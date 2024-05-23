SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Mergers & acquisitions

LATEST FROM BIOSPACE
Pictured: Handshake over a deal/iStock, PeopleImag
Mergers & acquisitions
Recursion, Exscientia Merge to Create AI-Enabled Biotech
Armed with a combined $850 million in cash, the companies said Thursday the resulting biotech will have a pipeline that could deliver 10 clinical readouts over the next 18 months.
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
exteriors of Merck, Biogen and BMS
Deals
Top I&I Deals So Far in 2024
The size of the global immunology market is projected to nearly double by 2032 to a quarter of a trillion dollars. Here are this year’s standout deals in the space.
August 7, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Mollie Barnes
Business partners shaking hands after closing a deal
Mergers & Acquisitions
Mallinckrodt Offloads Therakos Photopheresis Business to CVC Capital Partners for $925M
The specialty pharmaceutical company has twice filed for bankruptcy in recent years, driven by opioid-related litigation. Mallinckrodt’s deal with CVC will allow it to pay off more than half of its net debt.
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Photo illustration of hundred dollar bill and graph
Deals
Biopharma Investment Activity Continued to Rise in Q2: J.P. Morgan
A report from J.P. Morgan shows an increase in biopharma activity so far this year and where some improvement can be made.
July 31, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Podcasts
Q2 Earnings Bonanza, M&A Accelerates and Alzheimer’s Data
Second-quarter earnings season continues with Big Pharma beating Wall Street expectations, the author of an encrypted email sent to BioSpace has a proposal for Moderna and Merck, Roche and Viking seek quicker entry to the obesity market, and AAIC is in full swing.
July 31, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Illustration of two hands about to shake with Moderna and Merck buildings in the background
Deals
Should Merck Buy Out Moderna on Keytruda–Cancer Vaccine Partnership?
A longtime biopharma exec and Moderna shareholder argues in an anonymous email to the companies’ CFOs that they have a fiduciary responsibility to close the deal. Analysts say the proposal is interesting but “too simplistic.”
July 24, 2024
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Jef Akst
Agilent's signage at its office in California
Mergers & acquisitions
Agilent Pays $925M to Buy CDMO Biovectra to Boost Biologics, CRISPR Capabilities
The acquisition of the contract development and manufacturing organization will allow Agilent Technologies to provide a one-stop source for gene-editing services for its customers.
July 23, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Johnson & Johnson's business center in Switzerland
Earnings
Touting Shockwave’s Billion-Dollar Potential, J&J Lifts 2024 Guidance
Fresh off its $13-billion acquisition of medical devices developer Shockwave Medical, Johnson & Johnson is expecting greater business growth in the future.
July 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Podcast
Lilly’s I&I Play, ADC Investment and GLP-1 Momentum Persists
Eli Lilly becomes the latest to make a major investment in immunology and inflammation, while antibody-drug conjugate biopharma Myricx Bio nets a large Series A round and new research highlights the potential and possible risks of GLP-1s.
July 10, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: Amylyx co-CEOs Josh Cohen and Justin Klee
Mergers & Acquisitions
Amylyx Pivots to GLP-1 Space, Acquires Phase III-Ready Asset from Eiger
After pulling its ALS drug Relyvrio from the market, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals is looking to target the GLP-1 space with the purchase of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ avexitide, which has been studied for the treatment of hyperinsulinemic hypoglycemia.
July 10, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Grifols logo outside building in Frankfurt, Germany
Mergers & Acquisitions
Grifols Gets $6B Takeover Offer from Founding Family, Brookfield to Go Private
The blood plasma pharma is considering a buyout offer from the founding family and asset manager Brookfield, which would delist the company from the Spanish and Nasdaq markets.
July 8, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Deals
5 Major ADC Deals This Year Highlight Investment Uptick
In 2023, the ADC market exceeded $10 billion, and this momentum is persisting into 2024, as evidenced by several strategic deals and a robust pipeline of candidate drugs.
June 30, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Roxanne Nelson
Pictured: AbbVie's headquarters in California
Deals
AbbVie Expands Immuno Portfolio With $250M Celsius Buy as Humira Hits Patent Cliff
AbbVie on Thursday announced it has acquired Celsius Therapeutics to expand its immunology portfolio with a first-in-class TREM1 inhibitor CEL383, following other big players looking to cash in on the hot immuno market.
June 28, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Nasdaq headquarters in New York City
Deals
Tectonic Completes Reverse Merger With Avrobio, Starts Trading on Nasdaq
The combined company began trading Friday under the Nasdaq symbol TECX. A $130 million private placement was also completed, with a cash runway into mid-2027.
June 21, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Businessman rejecting money in white envelope offered by his partner in the dark, anti bribery concept - panoramic banner
Deals
Vanda Turns Down Cycle, Future Pak Offers as Proposals ‘Undervalue’ Company
Vanda Pharmaceuticals has rejected two unsolicited takeover offers, saying that they are “opportunistic attempts” to acquire the biotech at a heavily discounted price.
June 21, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Load More
PRESS RELEASES
Press Releases
Zimmer Biomet Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire OrthoGrid Systems, Inc.
August 7, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Pharmacosmos Group to Acquire G1 Therapeutics
August 7, 2024
 · 
14 min read
Press Releases
Calibre Scientific Acquires Acefesa, a Provider of Laboratory Consumables and Equipment in Spain
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
Seres Therapeutics Announces Signing of VOWST™ Asset Purchase Agreement with Nestlé Health Science
August 6, 2024
 · 
13 min read
Press Releases
Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. Announces Payment of Fee to Extend Period to Consummate Initial Business Combination to September 3, 2024
August 6, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Press Releases
Citius Pharmaceuticals Announces TenX Keane Shareholder Approval of Merger with Citius Oncology, Inc.
August 5, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Press Releases
Labcorp Finalizes Acquisition of Select Assets of Invitae
August 5, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Apotex expands ophthalmic franchise through the acquisition of Canadian rights to APP13007 (clobetasol propionate ophthalmic suspension, 0.05%), a novel steroid for ophthalmology
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
Ginkgo Bioworks to Hold Special Meeting of Shareholders
August 2, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
Sensitech Completes Acquisition of Berlinger & Co. Monitoring Solutions Expanding Life Sciences Cold Chain Solutions
August 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
Eurobio Scientific Completes Acquisition of Endopredict® Genomic Test From Myriad Genetics
August 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
MTD Group completes the acquisition of Ypsomed’s Pen Needles and Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems and announces a significant investment plan for its European production sites
August 2, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
CooperCompanies Acquires obp Surgical, Expanding CooperSurgical’s Portfolio of Leading Medical Devices
August 2, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Myriad Genetics Advances International Reorganization and Completes Sale of EndoPredict Business to Eurobio Scientific
August 2, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Medline completes successful acquisition of surgical solutions business from Ecolab Inc.
August 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
Hitachi High-Tech Acquires Majority Interest in Nabsys
August 2, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
AbbVie Completes Acquisition of Cerevel Therapeutics
August 1, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Press Releases
Otsuka Pharmaceutical to Acquire Jnana Therapeutics Inc.
August 1, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Press Releases
BioSig Technologies Announces Intent to Acquire the Assets of Neuro-Kinesis Corporation
August 1, 2024
 · 
14 min read
Press Releases
VitalHub Corp. to Acquire MedCurrent Corporation
July 30, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Load More