About BioSpace‘s 40 Under 40
BioSpace is launching its inaugural 40 Under 40 to honor 40 exemplary biotech and pharma professionals who have distinguished themselves in their companies and their field. All under the age of 40, these young leaders already demonstrate our industry’s values of innovation, impact and commitment to improving outcomes for patients.
Eligibility Guidelines
The nominee:
- Must be based in the U.S.
- Must be 39 years of age or younger for the entire calendar year for which they are considered
- Must work in a leadership role in any size biotech or pharma company operating in the U.S.
- Must still be employed at the company for which they were nominated when winners are announced
BioSpace’s committee will be looking for evidence of the nominee’s achievements in each selection criteria:
- Vision and innovation
How has this individual’s vision or innovative thinking influenced their company’s practices?
- Business impact
How has this individual contributed toward their company meeting business objectives?
- Leadership
How do this individual’s leadership qualities impact their team and the wider organization? Industry? Community?
- Commitment to health equity and serving patients
How do this individual’s accomplishments serve patients and contribute to improving health equity?
Selection Process
- Anyone can nominate an individual for consideration
- Nominees are required to complete an online submission
- All submitted material is confidential and will be reviewed solely by BioSpace
- All nominees will be notified by September
Important Dates
- May 2025: Nominations open
- August 2025: Deadline to submit nominations
- September 2025: Selections made and winners notified
- October 2025: Winners announced