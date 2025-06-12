9 Companies Hiring in New Jersey

Tucked into the northeast of Pharm Country, New Jersey has seen its fair share of ups and downs this year, bearing witness to layoffs at Bristol Myers Squibb, Eisai and Organon (to name a few). But there may still be hope for biopharma’s expansion in this state, and these nine companies all have open roles across various functions and at a range of job levels.

1. Insmed: Insmed has more than 40 roles open in Bridgewater, including manager and director jobs across several functions.

2. Daiichi Sankyo: Daiichi Sankyo has more than three dozen positions open at all levels and functions in Basking Ridge.

3. Novo Nordisk: Novo Nordisk has almost two dozen roles open at the Plainsboro location, including multiple associate director, director and senior director jobs in several functions like operations, commercial and finance.

4. Tris Pharma: Tris Pharma has several open roles at its Monmouth Junction headquarters, including sales and quality positions.

5. Regeneron: Regeneron has more than a dozen jobs open in Basking Ridge, including many that are data driven.

6. ICR: Regenerative-focused ICR has a dozen roles, mostly scientist positions, open in Fort Lee.

7. GenScript: There are more than two dozen roles open at GenScript’s Piscataway location, including multiple scientist and engineering jobs.

8. AbbVie: AbbVie has more than a dozen roles open in New Jersey, including several medical director/scientific director positions.

9. Eli Lilly: Lilly has several roles available at its Branchburg location, including senior process engineer and CSV automation engineer.

Want to see more jobs? Browse all open positions in New Jersey.

