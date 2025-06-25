SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Policy

What To Watch for as ACIP’s New Era Begins

June 25, 2025 | 
3 min read | 
Dan Samorodnitsky
2006 James Gathany Captured by James Gathany, Centers for Disease Control's biomedical photographer, this 2006 image depicted the exterior of the new "Tom Harkin Global Communications Center", otherwise known as Building 19, located on the organization's Roybal Campus in Atlanta, Georgia. The facility houses the CDC's Information Center/Library, auditoria and meeting halls, which are used to accommodate in-house staff meetings, and national/international conferences hosted by the CDC, and the National Center for Health Marketing's, Division of Creative Services, which includes a full service television broadcast facility. The exhibit area currently features the "Global Symphony", the first of several permanently installed exhibitions, and changing exhibitions that focus on a variety of public health topics. The exhibits in the Center are self-guided, and require no advance reservations. Additional curriculum-based exhibits and programming will be added in the future. Tom Harkin Global Communications Center Exhibit Area Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - 1600 Clifton Road, N.E., Atlanta, Georgia 30333 - Hours: Monday  Friday, 9 am  5 pm, except for federal holidays Admission is free - Government-issue photo ID is required for entry. Please note that CDC is a working federal facility and as such does not provide public tours of its campus and laboratories. - For more information please call 404-639-0830.

Public Domain

The newly appointed members of the CDC’s influential vaccine committee meet Wednesday and Thursday under an unusually rapid timeline, with unexpected topics on the agenda.

The seven new members of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices—one of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s recently appointed eight members has already resigned—convene Wednesday for their first meeting, just two weeks after being named to the committee.

The circumstances of this meeting have been unusual from the start. Normally, ACIP meetings take months of preparation and involve a variety of subcommittee meetings with CDC scientists, outside experts and the committee members, with agendas posted weeks ahead of time. A draft agenda for this meeting was posted just last week, with another draft agenda shared Monday and then a final agenda shared Tuesday.

On the docket are a few expected topics along with some unexpected discussion points. The committee is set to hear updates on the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), anthrax, chikungunya, influenza and measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccines. Most of the presentations will be given by career CDC scientists, including Sarah Meyer, director of the agency’s Immunization Safety Office, and Adam MacNeil, a supervising epidemiologist at the CDC.

More unusual is two presentations on the preservative thimerosal, one on its use in vaccines in general and one specifically on the influenza vaccine. Monday’s draft agenda did not list presenters for these discussions, but Tuesday’s updated agenda confirmed reporting that Lyn Redwood, a registered nurse and former leader of the Children’s Health Defense, a well-known anti-vaccine group founded by Kennedy, will be presenting about thimerosal in vaccines. The committee’s new chair, Martin Kulldorff, will present on its use in influenza instead of just listening, in another break from ACIP norms.

Thimerosal is an anti-fungal and anti-microbial compound that had been used safely in vaccines since the 1930s. Importantly, the use of thimerosal allowed vaccine manufacturers to produce multi-dose vials of vaccines, where a single vial could be used to vaccinate multiple people with fresh needles. Because thimerosal contains a mercury atom, it became a target of anti-vaccine advocates who claimed it had connections to autism and developmental disorders. Redwood’s presentation states that thimerosal is a “known neurotoxin” and advocates for its removal from influenza vaccines for children and pregnant women.

In the late 1990s, the CDC investigated the compound and found no connection to autism and or developmental disorders. Nevertheless, in 1999 the agency asked manufacturers to remove it from most vaccines anyway. According to the CDC, this “was taken as a precautionary step, not due to evidence of harm.”

“We took care of this 20 years ago,” pediatrician and vaccine expert Kathryn Edwards told The Atlantic on Wednesday.

A briefing document shared by the CDC notes that 94% of influenza vaccines used in the U.S. in the 2024–2025 season did not contain thimerosal.

Redwood’s presentation has already attracted attention for a different reason: it appears to cite a non-existent study on “thimerosal exposure.” The use of non-existent sources plagued HHS’ Make America Healthy Again report in late May.

The ACIP meeting today will only have seven members thanks to the withdrawal of Michael Ross, an obstetrician and gynecologist at George Washington University and Virginia Commonwealth University who was selected by Kennedy days after “retiring” all previous 17 remaining members.

“Dr. Michael Ross decided to withdraw from ACIP during the financial holdings review required of members before they can start work on the committee,” an HHS spokesperson said in a statement, according to Reuters.

Kennedy had named financial conflicts of interest (COIs) as a primary reason for the outser of the previous committee members, though experts told BioSpace this was largely ‘a red herring,’ given CDC had long handled COIs cautiously. As for the new ACIP members, industry watchers have raised concerns about the fact that two, Martin Kulldorff and Robert Malone, have both appeared as paid expert witnesses in suits against Merck over alleged harms caused by its HPV and mumps vaccines. Experts also raised concerns about “intellectual conflicts of interest” relating to their expressed anti-vaccine views.

The new committee will complete four votes across the meeting’s two days. One is for RSV vaccines in pediatric settings, while another is for RSV vaccines provided through the CDC’s Vaccines for Children program, which are administered according to ACIP recommendations. Another vote is on influenza vaccines for the upcoming season, while the final vote is a recommendation on the use of thimerosal in influenza vaccines.

Stay tuned to BioSpace for live updates throughout the meeting.

Vaccines Government CDC
Dan Samorodnitsky
Dan Samorodnitsky Dan Samorodnitsky
Dan Samorodnitsky is the news editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at dan.samorodnitsky@biospace.com.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Washington, D.C., USA- January 13, 2020: FDA Sign at its headquarters in Washington DC. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA or USFDA) is a federal agency of the USA.
FDA
FDA Names Psychedelic Proponent as CDER Deputy Director, Top Spot Remains Open
June 25, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Podcast
FDA Churn Continues, RFK Faces Congress, Obesity Insights at ADA, BIO2025 Recap
June 25, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Pictured: (From L) Joe Ross, Camille Bedrosian, Emil Kakkis and Heather McKenzie
Rare diseases
FDA Conditional Pathway Not Necessary, Rare Disease Experts Say, While Applauding Intent
June 24, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
A group of people sitting before microphones at a table on a stage
Government
Acting CDER Head Becomes Latest in String of FDA Leaders to Leave Agency
June 23, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky