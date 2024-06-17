SUBSCRIBE
IDEAYA Biosciences

Founded in 2015, IDEAYA Biosciences is a public, clinical-stage synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using DNA sequencing and other molecular diagnostics. Our approach integrates extensive capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers with small molecule drug discovery to select patient populations most likely to benefit from the therapies we are developing. We are applying these capabilities across multiple classes of precision medicine, including direct targeting of oncogenic pathways and synthetic lethality – which represents an emerging class of precision medicine targets. We believe this diversified approach will enable us to deliver the right medicine to the right patient to drive a more robust clinical response.

  • NextGen Class of 2017
7000 Shoreline Court Suite 350
South San Francisco, CA 94080
Tel: 650-443-6209
Visit website
Stock Symbol: IDYA
  • Featured Employer
