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop next-generation engineered immune-cell therapeutics using Adicet’s gamma delta T cell allogeneic platform technology.

AWARDS
  • NextGen Class of 2017
1000 Bridge Parkway Redwood City California 94065 US
  • Featured Employer
NEWS
Quality control professional examines sample in beaker in laboratory
Career Advice
9 Companies Hiring Quality Control Jobs
Looking for a quality control job? Check out these nine companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
August 1, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Drug Development
Legend/J&J, Adicet, Curis and Immutep Announce Wins at ASCO
Legend Biotech and J&J, Adicet Bio, Curis and Immutep present optimistic early and mid-stage results at ASCO.
June 6, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Hayley Shasteen
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: 3’s the Charm for Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine in Kids & More
A roundup of last week’s top clinical trial announcements and news, including updates from Pfizer, BioNTech, Ocugen and more.
May 27, 2022
 · 
10 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Courtesy of Michael Vi/Getty Images
Drug Development
Genentech Announces Optimistic Data in Aggressive DLBCL
Genentech announced new data related to its investigational CD20xCD3 T-cell engaging bispecific antibody intended to treat relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (R/R DLBCL).
May 27, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Haley Shasteen
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, Feb. 18
Biopharma and life sciences organizations strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
February 17, 2022
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: December 6-10
There were a lot of clinical trial announcements this week, driven by the European Society for Medical Oncology annual conference. Here’s a look.
December 10, 2021
 · 
14 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Job Trends
Three More Biopharma Expansions to Round Out the Week
Innocoll Biotherapeutics, Genapsys, and Adicet Bio announced today their relocation and expansion plans.
December 10, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alvin Clavines
Drug Development
Adicet Bio’s Off-the-Shelf Drug Showing Positive Early Signals
ADI-001 generated positive early responses from three of four evaluable participants, two of whom achieved complete responses while one had a partial response that researchers logged as “near complete.”
December 6, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Vanessa Doctor, RN
Genetown
Adicet Bio Prices Public Offering of Common Stock at $135 Million
Adicet Bio announced pricing of an underwritten public offering of 9,230,770 shares of its common stock, marking it at a public offering per-share price of $13.00.
February 10, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Brandon May
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Adicet Bio Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for ADI-270 in Metastatic/Advanced Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma
July 8, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Biotech Bay
Adicet Bio Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - May 31, 2024
May 31, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Biotech Bay
Adicet Bio to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the 2024 Jefferies Healthcare Conference
May 29, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
Adicet Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
May 14, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Drug Development
Adicet Bio Announces Poster Presentation of ADI-270 Preclinical Data at the 2024 European Hematology Association (EHA) Hybrid Congress
May 14, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Biotech Bay
Adicet Bio to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the Citizens JMP Life Sciences Conference
May 7, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Biotech Bay
Adicet Bio Reports Inducement Grant under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - April 30, 2024
April 30, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Biotech Bay
Adicet Bio Highlights Preclinical Data Supporting IND Readiness for ADI-270 in an Oral Presentation at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 27th Annual Meeting
April 22, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Biotech Bay
Adicet Bio to Participate in 2024 Canaccord Genuity Horizons in Oncology Virtual Conference
April 8, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Biotech Bay
Adicet Bio Reports Inducement Grant under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - March 28, 2024
March 28, 2024
 · 
2 min read
